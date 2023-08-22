Italy-bound Inverness swimmer with Down Syndrome excelling amid cash-raising efforts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Italy-bound Inverness swimmer with Down Syndrome excelling amid cash-raising efforts

Matthew McCreadie, 19, has been going the distance in a challenge to help cover his travel ahead of competing in the European Down Syndrome Swimming Championship in Padova.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Matthew McCreadie is gearing up for Italy.
Matthew McCreadie is gearing up for Italy.

An Inverness athlete – the only male Scottish swimmer at the European Down Syndrome Swimming Championships in Italy next month – has been putting in the lengths as part of a challenge to help fund his trip.

Matthew McCreadie, 19, is taking part in an extensive fundraising challenge to raise vital cash to allow him to compete at the event after being unable to land funding from sports bodies.

The Inverness Swimming Club star will be in action for Team GB after he was selected for the competition in Padova from September 3-10.

The former Millburn Academy pupil has been excelling in the pool in recent years, but rising costs to compete have already cost his family more than £9,000 in 2023 alone.

Matthew set the ambitious aim of swimming 1,473 lengths this month, with each length representing a mile between the Highland capital and the Italian town of Padova.

After having a much-needed rest at the start of August, he has just about reached the 800-length mark.

Visual chart helps Matthew track challenge progress

Inverness swimmer Matthew McCreadie will be taking part in the European Down Syndrome Swimming Championship
Matthew McCreadie with his Inverness to Padova Swimming Challenge display.

Organiser John Carson posted the following message on Matthew’s GoFundMe page – which shows he has raised £3,425 at the time of writing. The initial target was £500.

Carson wrote: “Firstly, we would like to thank you all. We are overwhelmed by everyone’s support and kindness.

“Matthew started his Swimming Challenge (last) Monday after having a week off to rest. He has done extremely well and has swum a total of 390 lengths.

“For Matthew, figures mean very little. The number 1,473 can quite easily, in his head, be any number. Therefore, as I did for him last year for his Archie Fundraiser, I have devised another visual chart for him.

“Each dot on the chart represents 25 metres. After a session, a green dot is placed to show him how far he has swum and just how much he still needs to do.

“He is already loving this challenge. So much so, he woke us up at 5am this morning all kitted out in his Inverness Swimming kit, ready to go.”

Personal best would be amazing feat for Matthew on international bow

Matthew has never been in action in international competitions or in a 50-metre pool before, so the European Championships will provide these new tests for him.

The determined Highlander was in Sunderland last week for his last GB training camp before he goes to Italy.

Matthew McCreadie swimming in his last GB training camp session
Matthew McCreadie had his last GB training camp sessions in Sunderland last week.

His mum Susan explained the Euros, which are now under a fortnight away, will provide Matthew with a great opportunity to test himself at a higher level, but he will do so with a smile on his face.

She said: “International swimming is all new to Matthew and until he gets there, he won’t realise the enormity of it. The main thing is he goes, embraces it and enjoys it and has fun.

“He can then see what it’s about and what his goals are. If he was, for example, to come away with a personal best, that would be amazing. This is a whole new level.

“There are three girls in the GB squad, two from Ayrshire (Laura Logan and Cerys McCrindle) and one from Arbroath (Beth Greig), and Matthew is the only Scottish male.

“This highlights to others that everyone can enjoy sporting activities and be part of a team.

“You meet people from all walks of life. On the GoFundMe page, there are a couple of swimmers we met in 2019 in Tenerife, one from Germany and one from Luxembourg, who have both donated. We are overwhelmed by the support – it has been amazing.”

‘Matthew loves a challenge’ – mum

Susan, who initially was reluctant to fundraise online, explained how seeing her son get the opportunity to excel in competitions further highlights why letting him flourish in his beloved sport matters.

She said: “Living in the Highlands makes the cost that little bit more, with more travelling to do. Being in a sport at national or international level comes at a cost to any athlete.

“When you see Matthew with the other swimmers, who are just like him, and the interaction, he is just as they are. It’s amazing and it makes the driving, the costs, everything worthwhile.

“It’s lovely to see him progress and have a focus.

“The challenge gives him a focus – and Matthew loves a challenge.”

Matthew McCreadie is a proud member of Inverness Swimming Club.

Bowled over by widespread kindness

The family fully appreciate every pound pledged for the cause to help Matthew compete and Susan offered an insight into some of kindness they have received from others.

Susan said: “Louise from Fettes Sawmill said she had read Matthew’s story and would like to meet him. She chatted to Matthew about his swimming which was lovely.

“She was so taken by his story. She said to Matthew that she would like to present him with a cheque. I was very emotional by her kindness.

“Many people I have worked with in Glasgow and London 30-40 years ago have also donated, which is fabulous.

“I generally keep friends and family up to date on social media about Matthew, his progress and his antics, of which there are many.

“People sharing such stories gives hope to others. It’s all about perseverance to give him and others every opportunity.”

Readers can donate by searching for Matthew McCreadie- Swimmer Challenge at gofundme.com

More from Other sports

Megan Keith after winning gold in the women's 5000m at the under-23 European Championships in Finland.Image: European Athletics.
Inverness' Megan Keith relishing unexpected first World Athletics Championships in Budapest
Pictured: Fort William Bike Park during construction. The pump track has been rescued from insurance woes by Alvance British Aluminium.
Fort William Bike Park 'rescued' by smelter bosses amid insurance woes
Ewan Davidson in action for Stoneywood Dyce. Image: Paul Glendell.
Stoneywood-Dyce drop to bottom of the table ahead of end-of-season clash with Meigle
Jane Davidson wins the Scottish 100m final. Aberdeen club-mate Rebecca Matheson is on the far side. Image: Bobby Gavin/Scottishathletics.
Athletics: Aberdeen AAC's Jane Davidson makes history with shock Scottish 100m title win before…
Stoneywood Dyce batter Ewan Davidson
Cricket: Skipper Ewan Davidson retains belief Stoneywood-Dyce can survive in Eastern Premier League
Three-times world champion curler from Inverness, Ewan MacDonald, left, and his friend and former coach Tom Pendreigh. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Inverness civic celebration delight for three-time world champion curling star Ewan MacDonald
the opening of the new pitches
New Inverdee cricket pitches opened by Jack Nixon
Stoneywood-Dyce's George Ninan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cricket round-up: Miserable weekend for north-east hopefuls
One of the cars in Saturday's Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
David Henderson celebrates victory at Grampian Forest Rally
Great Britain's Finlay Graham wins the men's C3 road race at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Dumfries. Image: PA.
Strathpeffer cyclist Fin Graham describes second gold of 2023 world championships as 'really special'

Conversation