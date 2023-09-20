Squash: Spanish test for Inverness’ Martin Ross on Scottish Open return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Squash: Spanish test for Inverness’ Martin Ross on Scottish Open return

Robotic coach created in part by the Inverness athlete as a student was a global first. Now he aims to cause a stir by knocking Spaniard out in opening round tie.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Martin Ross is ready for Scottish Open action in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Martin Ross helped create the world’s first robotic squash coach – now he’s homing in on glory at the Springfield Scottish Open.

The competition starts at Inverness Tennis and Squash Club on Wednesday and 28-year-old Ross, who hails from Inverness, goes up against Barcelona’s Edmon Lopez.

He is ranked 443 in the world, which is 328 places below the Spaniard, and goes in as a wildcard entrant two years after bowing out in the first round at the same venue in the same competition.

Ross is an Edinburgh-based graduate in PhD in computer science, who helped design the world’s first robotic squash coach as part of his course.

Seeking best ways to beat Spaniard

His homework this week, however, has been to find the best possible solution to getting the better of a dangerous opponent.

He said: “I have been studying Edmon’s strengths by watching footage of his games. Hopefully I can go in with the tactics need to try and beat him.

Martin Ross will take on Spanish opponent Edmon Lopez. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Everyone has a different style of play, so it’s about trying to play to my strengths and hopefully that will be good enough on the day.

“Having played here two years ago, it’s about making the most of my opportunities. Tactically, I also can’t give anything too easy to him and go in and perform at my best.”

When asked about his robotics background from studying at Heriot-Watt University, the athlete said: “We worked on the first robot squash coach in the world.

“It was designed to help coaches in the interim between sessions to coach and give (players and coaches) feedback at individual practice.

“The PhD project was to develop and evaluate this. It was cool.

“The robot is not in use anywhere, it was just a proof of concept.

“We evaluated it with squash players over a six-to-10 week period and it managed to get people more motivated, and make more technical improvements within sessions than normal solo practice without the robot. So, there is definitely the potential for something in the future.”

Great atmosphere at Inverness

Ross is thrilled to be back home in the Highland capital and hopes the local backing can help drive him on.

He added: “I was a wildcard in the competition here a couple of years ago as well and that was a great experience.

“This is where it all started for me, so to come back and playing in the Scottish Open is special. The crowd got really involved in 2021 and I expect the same this week.

“It is always such a great atmosphere and great for me to play in front of people I’ve known when I was growing up.

“Everyone at the club really does get involved when these big tournaments happen in Inverness, so it’s always good.”

The Scottish Open prize fund, of around £16,000, will be split equally between male and female players. Several Scottish players are included in the field of 48, which will serve up some world class squash with 15 nationalities represented.

Also in action on Wednesday, at 2pm, is Glasgow’s Andrew Glen, who plays Belgium’s Joeri Hapers.

Eighth seed Alasdair Prott from Inverness, who won his maiden PSA Tour title this summer, comes into the competition on Thursday where he will take on either Miles Jenkins or Will Salter, who are from England.

Fans will also get to see Rory Stewart, who along with Highlander Greg Lobban won  bronze at last year’s Commonwealth Games. He will meet Ireland’s Sam Buckley or England’s Lewis Doughty.

In the women’s draw on Wednesday, Scotland’s interest sees Ellie Jones face Switzerland’s Ambre Allinckx, Alison Thomson go toe-to-toe with Hana Ismail from Egypt, Robyn McAlpine face German opponent Keterina Tycova, and Katriona Allen take on Tessa ter Sluis from the Netherlands.

Top seed Georgia Adderley from Edinburgh enters the fray on Thursday and will play Allen should she come through her first-round tie.

The event will be streamed on to BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app from the semi-finals onwards over the weekend.

