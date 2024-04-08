‘Stormtrooper’ grilled by armed police at Aberdeen rail station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Stormtrooper’ grilled by armed police at Aberdeen rail station

Officers were alerted after the movie fan was seen with his 'laser blaster'.

By Ellidh Aitken
A Stormtrooper was reported for carrying a weapon in Aberdeen rail station.
A train travelling to Dundee was diverted back to Aberdeen after a man dressed as a Stormtrooper from Star Wars was reported to police for “carrying a firearm”.

Armed cops were alerted after the movie fan from the Granite City was seen entering Aberdeen train station on Saturday morning.

The Press and Journal understands the man, travelling to a comic convention in Dundee, boarded a train which was then forced to return to Aberdeen.

He was then grilled by British Transport Police and Police Scotland officers over his Stormtrooper blaster.

They later determined it was a false alarm.

Man reported to police for entering train station ‘with firearm’

A British Transport Police spokesperson for said: “Officers received reports of a man with a firearm entering Aberdeen station just before 9am on Saturday (6 April).

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from Police Scotland and it was determined it was a false alarm.”

British Transport Police insists individuals are not banned from travelling while wearing fancy dress, including Stormtrooper outfits.

Police Scotland declined to comment, as did the individual quizzed by officers.

