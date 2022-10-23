Neil Fachie and Fin Graham power to more gold at Para-cycling World Track Championship in Paris

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Neil Fachie and Strathpeffer’s Fin Graham enjoyed more success in Paris at the Para-cycling World Track Championships.

Fachie and pilot Matt Rotherham, who defended their world title in the men’s 1000m time trial in Friday, claimed victory in the men’s tandem sprint.

The victory was a 16th world title for Fachie, who had been prepared to make a late dash away from the event if his wife Lora went into labour early with their first baby due in a fortnight.

A HUGE roar from @neilfachie as he and @MattRotherham win the Men's tandem sprint gold in straight races 🦁 🥇#SQY2022 pic.twitter.com/omJ1Nvo9hM — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) October 23, 2022

Fachie and Rotherham qualified quickest before winning rounds against Italy and France in straight races.

They went head-to-head with Germany in the final where they claimed gold with back-to-back race wins.

Fachie said: “I’ve not won the sprint world title since 2019 so it’s nice to actually win it again and prove I still can.

“I was so happy with our qualifying ride. It would have been nice to sneak the world record, but it’s by far the closest we’ve ever got to it again.”

Rotherham said: “Two races, two wins and it’s been a great week for the team.

“We’ve got a lot of new people here, a lot of new world champions and it’s been a pleasure to be part of such a good team.”

Strathpeffer cyclist Graham is returning from Paris with three gold medals and a silver.

The 23-year-old won the men’s C3 15km scratch race final on the opening day of action and followed up that success by winning a second gold in the C3 individual pursuit with a time of 3:24.596 in the 4000m event.

A silver in the 1km time trial was to follow before he picked up his third rainbow jersey by winning the men’s C3 omnium.

Triple threat Fin! 🌈🌈🌈@FinGparacyclist picks up his third rainbow jersey of the week in the men's C3 omnium 🤩🌈 Along the way he's also picked up

– Individual Pursuit 🥇

– Scratch race 🥇

– 1km time trial 🥈 What a performance 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ebk1zCj2oA — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) October 23, 2022

Graham and Fachie helped Great Britain record their most successful world championships to date, winning 28 medals, including 20 world titles.