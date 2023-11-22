Nairn County fifth after Callum Maclean’s winner at Clachnacuddin

Nairn County’s storming form continued as their 1-0 win at windy Clachnacuddin pushed them into fifth spot in the Highland League.

A first half strike from ever-alert Callum Maclean made the difference in this no-holds barred derby and makes it eight straight victories in all competitions.

Credit to both teams for giving their all in the most testing gusty conditions, which was a big talking point for the spectators.

Just 10 days after lifting the North of Scotland Cup in pulsating fashion against Ross County here, Steven Mackay’s men were back at Grant Street Park on league business.

They were taking on a Clach side now bossed by their former player Conor Gethins, who only became Lilywhites manager last month as they seek to push clear of second bottom spot.

Gethins, in pursuit of Clach’s first league win of a tough term so far, brought on-loan Brora Rangers defender Millar Gamble into his starting 11 for his debut following their stunning comeback in a 4-4 draw against basement opponents Strathspey Thistle at the weekend.

Nairn boss Mackay, who is linked to the manager position at League Two side Elgin City, kept the same starters who edged past Wick Academy 2-1 on Saturday.

It was clear from the first whistle the weather was going to be testing, with the balls going from one end to another with little in between.

Nairn’s Ali Gillies had two moments where he almost broke the deadlock.

Firstly, his 25-yard free-kick was saved by Daniel Rae, with the home keeper clutching the ball at the second attempt. Moments later, Gillies weaved into the box and poked a low drive just off target.

The cinching moment came on 26 minutes after Rae pushed clear a fine effort from Ciaran Young, but Maclean raced in to bury the rebound into the net.

On-loan Ross County forward George Robesten then Young came close to swiftly adding another for Nairn, but the Merkinchers survived.

In an attacking sense, Clach were not finding a way to ask questions at the sharp end against their well-drilled opponents.

That changed early in the second half when a cracking shot from Lewis Mackenzie crashed off the crossbar, raising home hopes.

While it remained 1-0, the Lilywhites had every reason to believe they could hit back and Lewis Mackenzie and substitute Jake Lockett both knocked at the door.

Robesten in particular remained a real danger-man for Nairn, who sought the second which would have capped the points.

With the game in the balance, some meaty challenges were flying in, but the sides were keen to get on with it as much as possible.

Aaron Nicolson came close to making it 2-0 with 15 minutes left, but he sliced a shot wide of the right post as the wind continued to pick up.

In the end, Maclean’s strike lifted the Station Parkers above Brora Rangers into fifth spot, albeit having played three matches more.

This Saturday, Clach visit Lossiemouth, while Nairn hit the road to Wick.