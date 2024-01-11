Boxing: Show must go on as north fighters gear up to face Workington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boxing: Show must go on as north fighters gear up to face Workington

Dundee club Skyaxe and one fighter from Fair City in Perth head north to join forces with Inverness City ABC at the Drumossie Hotel after illness hits the original line-up.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Some of the Inverness City ABC boxers, who will feature in Saturday's show at the Drumossie Hotel. Image: Laurie Redfern
Some of the Inverness City ABC boxers, who will feature in Saturday's show at the Drumossie Hotel. Image: Laurie Redfern

Inverness City ABC coach Laurie Redfern says boxers have battled through illness and will be ready to star against Workington this Saturday.

The Drumossie Hotel in the Highland capital is the venue for what was originally meant to be a North of Scotland v North of England showdown.

Barrow, Egremont and Workington were lined up to take on the host club, Caithness and Fair City (Perth).

However, mainly due to illness, it has been reshuffled and Inverness City and Dundee club Skyaxe will be starring alongside visitors Workington, with a Fair City (Perth) boxer also set to feature.

The original idea for the show came after Inverness City head coach Redfern got chatting to a visiting boxer from Workington, who was doing a short work stint in Inverness last year. Talks gathered pace and there was a willingness to put a show together.

Karnphan out to impress at home

Redfern, who has coached for more than six decades, has also been battling a chest infection, but is set to lead his fighters out at their home venue, with rising star Jonathan Karnphan the main attraction for the Highlanders.

Jonathan Kamphan, right, with his dad, Rung, who is a four-times world title winner in Muay Thai Boxing.

The 16-year-old is the son of four-times Muay Thai Boxing world champion, Rung.

Strong entry from Workington club

Head coach Redfern said: “Slowly, boxers have been pulling out, but it will still be a really good show, with Dundee’s Skyaxe now involved along with Workington, with one boxer coming from Fair City.

“The show will go on, with Workington due to have nine fighters in action. We will put one or two in as exhibition bouts, while ourselves, Dundee and Perth will be taking on boxers from Workington.

“Jonathan Karnphan has recovered from a stomach bug and will be the top boxer from our club, so it will be good to see him in action.

“A lot of boxers, and in fact sports clubs generally across the country, have struggled with bugs, but we’re in good to go, with boxers locally and from Dundee, Perth and Workington all keen to impress.”

There are still tickets available. For more information, or to buy tickets, call Laurie on 07919 670851.

