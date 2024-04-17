Inverness primary pupils ‘narrowly escape’ being struck by reversing car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness primary pupils ‘narrowly escape’ being struck by reversing car

Two youngsters were crossing outside Lochardil Primary School when a black Audi "reversed at speed" out of the staff car park.

By Michelle Henderson
Lochardil Primary School sign.
The incident happened outside Lochardil Primary School. Image: Google Street View.

Two Inverness primary pupils got the fright of their lives after they narrowly escaped being struck by a car outside their school.

The youngsters were crossing the road outside Lochardil Primary School when a black Audi reversed at speed out of the staff car park.

The incident happened on the last day of term before the Easter break.

Lochardil primary headteacher, Audrey Kellacher, has written to parents to inform them of the incident and sight road safety concerns around the school.

She confirmed instances of “bad driving, near misses and inconsiderate parking” had been reported to staff by concerned parents.

In the letter, sent to parents, she wrote: “Unfortunately, as the result of a near miss incident reported to us on the last day of term, we again need to raise the issue of road safety concerns including use of the staff car park and parking around the school campus.

Lochardil Primary School junction to the car park.
The pupils were crossing the road at the end of the staff car park when a black Audi reversed at speed, narrowly missing them. Image: Google Street View.

“It was brought to the school’s attention that two of our pupils had a narrow escape while crossing the road at the end of the staff car park that is marked as an identified crossing.

“They believe they were nearly knocked over by a black Audi reversing at speed back through the car park gates which gave the children a great fright.

“Please, if any other parents/carers were witness to this on Thursday, March 28, or if you were the driver of the car, contact the school office immediately.”

Reports of bad driving made to school staff

The headteacher went on to stress complaints had also been received regarding motorists blocking access to the staff car park while dropping off pupils.

She added: “There have been quite a few instances of bad driving, near misses and inconsiderate parking being reported by staff members and parents/carers.

“We have also recently received complaints regarding dropping off children at the entrance to the staff car park, blocking access for valid users, and vehicles stopping on the yellow zig-zag lines to drop off.

“We appreciate that parking in the school vicinity can be challenging at times, and would like to remind everyone to adhere to the highway code, park considerately and courteously and most importantly we must all keep our children and the local community safe in and around the school campus.”

Highland Council has been approached for comment.

Conversation