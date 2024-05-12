GALLERY: Thousands test their mettle as Run Garioch returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Thousands test their mettle as Run Garioch returns

Crowds gathered to watch family and friends take part in the 5km, 10km and half marathon races in the popular event.

Sarah celebrates completing the 10k run. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Paul Third & Gemma Bibby

Thousands of runners were tested to the full by the warm conditions as they completed Run Garioch.

More than 2,000 people took part in the hugely popular event which included races of 5km, 10km and a half marathon.

Runners tested their endurance and mettle by setting off from the Garioch Sports centre around the local area.

The runners were then roared home back at the Garioch Sports Centre where their family and friends were cheering them on their way to the finish line.

We sent our photographer Kath Flannery to capture the action.

The start of the 5K.
They’re off!
Crowds cheer on the 5K runners.
Pushing hard in the 5K run.
Winner of the 5K Aaron Odentz.
Winner of the women’s 5K Charlotte Narducci.
Harrison and Joshua race at the end of the 5k run.
5K runners cruise past the crowds.
5K runners push hard towards the finish.
Start of the 10K.
Smiles all round.
Start of the 10K.
A high five for Caleb!
Crowds cheer on the runners.
A 10K runners checks her time.
Nicola pushes hard in the 10k run.
Crowds cheer on the runners.
Nuala enjoys the run!
Julie, happy to finish!
A high five for the 10k finishers.
Lily pushing hard in the 10k.
Happy to be finished, Oksana.
A 10K runner.
Carole escorted in the 10K run.
A 10K runner thankful for the finish line!
10k runner Julie happy to be finished!
Second place in the women’s half marathon, Alison Jardine.
Jessica relieved it’s all over!
Half marathon runner, Thomas.
Pushing hard in the half marathon.
Second place in the women’s half marathon Alison Jardine.
Lily digging deep in the 10k run.
Women’s half marathon runner Ailsa Webster.
A big thumbs up!
10K runners Lisa and Meadhbh.
Looking strong in the half marathon.
10K runners.</p> <p>
A helping hand from the wee one!
10K runners.
Winner of the half marathon Tom Roche.
Winner of the women’s half marathon Rebecca Easton.
Winners of the half marathon, from left 2nd Rory Brand, 1st Tom Roche and 3rd Charles Howorth.
Winners of the women’s 10K, from left, 3rd Nicola Gauld, 1st Louise Mckenzie and 2nd Elaine Wilson.
10K winners, from left, 3rd Harry Mccartney, 1st Aaron Odentz and 2nd Jack Arnold.
5K runners with their medals.
5K runners, Rachel and Annelyse. >
A hug for the finishers!

Conversation