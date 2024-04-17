Aberdeen teen boxing Ben Bonner claims Golden Gloves glory ahead of USA training camp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen teen boxing Ben Bonner claims Golden Gloves glory ahead of USA training camp

Rising Granite City teenage boxer Bonner will jet out the USA with Granite City ABC where he will visit legendary trainer Freddie Roach's Wild Card gym

By Sean Wallace
Granite City ABC boxer Ben Bonner wins Scottish Youth 2006 67kg Golden Gloves title. Image: Boxing Scotland
Granite City ABC boxer Ben Bonner wins Scottish Youth 2006 67kg Golden Gloves title. Image: Boxing Scotland

Granite City ABC teenage boxing star Ben Bonner is targeting a third British title after securing Scottish Golden Gloves glory.

The highly rated 17-year-old defeated Cain ABC’s Zane Lawson in the Youth 2006 67kg Golden Gloves final to secure his third national title.

Bonner aims to rack up the title wins to secure a spot at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Now Bonner is set to travel to the United States to train in some of the best gyms in world boxing as part of his preparation for a British title shot.

Bonner will travel across the Atlantic with trainer Davie McAllister Jnr and other Granite City ABC fighters to train in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Bonner is set to spend some of his time in the States training at the legendary Wild Card gym in Los Angeles, having previously trained there in 2022.

Wild Card is run by ring great Freddie Roach who trained eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao.

Roach also trained three-time world champion James Toney and four-division world title winner Miguel Cotto.

Granite City ABC boxer Ben Bonner wins Scottish Youth 2006 67kg Golden Gloves title Image: Boxing Scotland
Granite City ABC boxer Ben Bonner’s arm is raised by the referee to confirm victory in the s Scottish Youth 2006 67kg Golden Gloves final. Image: Boxing Scotland

Bonner said: “I’m really buzzing to secure the Golden Gloves title.

“It is  a really good achievement as the final was a tough fight against a top opponent.

“That is what I want, to challenge myself against the best of the best.

“I did that and got the win.

“This is my third Scottish title and I’m now looking for my third British title in June.”

Granite City ABC boxer Ben Bonner wins Scottish Youth 2006 67kg Golden Gloves title. Image: Sean Wallace
Granite City ABC boxer Ben Bonner wins Scottish Youth 2006 67kg Golden Gloves title. Image: Sean Wallace

Training with boxing legend Roach

Boxing great Roach has trained 27 world champions to date and established Wild Card in 1995.

World champions Pacquiao, Cesar Chavez Jr., Cotto, Zou Shiming and George St-Pierre are some of the legends to have trained with Roach at the gym.

Bonner is relishing a return to the famous venue having picked up valuable information from Roach.

Granite City ABC boxer Ben Bonner lands a punch in the Golden Gloves final. Image: Boxing Scotland
Granite City ABC boxer Ben Bonner lands a punch in the Golden Gloves final. Image: Boxing Scotland

He said: “I’m off to Las Vegas and Los Angeles in May for a training camp.

“We are going back to Wild Card, I’m so excited.

“We went to Wild Card in 2022 which was an amazing experience.

“I did pads with Freddie Roach which was fantastic and I learned so much.

“All the boxers there are well schooled and it is a totally different style.

“Over there they target your body and it is roasting hot as well so you have to adapt to that.

“Freddie gave me tips on certain ways to throw punches.

“When he was on the pads with me he focused more on movement and things like that.

“He wanted me moving more instead of standing in the same place and being stiff.

“Freddie wanted me to more fluid in my movement, that’s what he focused on.”

Granite City ABC boxer Ben Bonner in action during the Golden Gloves final. Image: Boxing Scotland
Granite City ABC boxer Ben Bonner in action during the Golden Gloves final. Image: Boxing Scotland

Commonwealth Games target

Bonner is not the only Granite City ABC star to claim Golden Gloves glory as Kai Stitchell won the Scottish Youth 2007 63.5kg title.

Ultimately Bonner aims to represent Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

That could potentially be a home tournament for Bonner.

Aberdeen boxer Ben Bonner at the Granite City ABC gym. Image; Sean Wallace
Golden Gloves champion Ben Bonner at the Granite City ABC gym. Image; Sean Wallace

The 2026 Commonwealth Games were due to be held in Victoria but the Australian state pulled out of hosting the event last year due to rising costs.

Now the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) are in advanced talks with other nations to host the games.

A back-up plan has been drawn up for the competition to return to Glasgow if talks with other countries fail.

Glasgow hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2014.

Aberdeen boxer Ben Bonner training at the Granite City ABC gym.
Golden Gloves champion boxer Ben Bonner training at the Granite City ABC gym.

Bonner said: “My ambition is to fight in the Commonwealth Games.

“Hopefully in the next couple of years I can get into the GB squad and win as much as I can in amateur boxing.

“Then possibly turn pro, those are the main goals. Boxing consumes my life.”

Conversation