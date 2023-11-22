European Curling Championships: Team Morrison ready for Norway showdown

Rebecca Morrison says she is ready for a winner-takes-all match with Norway in the final round-robin session at the European Curling Championships at Curl Aberdeen.

Aberdonian Morrison, Jen Dodds, Sophie Sinclair and Sophie Jackson defeated Estonia 6-4 in Team Morrison’s only game on day five.

They take on Norway at 9am on Thursday as they look to progress to the semi-finals for the second successive year.

“We’re really happy with how we played this afternoon, we really controlled the game,” said skip Morrison.

“Whilst it was tight I felt like we were always in command.

“It was a difficult situation in the ninth end, where neither stone was quite covering the pin, but both of them were close.

“We weren’t sure who was shot, so we had to get the head umpire to make the call, but we were completely happy with her decision and respect it completely.

“I know it’s not easy for an umpire to make a call like that when the stones are so close, but I think she did a good job.”

As we come to the business end of the competition, check out the results from Women's session 🎱 #ECC #curling pic.twitter.com/cGwSfinr9X — World Curling (@worldcurling) November 22, 2023

With Norway, Scotland and Sweden all tied in third place on a record of five wins and three losses, the Scots could also go through if neither they nor Sweden win their final match.

However they are relishing the chance to secure their place with a win which would take them to third in the table, into a semi-final against already qualified Italy.

“Tomorrow is a win and we’re in situation, so we’re pretty much seeing it as a quarter-final almost,” said Morrison.

“From here on out we know we’ve got to win every game if we’re going to get that gold medal, so we feel like we’re already in the knockout stages and that’s not a bad thing, to get that drive a little earlier.”