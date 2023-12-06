Banchory’s Douglas Arms Hotel under new ownership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banchory’s Douglas Arms Hotel under new ownership

The well-known hotel went into voluntary liquidation in March this year.

By Kelly Wilson
The Douglas Arms Hotel in Banchory is now under new ownership.
Banchory’s Douglas Arms Hotel has been sold out of liquidation.

The well-known hotel has been bought by Munish Dheer, who also owns the Burnett Arms Hotel in the town.

The purchase price was not disclosed but property agent Graham + Sibbald (G+S) was looking for offers of around £395,000.

In January the hotel, which was owned by SJ Inns at the time, went on the market with a price tag of £550,000.

It closed its doors the same month, with four members of staff losing their jobs.

Michael Reid, of Aberdeen-based accountants Meston Reid and Co, was appointed to oversee a sale of the assets after the business entered voluntary liquidation.

A statement from Meston Reid and Co at the time said: “Following on from the problematic and difficult trading conditions for two years during the Covid pandemic, the significant increase in energy costs, pre-Christmas 2022 made the trading business unsustainable, which signalled the decision to place the business into a voluntary liquidation process.”

‘Great little local business’

The High Street hotel has eight bedrooms, a lounge bar/bistro and cafe.

It also has an outdoor balcony terrace with the former lounge bar/restaurant, suitable for additional development. In addition, there is a “spacious” four-bedroom private flat.

The Douglas Arms Hotel has been bought out of liquidation. Image: Graham + Sibbald

G+S said the Douglas Arms Hotel would be a “very useful addition” to the new owner’s “already well established business in Banchory”.

Alistair Letham, hotel & leisure consultant, G+S, added: “The closure of the business earlier in the year was a combination of unfortunate circumstances, including difficult trading in the Covid period, increased staffing costs and the rise of energy costs.

“After a period of full open marketing for sale the buyer was secured in a competitive bidding process.

“The Douglas Arms was a great little, local business that also serviced the many visitors to Royal Deeside.

“The property and business will be a great add-on for new owner Munish Dheer (trading as RBD Bars), admirably complimenting his existing business at the Burnett Arms.”

