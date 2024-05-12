GALLERY: Thousands test their mettle as Run Garioch returns

Thousands of runners were tested to the full by the warm conditions as they completed Run Garioch.

More than 2,000 people took part in the hugely popular event which included races of 5km, 10km and a half marathon.

Runners tested their endurance and mettle by setting off from the Garioch Sports centre around the local area.

The runners were then roared home back at the Garioch Sports Centre where their family and friends were cheering them on their way to the finish line.

We sent our photographer Kath Flannery to capture the action.