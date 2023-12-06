Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024: More sponsors throw weight behind annual celebration of Granite City sporting excellence

There has been further support for the latest edition of Aberdeen Sports Awards with more sponsors coming on board for the annual celebration of Granite City sporting excellence.

Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 take place at P&J Live on Thursday, March 7, with more than 100 nominations received across a host of categories aimed at recognising athletes, coaches, clubs, volunteers, sports projects and more.

While the Evening Express-run awards are being backed by headline sponsors Bounty Competitions, other organisations have provided important support for the event.

Sport Aberdeen are sponsoring the showpiece Sports Achiever of the Year category, and Graeme Dale, their head of sport and active communities, said “We are proud to support Aberdeen Sports Awards and celebrate the hard work and achievements of everyone in our local sporting community – including those competing at the highest level of their sport who will be recognised in the Sports Achiever of the Year category.”

Fittingly, sportscotland’s Active Schools programme have once again put their name to the School Innovation prize.

Their work in the Granite City is delivered by Sport Aberdeen’s Active Schools, and Graeme added: “Active Schools is thrilled to sponsor this award which recognises the fantastic work that goes into supporting the physical and mental health of pupils across Aberdeen in positive and innovative ways.”

The Inspiration, Performance Coach of the Year and Veteran/Masters Sports Achiever of the Year awards are being backed by Dandara, Costco and Stewart Milne, respectively.

Claire Bathgate, head of sales at Dandara, said: “It’s great to sponsor these awards which shine a light on the achievements of our athletes and their coaches who are inspiring real change in the lifestyles of people in Aberdeen”.

UK Aberdeen marketing manager for Costco, Gita Klovane, said: “Costco are once again delighted to be sponsoring Aberdeen Sports Awards.

“We congratulate all of the nominees for their sporting contributions and wish them all the best of luck.”

Tanya Fowlie, senior sales manager, north Scotland, Stewart Milne Homes, added: “Stewart Milne Homes are proud to support the prestigious Veteran/Masters Sports Achiever of the Year to recognise and celebrate the hard-work, dedication and passion of Aberdeen’s sporting talent.”