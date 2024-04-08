Aberdeen teen Kai Stitchell beats seven-time champion son of boxing icon to secure Scottish Golden Gloves glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen teen Kai Stitchell beats seven-time champion son of boxing icon to secure Scottish Golden Gloves glory

Granite City ABC teenager Stitchell overcame the son of a Scottish boxing legend to claim the national title.

By Sean Wallace
Granite City ABC boxer Kai Stitchell wins Scottish Youth 2007 63.5kg Golden Gloves title
Granite City ABC boxer Kai Stitchell wons Scottish Youth 2007 63.5kg Golden Gloves title. Image: Sean Wallace/DC Thomson.

Rising Aberdeen boxing star Kai Stichell says securing Scottish Golden Gloves glory means “everything” to him.

The 16-year-old Granite City ABC talent won the Scottish Youth 2007 63.5kg Golden Gloves final.

He overcame the son of Scottish Boxing legend and former WBO world champion Alex Arthur in the final at Ravenscraig.

Stitchell triumphed via a 3-2 split decision to overcome Machlan Arthur – who was gunning for his seventh national title.

For Stitchell, the title success was payback for years of dedicated training.

Granite City ABC boxer Kai Stitchell get the decision in the Golden Gloves final. Image: Boxing Scotland
Granite City ABC boxer Kai Stitchell, left, gets the decision in the Golden Gloves final. Image: Boxing Scotland.

He said: “This is my first national title and it means everything to me.

“I put absolutely everything into this.

“I dedicate my life to boxing, training every day sometimes twice a day.

“Going into the final, I was always confident.

“The final was tippy-tappy for the first round.

“Then in the second I used my feet to constantly pop in and out of range.

“The third round was very even and I got the decision.

“I didn’t know who he (Machlan Arthur) was before we fought.

“It was only after that I found out his dad was really famous – but that wouldn’t have fazed me.”

Granite City ABC boxer Kai Stitchell wins Scottish Golden Gloves title Image: Boxing Scotland
Granite City ABC boxer Kai Stitchell celebrates his Scottish Golden Gloves title. Image: Boxing Scotland.

Stitchell’s growth through boxing every day

Stitchell began boxing at nine years old and has thrived at Granite City Boxing under the guidance of coach Davie McAllister junior.

Based in the city’s Woodside area, the gym has delivered a host of champions.

Former two-weight WBU world champion Lee McAllister boxed out of the Granite City gym during his successful career.

Former pro title winners Darren Traynor, Matthew McAllister and Kristen Fraser are also products of the boxing club.

Granite City ABC boxer Kai Stitchell in action during the Golden Gloves final. Image: Boxing Scotland
Granite City ABC boxer Kai Stitchell in action during the Golden Gloves final. Image: Boxing Scotland.

Stitchell said: “Boxing grows me every day just from training and thinking about how respectful I have to be to others.

“Davie has been there since day one, training and helping me.

“Everyone should come to this gym to train.

“Coming to this gym is the best decision I ever made.”

Granite City ABC boxer Kai Stitchell wins Scottish Youth 2007 63.5kg Golden Gloves title
Granite City ABC boxer Kai Stitchell training. Image: Sean Wallace/DC Thomson.

Bright future for teen star Stitchell

Stitchell triumphed 3-1 against Saif Akram of Rob Roy Boxing Club to set up the final clash with Arthur.

Having won his first national title, there is no slowing down for the ambitious Granite City ABC fighter.

Stitchell hopes to force his way into the Team GB squad.

Granite City ABC boxer Kai Stitchell wins Scottish Youth 2007 63.5kg Golden Gloves title.
Granite City ABC boxer Kai Stitchell in the ring. Image: Sean Wallace/DC Thomson.

He said: “I will do my GB assessment and hopefully get into the GB team.

“I also aim to box in the William Wallace (Box Cup).”

 

Conversation