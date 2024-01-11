Boxing: Show must go on as north fighters gear up to face Workington

Inverness City ABC coach Laurie Redfern says boxers have battled through illness and will be ready to star against Workington this Saturday.

The Drumossie Hotel in the Highland capital is the venue for what was originally meant to be a North of Scotland v North of England showdown.

Barrow, Egremont and Workington were lined up to take on the host club, Caithness and Fair City (Perth).

However, mainly due to illness, it has been reshuffled and Inverness City and Dundee club Skyaxe will be starring alongside visitors Workington, with a Fair City (Perth) boxer also set to feature.

The original idea for the show came after Inverness City head coach Redfern got chatting to a visiting boxer from Workington, who was doing a short work stint in Inverness last year. Talks gathered pace and there was a willingness to put a show together.

Karnphan out to impress at home

Redfern, who has coached for more than six decades, has also been battling a chest infection, but is set to lead his fighters out at their home venue, with rising star Jonathan Karnphan the main attraction for the Highlanders.

The 16-year-old is the son of four-times Muay Thai Boxing world champion, Rung.

Strong entry from Workington club

Head coach Redfern said: “Slowly, boxers have been pulling out, but it will still be a really good show, with Dundee’s Skyaxe now involved along with Workington, with one boxer coming from Fair City.

“The show will go on, with Workington due to have nine fighters in action. We will put one or two in as exhibition bouts, while ourselves, Dundee and Perth will be taking on boxers from Workington.

“Jonathan Karnphan has recovered from a stomach bug and will be the top boxer from our club, so it will be good to see him in action.

“A lot of boxers, and in fact sports clubs generally across the country, have struggled with bugs, but we’re in good to go, with boxers locally and from Dundee, Perth and Workington all keen to impress.”

There are still tickets available. For more information, or to buy tickets, call Laurie on 07919 670851.