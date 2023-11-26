Revealed: Aberdeen drivers spared £1.3 million in bus gate fines during ‘grace period’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Revealed: Aberdeen drivers spared £1.3 million in bus gate fines during ‘grace period’

The Press & Journal can now reveal more than 22,000 warning letters were sent out just in the first 40 days of the bus gates running.

By Lauren Taylor
More than 22,000 warning letters were sent to rulebreaking drivers in the first 40 days of the new Aberdeen bus gates. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
More than 22,000 warning letters were sent to rulebreaking drivers in the first 40 days of the new Aberdeen bus gates. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

More than £1.3 million in fines would have been dished out to drivers caught out by Aberdeen’s new bus gates in just the first 40 days — if not for a grace period.

Since the new bus gates were installed in August, many drivers have voiced concerns about how difficult it is to navigate the city centre.

Angry motorists have slammed the latest road change-up as a “cash cow” for Aberdeen City Council, calling it a “labyrinth” and “maze”, and raising concerns the new restrictions will “drive folk away”.

But will the bus gate system actually be a “cash cow” for the council’s coffers? And if so, how much money will it be generating in fines?

Locals have said the new bus gates will be the “final nail in the coffin” for the city centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

For more than two months of the new system, the council only sent out warning letters instead of £60 fines to rulebreakers, to allow people to get used to the new measures.

We wanted to find out how many fines would have been issued in the first month of the new bus priority route, if not for this grace period.

After a lengthy wait for the council to provide the data, we can reveal more than 22,000 warning letters were sent to drivers for going through the new bus gates by the end of September.

Read on to find out:

  • Where the most people were caught
  • Why the council has brought in the new bus gates
  • What the council is doing to make the bus gates more visible
  • And what the council could spend bus gate fine cash on

How many warning letters were sent out in the first month (during part of the grace period)?

The bus gates on Bridge Street, Market Street, Guild Street and Union Street were all installed as part of the new bus priority route, with the aim of making public transport more efficient around the city centre.

Cameras enforcing the new restrictions went live on August 22, meaning anyone driving wrongly through the bus gates at any time would be snapped and recorded automatically.

New bus gates in Aberdeen went live this week. Image: Lottie Hood/DC Thomson
The bus gate on Bridge Street. Image: Lottie Hood/DC Thomson

However, the council allowed a grace period for financial penalties until November 8, meaning warning letters were sent out to drivers caught breaking the new rules — instead of £60 fines.

From the bus gates going live on August 22 until the end of September (just 40 days in total), a whopping 22,257 rulebreakers were caught and sent a warning letter.

That is equivalent to around 571 drivers going through the new bus gates every day, or around 24 every hour.

And if you really want to get granular, that means there was on average one driver caught going through the bus gates every three minutes.

If it wasn’t for the grace period, that would have equated to £1,335,420 worth of fines.

Warning signs on Market Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Which bus gate caught out the most drivers?

There were a mammoth 12,735 warning notices sent out over 10 days in August after enforcement of the new bus gates first started on the 22nd.

This dropped to around 9,522 across the whole of September, perhaps after more people started to learn about the new rules.

The most warning notices were sent to drivers breaking the rules eastbound on Guild Street (from the train station towards the harbour) at a staggering 8,410.

That equates to around 215 drivers making the mistake every day, or £504,600 worth of fines if it wasn’t a grace period.

A car entering the eastbound Guild Street bus gate. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson.

Market Street had the lowest number of rulebreakers, with 794 warning letters sent out during the same period.

This could be because drivers still avoid the street due to the last bus gate installed there, or because the bus gate is at the very top of the road near the junction with Union Street.

Drivers are then able to make a sharp turn left onto Hadden Street, diverting them around the Green and avoiding a warning letter, or as of November 8, a fine.

The Market Street bus gate. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson

Are people still being caught out by the bus gates?

The money generated from all of the council’s many bus gates is ringfenced, and will only be spent on transport or infrastructure projects.

This means it could be spent on projects such as replacing bus shelters, or improving paths.

Previously, there was talk of £10,00 from fines being put towards free ebike hire for Aberdeen City Council staff.

The day after the grace period came to an end, we wanted to find out how many people were still being caught out by the new restrictions — and now securing themselves a £60 fine.

A driver going through the bus gate. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson

We counted 39 drivers going through the new bus gate system on Guild Street in just one hour.

That’s £2,340 worth of fines in just 60 minutes.

On that day, most people were still being caught out on the eastbound lane, traveling from the Denburn towards the harbour area.

We counted 22 drivers (17 cars and five vans) driving through this particular bus gate in just one hour.

Have you been caught out by one of the new bus gates recently? Let us know about your experience in the comment section below

What is being done to make bus gates more visible?

Recently, the local authority decided to install more warning signs to make the bus gates “clearer” to drivers.

Work has already been completed on Union Street, including a new traffic island and improved warning signs.

The new traffic island on Union Street. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Due to a number of road changes taking place in the city we opted to apply a period of monitoring which included the issuing of warning notices and a public awareness campaign to highlight the changes being introduced in the city centre.

“The monitoring period provided valuable insight into the installed measures which has resulted in enhancements being taken forward to signage and road layouts in the area.”

Meanwhile, First Bus and Stagecoach have already praised the new restrictions as a “welcome addition” to their services.

In a report, First noted a 10% increase in passengers, claiming buses are more reliable due to the new road restrictions.

Now, the operator is considering ways to “reinvest the benefits” — which could mean cheaper fares for passengers.

Read more about Aberdeen’s bus priority route:

More from Transport

A line of trams glide up a busy Union Street on a sunny day in 1956, passing pedestrians and cars.
Previously unseen photos of Aberdeen's lost trams revealed
The new Kintore Station was opened in 2020 following decades of campaigning. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
3 years on and 225,000 passenger journeys, has Kintore train station made a difference?
2
The temporary traffic lights have been on Golf Road since March 2022. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.
Temporary traffic lights still on busy Ellon road nearly two years on: what's going…
A portrait photo of a man wearing a suit.
'Wow': Islanders slam Stirling MP for saying politics is 'about bigger stuff' than ferries…
The Town House car park has generated income for the Common Good Fund
How Inverness charities and groups could miss out on tens of thousands of pounds…
Close up of Elgin High Street cobbles.
Warnings Elgin High Street could be 'collapsing' under weight of motorists ignoring driving rules
Drivers caught parking on pavements in Aberdeen will risk being slapped with a £100 fine next year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Poll: Aberdeen to enforce pavement parking ban — do you support the plan?
11
We went along to Guild Street to see how many drivers we could spot in an hour going through the bus gate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen bus gates: More than £2,300 worth of fines in just 1 hour at…
The MV Hebridean Isles in dry dock in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
CalMac increases ferry maintenance schedule following delays last year
The Tilly Butcher, Liam Scott, has hit out at the council for roadworks. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Frustrated Tilly Butcher forced to shut up shop due to roadworks
3

Conversation