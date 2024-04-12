Exclusive: Huntly’s Ailsa Lister on Scotland cricket World Cup qualifying hopes and being chosen for The Hundred

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Exclusive: Huntly’s Ailsa Lister on Scotland cricket World Cup qualifying hopes and being chosen for The Hundred

The 20-year-old wants to help the Wildcats reach a tournament for the first time.

By Callum Law
Ailsa Lister, pictured in Scotland's new shirt, is getting ready for the upcoming T20 World Cup qualifier. Picture courtesy of Cricket Scotland.
Ailsa Lister, pictured in Scotland's new shirt, is getting ready for the upcoming T20 World Cup qualifier. Picture courtesy of Cricket Scotland.

Huntly’s Ailsa Lister believes Scotland’s women are getting closer to making history and reaching a first cricket World Cup.

The Wildcats are in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) gearing up their T20 World Cup qualifying campaign later this month.

Scotland tackle Papua New Guinea on Friday and the USA on Sunday in one-day internationals, with 20-over fixtures against USA, Netherlands, UAE, Ireland and Zimbabwe to come before the qualifier.

Just two places are left at the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in September and October.

To qualify, the Scots – who face Sri Lanka, Thailand, Uganda and USA in their group – will need to reach the final.

Scotland’s women have never previously managed to reach a World Cup in either the 20 or 50-over format.

Lister, who is from Huntly and previously played for Stoneywood-Dyce, but is now based in Manchester with English regional side North West Thunder, is determined to change that.

The 20-year-old wicketkeeper-batter said: “We’re quite optimistic – every year we feel we’re getting closer.

“Apart from a couple of players, we’re at full strength and it’s the first time for a while that we’ve had that.

“We feel confident and we’re happy with the group, so hopefully we can go well.

“If we were to qualify, I think it would be a proud moment for everyone in involved in women’s cricket in Scotland. It would certainly be my proudest moment if we could reach the World Cup.”

Lots to look forward to for Huntly cricket sensation Lister

After Scotland’s qualifying campaign, Lister has a busy summer ahead.

As well as her involvement in 20 and 50-over competitions with North West Thunder, she has been drafted to play in The Hundred for the first time.

Lister will appear for Birmingham Phoenix in the tournament where each side faces 100 balls in an innings.

She is excited about the prospect and believes since its launch in 2021, The Hundred has attracted a new audience to women’s cricket.

Lister added: “I wasn’t expecting to be selected in the draft, but then my name popped up on the screen and my jaw dropped.

Ailsa Lister in action for Scotland.
Ailsa Lister in action for Scotland. Picture courtesy of Cricket Scotland.

“It was a nice surprise and I’m looking forward to playing alongside some brilliant players who I can learn from.

“The Hundred has done a huge amount in terms of exposure for the women’s game and attracting more fans and more families to the game.

“It’s a different crowd to usual, which is quite exciting – getting kids coming along to watch is important.

“With all the games being double-headers (men’s and women’s games on the same day), people just book their tickets for a day out.

“They’re not coming to see the men’s game or the women’s game, they come to see both, which is really good.”

New event in Aberdeen can be big hit

Back in the north-east, Lister is also excited to see what impact another tournament with a new format can have.

In August, the Scottish Super 10 franchise tournament will be at held at Mannofield.

Both the men’s and women’s competitions will feature a mix of international and Scottish players.

Lister is keen to be involved in the 10-over tournament – though if Birmingham get to the final of The Hundred, it would clash with the Super 10.

She said: “It’s a very exciting development in Aberdeen and it seems like a great initiative.

“To have high-class players coming to Scotland and playing with Scottish cricketers will be brilliant.

“T10 is really exciting and a short format, so hopefully it will bring in the crowds.”

More from Other sports

Ailsa Lister, pictured in Scotland's new shirt, is getting ready for the upcoming T20 World Cup qualifier. Picture courtesy of Cricket Scotland.
'I'd knock that smirk off his face': Jake Paul given fight invitation by Aberdeen…
Strichen kickboxer Eilidh Craib with her belts.
Strichen kickboxer Eilidh Craib sets sights on European title
Granite City ABC boxer Kai Stitchell wins Scottish Youth 2007 63.5kg Golden Gloves title
Aberdeen teen Kai Stitchell beats seven-time champion son of boxing icon to secure Scottish…
Kara Hanlon at a Scottish Swimming training camp at Aberdeen Sports Village. Photo by Kath Flannery
Stornoway’s Kara Hanlon turns attention to securing Paris spot after claiming gold at British…
Dean Sutherland, pictured, is set to box in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland to fight for Celtic super welterweight title
Ailsa Lister, pictured in Scotland's new shirt, is getting ready for the upcoming T20 World Cup qualifier. Picture courtesy of Cricket Scotland.
Aberdeen para-cyclist Neil Fachie ‘mugged’ in Rio after competing in UCI Para-cycling Track World…
Newarthill boxer Dylan Arbuckle, left, and Calum Turnbull from Inverness.
Inverness boxer Calum Turnbull gears up for dual title rematch
Ailsa Lister, pictured in Scotland's new shirt, is getting ready for the upcoming T20 World Cup qualifier. Picture courtesy of Cricket Scotland.
Aberdeen Lynx crowned Scottish ice hockey champions again
Ailsa Lister, pictured in Scotland's new shirt, is getting ready for the upcoming T20 World Cup qualifier. Picture courtesy of Cricket Scotland.
Inverness Half Marathon: Mhairi Maclennan and John Bell celebrate victory
Ailsa Lister, pictured in Scotland's new shirt, is getting ready for the upcoming T20 World Cup qualifier. Picture courtesy of Cricket Scotland.
Were YOU at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024? The 100 best pictures and video from…

Conversation