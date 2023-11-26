Bruce Mouat ‘proud’ after defending European Curling Championships title in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bruce Mouat ‘proud’ after defending European Curling Championships title in Aberdeen

Scotland defeated Sweden 6-5 in a tense final at Curl Aberdeen to win gold.

By Danny Law
Bruce Mouat celebrates after winning the European Curling Championships in Aberdeen. Supplied by British Curling.
Bruce Mouat celebrates after winning the European Curling Championships in Aberdeen. Supplied by British Curling.

Bruce Maout said he was proud of his team after they held their nerve to claim gold in the European Curling Championships at Curl Aberdeen.

Reigning world champions Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan defeated Sweden 6-5 to claim the title for the third year in a row and a fourth time overall.

“We’re doing something right at these European Championships,” said Mouat after triumphing in the extra end.

“I’m not sure exactly what it is, but we’re playing well every time we’ve come to them and I’m very proud of the team and how we’ve knuckled down and managed to turn our season around.

“Having so many family and friends here makes it extra special.

“I’m so proud of how we played in that final and it’s really great to see that we can play like that in pressure games again.

“It was a really nice atmosphere with a good Swedish contingent here as well, cheering against the Scottish fans. It made for a really good atmosphere.”

Having lost in the final of the Euros to Mouat for the third time, Sweden’s Niklas Edin conceded that the better team had won.

“We gave it a good try,” said the Swedish skip.

“A few too many mistakes at the fourth and 10th ends, otherwise I think we win, but we didn’t and they were too good.”

Switzerland defeated Italy 8-4 to claim bronze.

In the women’s event, Switzerland beat Italy 6-5 to win gold while Norway beat Sweden 10-3 in the bronze medal match.

 

 

