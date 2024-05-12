Other sports GALLERY: Thousands test their mettle as Run Garioch returns Crowds gathered to watch family and friends take part in the 5km, 10km and half marathon races in the popular event. Sarah celebrates completing the 10k run. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson By Paul Third & Gemma Bibby May 12 2024, 5:46 pm May 12 2024, 5:46 pm Share GALLERY: Thousands test their mettle as Run Garioch returns Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/other/6466272/gallery-thousands-test-their-mettle-as-run-garioch-returns/ Copy Link 0 comment Thousands of runners were tested to the full by the warm conditions as they completed Run Garioch. More than 2,000 people took part in the hugely popular event which included races of 5km, 10km and a half marathon. Runners tested their endurance and mettle by setting off from the Garioch Sports centre around the local area. The runners were then roared home back at the Garioch Sports Centre where their family and friends were cheering them on their way to the finish line. We sent our photographer Kath Flannery to capture the action. The start of the 5K. They’re off! Crowds cheer on the 5K runners. Pushing hard in the 5K run. Winner of the 5K Aaron Odentz. Winner of the women’s 5K Charlotte Narducci. Harrison and Joshua race at the end of the 5k run. 5K runners cruise past the crowds. 5K runners push hard towards the finish. Start of the 10K. Smiles all round. Start of the 10K. A high five for Caleb! Winner of the women’s 10K Louise Mckenzie.</p> <p> Crowds cheer on the runners. A 10K runners checks her time. Nicola pushes hard in the 10k run. Crowds cheer on the runners. Nuala enjoys the run! Julie, happy to finish! A high five for the 10k finishers. Lily pushing hard in the 10k. Happy to be finished, Oksana. A 10K runner. Carole escorted in the 10K run. A 10K runner thankful for the finish line! 10k runner Julie happy to be finished! Second place in the women’s half marathon, Alison Jardine. Jessica relieved it’s all over! Winner of the half marathon Tom Roche. Half marathon runner, Thomas. Pushing hard in the half marathon. Second place in the women’s half marathon Alison Jardine. Lily digging deep in the 10k run. Women’s half marathon runner Ailsa Webster. A big thumbs up! 10K runners Lisa and Meadhbh. Looking strong in the half marathon. 10K runners.</p> <p> A helping hand from the wee one! 10K runners. Winner of the women’s 10K Louise Mckenzie. Winner of the half marathon Tom Roche. Winner of the women’s half marathon Rebecca Easton. Winners of the half marathon, from left 2nd Rory Brand, 1st Tom Roche and 3rd Charles Howorth. Winners of the women’s 10K, from left, 3rd Nicola Gauld, 1st Louise Mckenzie and 2nd Elaine Wilson. 10K winners, from left, 3rd Harry Mccartney, 1st Aaron Odentz and 2nd Jack Arnold. 5K runners with their medals. 5K runners, Rachel and Annelyse. > A hug for the finishers!
