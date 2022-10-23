Neil Fachie and Fin Graham power to more gold at Para-cycling World Track Championship in Paris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neil Fachie and Fin Graham power to more gold at Para-cycling World Track Championship in Paris

By Danny Law
October 23, 2022, 4:50 pm Updated: October 23, 2022, 5:48 pm
Great Britain's Neil Fachie piloted by Matt Rotherham win gold at the 2022 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships. Image: Shutterstock
Great Britain's Neil Fachie piloted by Matt Rotherham win gold at the 2022 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen’s Neil Fachie and Strathpeffer’s Fin Graham enjoyed more success in Paris at the Para-cycling World Track Championships.

Fachie and pilot Matt Rotherham, who defended their world title in the men’s 1000m time trial in Friday, claimed victory in the men’s tandem sprint.

The victory was a 16th world title for Fachie, who had been prepared to make a late dash away from the event if his wife Lora went into labour early with their first baby due in a fortnight.

Fachie and Rotherham qualified quickest before winning rounds against Italy and France in straight races.

They went head-to-head with Germany in the final where they claimed gold with back-to-back race wins.

Fachie said: “I’ve not won the sprint world title since 2019 so it’s nice to actually win it again and prove I still can.

“I was so happy with our qualifying ride. It would have been nice to sneak the world record, but it’s by far the closest we’ve ever got to it again.”

Rotherham said: “Two races, two wins and it’s been a great week for the team.

“We’ve got a lot of new people here, a lot of new world champions and it’s been a pleasure to be part of such a good team.”

Strathpeffer cyclist Graham is returning from Paris with three gold medals and a silver.

The 23-year-old won the men’s C3 15km scratch race final on the opening day of action and followed up that success by winning a second gold in the C3 individual pursuit with a time of 3:24.596 in the 4000m event.

Neil Fachie piloted by Matt Rotherham win gold in Paris. Image: Shutterstock

A silver in the 1km time trial was to follow before he picked up his third rainbow jersey by winning the men’s C3 omnium.

Graham and Fachie helped Great Britain record their most successful world championships to date, winning 28 medals, including 20 world titles.

 

 

