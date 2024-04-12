Man, 29, charged with indecent exposure incident involving child at Asda Dyce

A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with an indecent exposure towards a child at Asda in Dyce.

The alleged incident happened at Dyce Shopping Centre in the Aberdeen suburb at around 2.10am on Wednesday in the male toilets, with the victim believed to be a young boy.

‘Indecent exposure incident’

A police spokeswoman told The P&J: “A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an indecent exposure incident which occurred in Dyce Shopping Centre, Riverview Drive, Aberdeen on Wednesday, April 10.

“He is due to appear before Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday, April 12 and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”