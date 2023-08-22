Mike Edwards: Outright ban on football headers is only safe and moral choice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Mike Edwards: Outright ban on football headers is only safe and moral choice

If heading is not part of football, players have no requirement to train for it - so let's take dangerous headers out of the equation.

A group of football players doing headers, which some argue should face a ban
The rules around heading the ball have been tightened in Scotland (Image: matimix/Shutterstock)
By Mike Edwards

Because I was better at writing about football than playing it, my connections with the beautiful game were always destined to be literal rather than physical.

And, whenever I did play in an 11-a-side game, it struck me very quickly that whatever minor skills I may have had were overshadowed by those of others. In addition, everyone else seemed to be bigger, faster and stronger than I – to say nothing of fitter.

I, therefore, generally stayed on the terraces, then later took my seat in the press box with the other hacks and cooed and clucked in unison with them over the groin strains and 5-3-2 formations. Not making it as a player but following Scotland to two World Cups and supporting the blue-and-white side of the Inverness triumvirate of teams back in my day instead did not diminish my love of football. Quite the reverse.

It may well be a treatise for another day but, after years of longing to be a sports reporter, I regretted the career choice the moment I became one. My eyes had been clouded by the putative glories of the personalities I had previously idolised. Once I had to deal with them professionally, I realised that few were polite, fewer still were pleasant and most weren’t all that bright.

They say you shouldn’t meet your heroes. That is very true and, yes, it’s a tale for another day.

We have seen the heartbreaking evidence of harm headers cause

Growing up an Inverness Caley fan, my theatre of dreams was not Wembley, the Camp Nou or the Maracanã. Instead, I longed for the unlikely surroundings of Telford Street Park, where the smell of the pies and the urinals at one end mingled incongruously yet intoxicatingly with the nose of the cratur being created at the Glen Albyn distillery at the other. Throw in a seagull’s cry and the roar of the crowd, and I am there today.

It was a hard man’s game in those Highland League days, and I mean no disrespect to women’s football. England’s Lionesses have done the sport proud in recent weeks. But in my 1970s heyday, it was all musclebound legs lathered in shiny embrocation, nylon strips you wouldn’t want to wear too close to the fire, and a ball that felt like it was made of Tungsten on wet days. And my idols blithely headed it all game long. It’s the only aspect of those halcyon days of my Caley childhood which I regret witnessing with all of my heart today.

As is so often the case, Scotland has led the way. Studies by doctors at the University of Glasgow have revealed statistics which we probably all kind of suspected but were too afraid to accept. They point to the uncomfortable truth that football is dangerous, and heading the ball can kill you.

Denis Law, along with other players, has been diagnosed with neurodegenerative conditions due to football headers, which has led to talks of a ban
Aberdeen-born Denis Law is one of many star footballers of a certain generation who have been diagnosed with neurodegenerative conditions in later life. Image: Colorsport/Shutterstock

In short, if you played professional football at the time my heroes did, you are three and a half times more likely to receive a diagnosis of a neurodegenerative condition like Alzheimer’s or motor neurone disease.

The staggering subset of that cohort reveals that if you played as a defender with statistically more incidence of heading the ball than anyone playing in any other position, you are five times more likely. Five times!

The statistic from the study which confirms the point without even trying is that goalkeepers, who don’t habitually head the ball, were as likely to receive such a diagnosis as someone who didn’t play football at all. It’s sobering reading, and fuels my desire to see big changes in our game.

An outright ban is the next bold step Scotland must take

The Scottish authorities have taken a bold step, and I would hope the world game follows suit. Children here may not head the ball during football training, and professionals may not head the ball in the 24 hours before and after a game.

I’d like to go further and call for a change in the rules resulting in an outright ban. If heading is not part of the game, players have no requirement to train for it – and it is during daily training sessions, with multiple blows to the head, that the danger lies.

Ask the families of late Scottish football heroes Billy McNeill, Gordon McQueen and Frank Kopel. There is no doubt in their minds that heading the ball killed their loved ones.

The game of football must continue to evolve, and that includes paying attention to serious related health concerns (Image: Peter Paul/caleyjags.com)

My childhood memories are of the boys in blue lifting trophy after trophy at Telford Street, playing fast, attacking football. But the ball was in the air as often as not.

If you take heading out of the game, you play more attractive football on the ground, like the best teams down the years have done. Children learn to play the game without handling the ball. They must learn to play the game without heading it, too.

The sport is called football not headball, and the game has a duty of care to the men and women and, in particular, the children who play it.

Mike Edwards OBE was the face of the evening news on STV for more than 25 years and is a published author, a charity trustee and a serving Army Reservist

