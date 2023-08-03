Cycling: Neil Fachie eyes World Championship success on Scottish soil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Cycling: Neil Fachie eyes World Championship success on Scottish soil

The Aberdonian will be on track at the event in Glasgow.

By Callum Law
Neil Fachie, left, is aiming for World Cycling Championship glory in Glasgow
Neil Fachie, left, is aiming for World Cycling Championship glory in Glasgow

Neil Fachie says the World Championships in Glasgow have increased his motivation to keep cycling.

The 39-year-old Aberdonian has done it all on the track and is a multiple Paralympic, World, Commonwealth and European champion.

Fachie – who has the sight condition retinitis pigmentosa – is relishing the opportunity to race in Scotland for what is likely to be the last time in his glittering career.

Along with pilot Matt Rotherham he’ll be in action tomorrow at the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome in the tandem B 1KM time-trial before taking part in the sprint on Sunday and Monday and the team sprint on Tuesday.

He said: “I’m guessing a fair few Scots will have tickets and the Scottish crowd is always amazing.

“I’ve been looking forward to it ever since it was announced a few years ago.

“I’m excited because in all likelihood it will be my last time racing at a major event in Scotland so I just want to make the most of it.

“This event has definitely kept me motivated, whether I would have stopped if it had been somewhere else I don’t know.

“But you need these big events to keep you inspired, I love racing in front of big crowds and this has been on the radar for a few years.

“Tokyo (Paralympics in 2021, where he won gold) was a real high and part of me could have walked away at that point.

“But knowing things like the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year and this event in Glasgow were on the horizon made me think ‘why walk away when there are such good opportunities still there?’

“I wouldn’t have missed this for the world and after it we’re only a year away from the Paralympics.

“Last year was special with the Commonwealth Games and this will be the same, it’s always nice to have things to keep you interested.

“I’ve been doing this for a while now, but I love the buzz of the big races.”

Titles on the line

Fachie is defending champion in both the time-trial and sprint and doesn’t want to relinquish those titles.

He’s also keen to show his capabilities on the big stage once again ahead of next year’s Paralympic Games in Paris.

He added: “We’re defending two titles so I’m hoping to defend them and also lay down some decent times.

“Last year no one was going that quick and it almost felt like we’d taken a step back.

“So I’d like put in some good times with next year in mind.

Neil Fachie, right, and pilot Matt Rotherham with their World Championship jerseys and medals at last year’s event

“Tokyo was great, but we obviously missed out on the big crowds and things because of what was going on with Covid.

“But it will be great to be back in front of a full velodrome, Paris is a really nice venue and a fast track so I’m looking forward to going back there.

“I feel like I might as well make the most of it while I still can and I’ve been looking at this year and next year.

“I don’t need to look any further than that at this stage.”

