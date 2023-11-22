Nairn County fifth after Callum Maclean’s winner at Clachnacuddin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Nairn County fifth after Callum Maclean’s winner at Clachnacuddin

Steven Mackay's in-form team make it eight successive victories as he remains linked to Elgin City hot-seat.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Callum Maclean's strike for Nairn County at Clach. Images: Jasperimages
Callum Maclean's strike for Nairn County at Clach. Images: Jasperimages

Nairn County’s storming form continued as their 1-0 win at windy Clachnacuddin pushed them into fifth spot in the Highland League.

A first half strike from ever-alert Callum Maclean made the difference in this no-holds barred derby and makes it eight straight victories in all competitions.

Credit to both teams for giving their all in the most testing gusty conditions, which was a big talking point for the spectators.

Just 10 days after lifting the North of Scotland Cup in pulsating fashion against Ross County here, Steven Mackay’s men were back at Grant Street Park on league business.

They were taking on a Clach side now bossed by their former player Conor Gethins, who only became Lilywhites manager last month as they seek to push clear of second bottom spot.

Callum Maclean celebrates his goal for Nairn County.

Gethins, in pursuit of Clach’s first league win of a tough term so far, brought on-loan Brora Rangers defender Millar Gamble into his starting 11 for his debut following their stunning comeback in a 4-4 draw against basement opponents Strathspey Thistle at the weekend.

Nairn boss Mackay, who is linked to the manager position at League Two side Elgin City, kept the same starters who edged past Wick Academy 2-1 on Saturday.

It was clear from the first whistle the weather was going to be testing, with the balls going from one end to another with little in between.

Nairn’s Ali Gillies had two moments where he almost broke the deadlock.

Firstly, his 25-yard free-kick was saved by Daniel Rae, with the home keeper clutching the ball at the second attempt. Moments later, Gillies weaved into the box and poked a low drive just off target.

The cinching moment came on 26 minutes after Rae pushed clear a fine effort from Ciaran Young, but Maclean raced in to bury the rebound into the net.

On-loan Ross County forward George Robesten then Young came close to swiftly adding another for Nairn, but the Merkinchers survived.

In an attacking sense, Clach were not finding a way to ask questions at the sharp end against their well-drilled opponents.

Clach’s Lewis Mackenzie goes on the attack.

That changed early in the second half when a cracking shot from Lewis Mackenzie crashed off the crossbar, raising home hopes.

While it remained 1-0, the Lilywhites had every reason to believe they could hit back and Lewis Mackenzie and substitute Jake Lockett both knocked at the door.

Robesten in particular remained a real danger-man for Nairn, who sought the second which would have capped the points.

With the game in the balance, some meaty challenges were flying in, but the sides were keen to get on with it as much as possible.

Aaron Nicolson came close to making it 2-0 with 15 minutes left, but he sliced a shot wide of the right post as the wind continued to pick up.

In the end, Maclean’s strike lifted the Station Parkers above Brora Rangers into fifth spot, albeit having played three matches more.

This Saturday, Clach visit Lossiemouth, while Nairn hit the road to Wick.

More from Highland League

Brechin City manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS.
Gavin Price makes winning start as Brechin City manager; Huntly come from behind to…
Inverurie Locos boss Dean Donaldson. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos make it two wins on the spin; Late drama as Rothes defeat…
CR0045897 Callum Law. Aberdeen. Turriff United v Banks o' Dee in the Highland League. Wednesday 22nd November 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee beat Turriff United to go second in the Highland League
5 August 2022. Wick, Highlands, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Wick Academy FC and Deveronvale FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Wick player-manager Gary Manson CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Wick Academy win appeal against Owen Rendall red card
CR0038481 Formartine plus a player Stuart Smith ahead of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Picture by Kenny Elrick 28/09/2022
Formartine's Stuart Smith daring to dream in Scottish Cup ahead of meeting with Falkirk
12 November 2023. Clachnacuddin FC,Wyvis Place,Grant Street Park,Inverness,IV3 8DR. This is from the North of Scotland Cup Final between Nairn County FC and Ross County FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Nairn Steven McKay CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Steven Mackay focuses on Nairn County amid Elgin City link
30 March 2022. Mosset Park, Lea Road, Forres, Moray, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Forres Mechanics FC and Buckie Thistle FC. PICTURE CONTENT - Lewis MacKinnon celebrates his goal.
Long-serving Lewis MacKinnon looks to help Buckie into Scottish Cup fourth round
7 December 2019. Huntly FC, Huntly, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, UK. This is from the Quarter Final Match between Huntly FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT: 11 Brora James Wallace celebrates scoring.
Brora's James Wallace looks forward to Scottish Cup clash after two years of injury…
CR0031428 Highland League game of the day - Formartine United (red) v Turriff United (blue) Picture of Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson Picture by Kenny Elrick 16/10/2021
Inverurie Locos add Gregor Zimmerman ahead of facing Forres Mechanics
ELGIN, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 24: Elgin manager Gavin Price during a Scottish Cup fourth round match between Elgin City and Drumchapel United at Borough Briggs, on January 24, 2023, in Elgin, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
New boss Gavin Price looks to build on Brechin City's success