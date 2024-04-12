Exclusive: Huntly’s Ailsa Lister on Scotland cricket World Cup qualifying hopes and being chosen for The Hundred

Huntly’s Ailsa Lister believes Scotland’s women are getting closer to making history and reaching a first cricket World Cup.

The Wildcats are in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) gearing up their T20 World Cup qualifying campaign later this month.

Scotland tackle Papua New Guinea on Friday and the USA on Sunday in one-day internationals, with 20-over fixtures against USA, Netherlands, UAE, Ireland and Zimbabwe to come before the qualifier.

Just two places are left at the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in September and October.

To qualify, the Scots – who face Sri Lanka, Thailand, Uganda and USA in their group – will need to reach the final.

Scotland’s women have never previously managed to reach a World Cup in either the 20 or 50-over format.

Lister, who is from Huntly and previously played for Stoneywood-Dyce, but is now based in Manchester with English regional side North West Thunder, is determined to change that.

The 20-year-old wicketkeeper-batter said: “We’re quite optimistic – every year we feel we’re getting closer.

“Apart from a couple of players, we’re at full strength and it’s the first time for a while that we’ve had that.

“We feel confident and we’re happy with the group, so hopefully we can go well.

“If we were to qualify, I think it would be a proud moment for everyone in involved in women’s cricket in Scotland. It would certainly be my proudest moment if we could reach the World Cup.”

Lots to look forward to for Huntly cricket sensation Lister

After Scotland’s qualifying campaign, Lister has a busy summer ahead.

As well as her involvement in 20 and 50-over competitions with North West Thunder, she has been drafted to play in The Hundred for the first time.

Lister will appear for Birmingham Phoenix in the tournament where each side faces 100 balls in an innings.

She is excited about the prospect and believes since its launch in 2021, The Hundred has attracted a new audience to women’s cricket.

Lister added: “I wasn’t expecting to be selected in the draft, but then my name popped up on the screen and my jaw dropped.

“It was a nice surprise and I’m looking forward to playing alongside some brilliant players who I can learn from.

“The Hundred has done a huge amount in terms of exposure for the women’s game and attracting more fans and more families to the game.

“It’s a different crowd to usual, which is quite exciting – getting kids coming along to watch is important.

“With all the games being double-headers (men’s and women’s games on the same day), people just book their tickets for a day out.

“They’re not coming to see the men’s game or the women’s game, they come to see both, which is really good.”

New event in Aberdeen can be big hit

Back in the north-east, Lister is also excited to see what impact another tournament with a new format can have.

In August, the Scottish Super 10 franchise tournament will be at held at Mannofield.

Both the men’s and women’s competitions will feature a mix of international and Scottish players.

Lister is keen to be involved in the 10-over tournament – though if Birmingham get to the final of The Hundred, it would clash with the Super 10.

She said: “It’s a very exciting development in Aberdeen and it seems like a great initiative.

“To have high-class players coming to Scotland and playing with Scottish cricketers will be brilliant.

“T10 is really exciting and a short format, so hopefully it will bring in the crowds.”