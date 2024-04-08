Aberdeen teen Kai Stitchell beats seven-time champion son of boxing icon to secure Scottish Golden Gloves glory

Rising Aberdeen boxing star Kai Stichell says securing Scottish Golden Gloves glory means “everything” to him.

The 16-year-old Granite City ABC talent won the Scottish Youth 2007 63.5kg Golden Gloves final.

He overcame the son of Scottish Boxing legend and former WBO world champion Alex Arthur in the final at Ravenscraig.

Stitchell triumphed via a 3-2 split decision to overcome Machlan Arthur – who was gunning for his seventh national title.

For Stitchell, the title success was payback for years of dedicated training.

He said: “This is my first national title and it means everything to me.

“I put absolutely everything into this.

“I dedicate my life to boxing, training every day sometimes twice a day.

“Going into the final, I was always confident.

“The final was tippy-tappy for the first round.

“Then in the second I used my feet to constantly pop in and out of range.

“The third round was very even and I got the decision.

“I didn’t know who he (Machlan Arthur) was before we fought.

“It was only after that I found out his dad was really famous – but that wouldn’t have fazed me.”

Stitchell’s growth through boxing every day

Stitchell began boxing at nine years old and has thrived at Granite City Boxing under the guidance of coach Davie McAllister junior.

Based in the city’s Woodside area, the gym has delivered a host of champions.

Former two-weight WBU world champion Lee McAllister boxed out of the Granite City gym during his successful career.

Former pro title winners Darren Traynor, Matthew McAllister and Kristen Fraser are also products of the boxing club.

Stitchell said: “Boxing grows me every day just from training and thinking about how respectful I have to be to others.

“Davie has been there since day one, training and helping me.

“Everyone should come to this gym to train.

“Coming to this gym is the best decision I ever made.”

Bright future for teen star Stitchell

Stitchell triumphed 3-1 against Saif Akram of Rob Roy Boxing Club to set up the final clash with Arthur.

Having won his first national title, there is no slowing down for the ambitious Granite City ABC fighter.

Stitchell hopes to force his way into the Team GB squad.

He said: “I will do my GB assessment and hopefully get into the GB team.

“I also aim to box in the William Wallace (Box Cup).”