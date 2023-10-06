Aberdeen Sports Awards are BACK – and here’s how to nominate your Granite City sporting heroes

Know an athlete, coach, team, volunteer or club who are a Granite City sporting success story? Nominate them in Aberdeen Sports Awards now!

Entries for the Evening Express’ annual celebration of Aberdeen’s sports community are open now – with the 2024 ceremony scheduled to take place at P&J Live on March 7.

Bounty Competitions have generously agreed to sponsor the latest instalment of Aberdeen Sports Awards, where people involved in sport at both the elite and grassroots level – some who may be unsung heroes – will be recognised.

Evening Express editor Craig Walker said: “We’re ecstatic to be launching another edition for Aberdeen Sports Awards – with entries now open.

“The 2023 ceremony was a fantastic evening and – as we do every year – we’ll be trying to top it this time around!

“Sport is vital in our communities and comes with a myriad of benefits to people’s physical and mental health, and Aberdeen sporting success stories – at local level or on the world stage – must be celebrated.

“In March, we will once again celebrate the elite and grassroots athletes, coaches, volunteers and clubs who populate Aberdeen’s sporting landscape, as well as the projects which break down barriers to athletic activity, and more.

“Get nominating – and I hope to see many of you there to celebrate with us at P&J Live on March 7.”

Bounty Competitions’ Leanne and Calvin Davidson said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring Aberdeen Sports Awards.

“We are really looking forward to meeting everyone on the night and want to wish everyone the best of luck.”

The Active Aberdeen Partnership – which includes Sport Aberdeen – are once again supporting Aberdeen Sports Awards.

Category sponsors for Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 already confirmed

Several other businesses have also already come aboard as category sponsors for Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024.

These include Young Sports Achiever of the Year backers Atholl Scott Financial Services.

Lesley Pottinger, chartered financial planner, said: “Atholl Scott Financial Services are delighted to continue our association with the Sports Awards.

“These awards are a wonderful opportunity to highlight the exceptional talent and hard work in our local community.”

Adult Community Coach/Volunteer of the Year will be sponsored by Aberdein Considine.

Aberdeen FC legend Russell Anderson, now an independent financial adviser for AC Wealth, said: “We’re delighted to support Aberdeen Sports Awards, celebrating the achievements of our local athletes, clubs and volunteers who do a fantastic job in helping to keep our city active.”

Balfour+Manson partner and the firm’s head of employment law Simon Mayberry said: “Balfour+Manson are delighted to support the Student Sports Achiever of the Year award.

“We look forward to celebrating the achievements of all the very deserving nominees on the night.”

Meanwhile, Lisa Taylor, associate at Burness Paull – the Community Sports Project of the Year sponsors – said: “Participation in community sport makes such positive impact on people’s physical and mental wellbeing.

“Burness Paull are proud to be supporting Aberdeen Sports Awards and we look forward to celebrating all those who help make community sport possible across the city.”

How to nominate

For a full list of categories, criteria and to nominate an individual, team, club or other organisation ahead of Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 in March next year, visit: www.dctevents.com/event/aberdeensportsawards