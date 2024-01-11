Highland League: Keith look for loanee Jake Stewart to deliver goals; Buckie extend Andrew MacAskill’s deal; Matthew Strachan stays with Brora

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League: Keith look for loanee Jake Stewart to deliver goals; Buckie extend Andrew MacAskill’s deal; Matthew Strachan stays with Brora

Striker Stewart has joined the Maroons from Formartine United, meanwhile, MacAskill has penned a new Jags contract and Strachan will be staying with the Cattachs for the rest of the season.

By Callum Law
Jake Stewart has joined Keith on loan from Formartine United.
Manager Craig Ewen hopes loan signing Jake Stewart can deliver the goals to help Keith climb the Breedon Highland League table.

The striker has joined the Maroons from Formartine United on a temporary deal until the end of the season.

Keith are sitting 17th in the table with 11 points from 15 fixtures and Ewen hopes Stewart’s qualities in the final third can help secure more points.

The 27-year-old joined Formartine from Junior club Rothie Rovers last summer and has scored three times this season.

Stewart won’t be able to feature for Keith on Saturday, because they are facing his parent club at North Lodge Park.

Ewen said: “We can’t deny that we’ve been short when it comes to scoring goals, and Jake has a proven track record as a goalscorer.

“I tried to sign Jake when he was still at Rothie Rovers – he’s always a player I’ve admired.

“Where we are just now, I’m hoping he can come in and get some goals for us.

“Jake’s a finisher and at the moment that’s maybe something we’re lacking and we’ve been trying to find a player to score goals regularly.

“If one of the boys we’ve got or Jake can do that for us then it could move us into a much better position in the league.

“We’re delighted to bring him in on loan and I’m looking forward to seeing him in action.

“Unfortunately, because we’re playing Formartine, he can’t play this week, but hopefully when we get him playing he can score goals for Keith.”

Buckie’s MacAskill signs on again

Meanwhile, Buckie Thistle midfielder Andrew MacAskill has penned a contract extension until the summer of 2027.

The 31-year-old joined the Jags in December 2017 after returning from a spell in Australia.

Since arriving at Victoria Park, MacAskill has established himself as a key player for Buckie and is back fit again after breaking his right arm in October.

Andrew MacAskill has extended his Buckie Thistle contract.

Thistle manager Graeme Stewart added: “I’m absolutely delighted that Andrew has shown his commitment and loyalty to the club by signing this new deal.

“He’s a massive part of our team. We’ve missed his experience on the park when he was out recently with a broken arm.

“Loyalty is not a word used very often in football these days, and Andrew committing to the cause shows what a superb team spirit we have here at Buckie.”

Strachan staying with Cattachs

Elsewhere, Brora Rangers have extended Matthew Strachan’s loan from Inverness Caledonian Thistle for the rest of the season.

The 18-year-old defender joined the Cattachs in August, and manager Ally MacDonald is pleased to have retained his services.

Brora still have 22 Highland League games to play this season and are also still in the Scottish Cup, as well as the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final, with MacDonald expecting his squad to be stretched.

He said: “Matthew’s a young player with a lot of potential, he’s done well with us in the first half of the season and we’re delighted he’s going to be with us for the rest of the season.

“With the amount of games we’ve got to play this season, our squad will be tested, so we need to have good options and Matthew gives us that.

“We want to be challenging and hopefully Matthew can help us do that.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Adam Mackinnon, who was on-loan at Brora from Ross County, has been recalled by the Staggies.

The 20-year-old, who also spent part of 2021-22 season at Dudgeon Park, returned for a second stint with the Cattachs in October.

