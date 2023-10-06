Aberdeen Sports Awards are BACK – and here’s how to nominate your Granite City sporting heroes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen Sports Awards are BACK – and here’s how to nominate your Granite City sporting heroes

Entries are open for the Evening Express' annual celebration of Aberdeen's sporting community, with the ceremony recognising athletes, coaches, teams, volunteers, clubs and more set for March 7 next year at P&J Live.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
The nomination process for the latest edition of Aberdeen Sports Awards is now open.
The nomination process for the latest edition of Aberdeen Sports Awards is now open.

Know an athlete, coach, team, volunteer or club who are a Granite City sporting success story? Nominate them in Aberdeen Sports Awards now!

Entries for the Evening Express’ annual celebration of Aberdeen’s sports community are open now – with the 2024 ceremony scheduled to take place at P&J Live on March 7.

Bounty Competitions have generously agreed to sponsor the latest instalment of Aberdeen Sports Awards, where people involved in sport at both the elite and grassroots level – some who may be unsung heroes – will be recognised.

Evening Express editor Craig Walker said: “We’re ecstatic to be launching another edition for Aberdeen Sports Awards – with entries now open.

“The 2023 ceremony was a fantastic evening and – as we do every year – we’ll be trying to top it this time around!

“Sport is vital in our communities and comes with a myriad of benefits to people’s physical and mental health, and Aberdeen sporting success stories – at local level or on the world stage – must be celebrated.

The 2023 Aberdeen Sports Awards winners. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“In March, we will once again celebrate the elite and grassroots athletes, coaches, volunteers and clubs who populate Aberdeen’s sporting landscape, as well as the projects which break down barriers to athletic activity, and more.

“Get nominating – and I hope to see many of you there to celebrate with us at P&J Live on March 7.”

Bounty Competitions’ Leanne and Calvin Davidson said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring Aberdeen Sports Awards.

“We are really looking forward to meeting everyone on the night and want to wish everyone the best of luck.”

The Active Aberdeen Partnership – which includes Sport Aberdeen – are once again supporting Aberdeen Sports Awards.

Category sponsors for Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 already confirmed

Several other businesses have also already come aboard as category sponsors for Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024.

These include Young Sports Achiever of the Year backers Atholl Scott Financial Services.

Lesley Pottinger, chartered financial planner, said: “Atholl Scott Financial Services are delighted to continue our association with the Sports Awards.

“These awards are a wonderful opportunity to highlight the exceptional talent and hard work in our local community.”

Adult Community Coach/Volunteer of the Year will be sponsored by Aberdein Considine.

Aberdeen FC legend Russell Anderson, now an independent financial adviser for AC Wealth, said: “We’re delighted to support Aberdeen Sports Awards, celebrating the achievements of our local athletes, clubs and volunteers who do a fantastic job in helping to keep our city active.”

Balfour+Manson partner and the firm’s head of employment law Simon Mayberry said: “Balfour+Manson are delighted to support the Student Sports Achiever of the Year award.

“We look forward to celebrating the achievements of all the very deserving nominees on the night.”

Meanwhile, Lisa Taylor, associate at Burness Paull – the Community Sports Project of the Year sponsors – said: “Participation in community sport makes such positive impact on people’s physical and mental wellbeing.

“Burness Paull are proud to be supporting Aberdeen Sports Awards and we look forward to celebrating all those who help make community sport possible across the city.”

How to nominate

For a full list of categories, criteria and to nominate an individual, team, club or other organisation ahead of Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 in March next year, visit: www.dctevents.com/event/aberdeensportsawards

More from Other sports

Players from north-east clubs the Granite City Guerillas and Buchan Sharks are part of the Scottish Highlanders squad heading to the European Championships in Croatia. Image: European Dodgeball.
Granite City Guerrillas and Buchan Sharks players heading to European dodgeball championships to represent…
Coach Laurie Redfern, centre, with Calum Turnbull, left, and Adian Williamson, who both fight at the Drumossie Hotel this Saturday. Image: Laurie Redfern.
Boxing: Calum Turnbull has ability to seize Scottish title chance, says coach Laurie Redfern
Kingussie sailor Fynn Sterritt competing at the 2023 Sailing World Championships. Image: Sportsbeat.
Kingussie sailor Fynn Sterritt thrilled to make Olympics dream come true
Anna Currie in action at the World Dwarf Games in Cologne. Image: Margaret Currie.
Anna Currie has more medals in sight after a medal-laden World Dwarf Games
Scotland curler Kaleb Johnston who will be in action in Aberdeen. Supplied by Scottish Curling.
Scotland 'in a good place' heading into World Mixed Curling Championships in Aberdeen
Highlands female boxer Lorna Redfern outside the ring
Lorna Redfern - the Highlands' first female professional boxer - wants girls to follow…
Men’s Baxters Loch Ness Marathon winner Moray Pryde, centre, with runner-up Tom Charles, left, and Shaun Cumming, who finished third. Image: Jasperimage
Moray Pryde upsets the odds to clinch Loch Ness Marathon title
Mhairi Maclennan on her way to winning the Scottish Inter District cross country championships at Irvine.
Baxters River Ness 10K record breaker Mhairi MacLennan won't be defending title
Shaun Cumming, left, pictured with Dougie Selman and Isaiah Kosggei at the 2022 Loch Ness Marathon. Supplied by Loch Ness Marathon.
Shaun Cumming hopes to become first Inverness winner of Baxters Loch Ness Marathon
Noah Penman, the Scottish Junior Champion for Platform
Swimming: Aberdeen and Lerwick among the winners at Scottish Swimming awards

Conversation