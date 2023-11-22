European Curling Championships: Team Morrison ready for Norway showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Other sports

European Curling Championships: Team Morrison ready for Norway showdown

Scotland defeated Estonia 6-4 to keep their hopes of progressing to the semi-finals on track.

By Danny Law
Rebecca Morrison in action at the European Curling Championships. Supplied by British Curling Date;
Rebecca Morrison says she is ready for a winner-takes-all match with Norway in the final round-robin session at the European Curling Championships at Curl Aberdeen.

Aberdonian Morrison, Jen Dodds, Sophie Sinclair and Sophie Jackson defeated Estonia 6-4 in Team Morrison’s only game on day five.

They take on Norway at 9am on Thursday as they look to progress to the semi-finals for the second successive year.

“We’re really happy with how we played this afternoon, we really controlled the game,” said skip Morrison.

“Whilst it was tight I felt like we were always in command.

“It was a difficult situation in the ninth end, where neither stone was quite covering the pin, but both of them were close.

“We weren’t sure who was shot, so we had to get the head umpire to make the call, but we were completely happy with her decision and respect it completely.

“I know it’s not easy for an umpire to make a call like that when the stones are so close, but I think she did a good job.”

With Norway, Scotland and Sweden all tied in third place on a record of five wins and three losses, the Scots could also go through if neither they nor Sweden win their final match.

However they are relishing the chance to secure their place with a win which would take them to third in the table, into a semi-final against already qualified Italy.

“Tomorrow is a win and we’re in situation, so we’re pretty much seeing it as a quarter-final almost,” said Morrison.

“From here on out we know we’ve got to win every game if we’re going to get that gold medal, so we feel like we’re already in the knockout stages and that’s not a bad thing, to get that drive a little earlier.”

 

