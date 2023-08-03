Cycling: Neil Fachie eyes World Championship success on Scottish soil

Neil Fachie says the World Championships in Glasgow have increased his motivation to keep cycling.

The 39-year-old Aberdonian has done it all on the track and is a multiple Paralympic, World, Commonwealth and European champion.

Fachie – who has the sight condition retinitis pigmentosa – is relishing the opportunity to race in Scotland for what is likely to be the last time in his glittering career.

Along with pilot Matt Rotherham he’ll be in action tomorrow at the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome in the tandem B 1KM time-trial before taking part in the sprint on Sunday and Monday and the team sprint on Tuesday.

He said: “I’m guessing a fair few Scots will have tickets and the Scottish crowd is always amazing.

“I’ve been looking forward to it ever since it was announced a few years ago.

“I’m excited because in all likelihood it will be my last time racing at a major event in Scotland so I just want to make the most of it.

“This event has definitely kept me motivated, whether I would have stopped if it had been somewhere else I don’t know.

It's almost time for the biggest cycling event ever to get underway 🌈 Check out the link below for more info about the @CyclingWorlds 👇#GlasgowScotland2023 — UCI (@UCI_cycling) July 31, 2023

“But you need these big events to keep you inspired, I love racing in front of big crowds and this has been on the radar for a few years.

“Tokyo (Paralympics in 2021, where he won gold) was a real high and part of me could have walked away at that point.

“But knowing things like the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year and this event in Glasgow were on the horizon made me think ‘why walk away when there are such good opportunities still there?’

“I wouldn’t have missed this for the world and after it we’re only a year away from the Paralympics.

“Last year was special with the Commonwealth Games and this will be the same, it’s always nice to have things to keep you interested.

“I’ve been doing this for a while now, but I love the buzz of the big races.”

Titles on the line

Fachie is defending champion in both the time-trial and sprint and doesn’t want to relinquish those titles.

He’s also keen to show his capabilities on the big stage once again ahead of next year’s Paralympic Games in Paris.

He added: “We’re defending two titles so I’m hoping to defend them and also lay down some decent times.

“Last year no one was going that quick and it almost felt like we’d taken a step back.

“So I’d like put in some good times with next year in mind.

“Tokyo was great, but we obviously missed out on the big crowds and things because of what was going on with Covid.

“But it will be great to be back in front of a full velodrome, Paris is a really nice venue and a fast track so I’m looking forward to going back there.

“I feel like I might as well make the most of it while I still can and I’ve been looking at this year and next year.

“I don’t need to look any further than that at this stage.”