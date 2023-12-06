Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024: More sponsors throw weight behind annual celebration of Granite City sporting excellence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024: More sponsors throw weight behind annual celebration of Granite City sporting excellence

Five more backers have pledged their support for the glitzy Evening Express-organised ceremony at P&J Live on Thursday, March 7.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 take place at P&J Live early next year.
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 take place at P&J Live early next year.

There has been further support for the latest edition of Aberdeen Sports Awards with more sponsors coming on board for the annual celebration of Granite City sporting excellence.

Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 take place at P&J Live on Thursday, March 7, with more than 100 nominations received across a host of categories aimed at recognising athletes, coaches, clubs, volunteers, sports projects and more.

While the Evening Express-run awards are being backed by headline sponsors Bounty Competitions, other organisations have provided important support for the event.

Sport Aberdeen are sponsoring the showpiece Sports Achiever of the Year category, and Graeme Dale, their head of sport and active communities, said “We are proud to support Aberdeen Sports Awards and celebrate the hard work and achievements of everyone in our local sporting community – including those competing at the highest level of their sport who will be recognised in the Sports Achiever of the Year category.”

Fittingly, sportscotland’s Active Schools programme have once again put their name to the School Innovation prize.

Their work in the Granite City is delivered by Sport Aberdeen’s Active Schools, and Graeme added: “Active Schools is thrilled to sponsor this award which recognises the fantastic work that goes into supporting the physical and mental health of pupils across Aberdeen in positive and innovative ways.”

The Inspiration, Performance Coach of the Year and Veteran/Masters Sports Achiever of the Year awards are being backed by Dandara, Costco and Stewart Milne, respectively.

Claire Bathgate, head of sales at Dandara, said: “It’s great to sponsor these awards which shine a light on the achievements of our athletes and their coaches who are inspiring real change in the lifestyles of people in Aberdeen”.

UK Aberdeen marketing manager for Costco, Gita Klovane, said: “Costco are once again delighted to be sponsoring Aberdeen Sports Awards.

“We congratulate all of the nominees for their sporting contributions and wish them all the best of luck.”

Tanya Fowlie, senior sales manager, north Scotland, Stewart Milne Homes, added: “Stewart Milne Homes are proud to support the prestigious Veteran/Masters Sports Achiever of the Year to recognise and celebrate the hard-work, dedication and passion of Aberdeen’s sporting talent.”

Aberdeen Sports Awards are BACK – and here’s how to nominate your Granite City sporting heroes

More from Other sports

Arek Zienkiewicz with his gold medal from the IBJJF NoGi championship in Dublin.
Aberdeen Brazilian Jiu Jitsu coach hopes medal-winning comeback from debilitating injuries can inspire others…
New Scottish female 60kg Elite Development champion Mary MacGillivray with Inverness City ABC head coach Laurie Redfern.
Life as trainee doctor is ideal foil for new national boxing champion
Kirsty Muir competes during women's freeski big air final at the FIS Snowboard and Freeski Big Air World Cup at Big Air Shougang in Beijing. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's Kirsty Muir 'super happy' after winning silver at World Cup event in Beijing
A recent Friday night Inverness coaching session at Leisure Centre. All ages and abilities on show, with coach Stephen Gertsen far right and, Mike Dow, secretary of the Highland Table Tennis League far left. Image: Courtesy of Tony Carroll
Highland Table Tennis League returns after almost 40 years
'They now go into the ring expecting to win': The victorious Granite Fight Factory Muay Thai team. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hard-hitting Aberdeen Muay Thai fighters' 'unheard of' medal haul
Bruce Mouat celebrates after winning the European Curling Championships in Aberdeen. Supplied by British Curling.
Bruce Mouat 'proud' after defending European Curling Championships title in Aberdeen
Scotland's Team Mouat will contest the gold-medal match at the European Curling Championships at Curl Aberdeen.
European Curling Championships: Scotland's Bruce Mouat raring to face Swedish arch-rival in gold-medal match
It was disappointment for Scotland's Team Morrison at the European Curling Championships at Curl Aberdeen. Supplied by British Curling.
European Curling Championships: Team Morrison miss out on semi-final spot
Rebecca Morrison in action at the European Curling Championships. Supplied by British Curling Date;
European Curling Championships: Team Morrison ready for Norway showdown
Former Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024: Former Dons captain Russell Anderson joins judging panel

Conversation