Bruce Mouat ‘proud’ after defending European Curling Championships title in Aberdeen

Bruce Maout said he was proud of his team after they held their nerve to claim gold in the European Curling Championships at Curl Aberdeen.

Reigning world champions Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan defeated Sweden 6-5 to claim the title for the third year in a row and a fourth time overall.

“We’re doing something right at these European Championships,” said Mouat after triumphing in the extra end.

“I’m not sure exactly what it is, but we’re playing well every time we’ve come to them and I’m very proud of the team and how we’ve knuckled down and managed to turn our season around.

“Having so many family and friends here makes it extra special.

“I’m so proud of how we played in that final and it’s really great to see that we can play like that in pressure games again.

“It was a really nice atmosphere with a good Swedish contingent here as well, cheering against the Scottish fans. It made for a really good atmosphere.”

Scotland and Sweden traded scores throughout and took the game to a tense extra end. Coming down with hammer, the Scots bagged the win by a point. 🤝 Congratulations to Bruce, Grant, Bobby, Hammy, and Kyle. 🥇 Please visit @BritishCurling for more ▶️ https://t.co/M05ba47Vgt pic.twitter.com/PWJe2PSkgi — Scottish Curling (@scottishcurling) November 25, 2023

Having lost in the final of the Euros to Mouat for the third time, Sweden’s Niklas Edin conceded that the better team had won.

“We gave it a good try,” said the Swedish skip.

“A few too many mistakes at the fourth and 10th ends, otherwise I think we win, but we didn’t and they were too good.”

Switzerland defeated Italy 8-4 to claim bronze.

In the women’s event, Switzerland beat Italy 6-5 to win gold while Norway beat Sweden 10-3 in the bronze medal match.