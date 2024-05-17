Gordonians Cricket Club mark their centenary

It’s a 100 not out for Gordonians Cricket Club today.

Exactly a century ago was the first time a Gordonians team took to the field and the club, which was founded by former Robert Gordon’s College pupils, is marking the occasion with a hat-trick of events this weekend.

This afternoon there is a T20 match between current and former players, which is being billed as all-stars v legends, at Countesswells (2pm start).

That is followed by the club’s centenary dinner at the Palm Court Hotel tonight (7pm).

Then on Sunday Gordonians’ President’s XI will welcome an MCC side to Countesswells (11.30am start).

Club president Simon Hounsome said: “It’s great to be able to celebrate our centenary and the rich history of Gordonians Cricket Club.

“At our dinner there will be a lot of people who are very proud to have been associated with the club.

“We’re really looking forward to playing the MCC, it’s a very auspicious fixture for us.

“After getting in touch at the end of last year initially I didn’t hear anything and thought it hadn’t gone anywhere.

“But then a couple of months ago I got an email back saying from the MCC they were sending a team up.

“They don’t generally play a lot of games in the north-east of Scotland so it will be a great occasion.”

Formation

Having formed a rugby club in 1905 and a hockey club in 1911, Gordonians Cricket Club came into being in 1924 following the success of another team containing former Robert Gordon’s pupils called the Nomads.

George Dickie, who was also heavily involved with the rugby club, served as captain, secretary and treasurer following the cricket club’s formation.

Gordonians’ first match was away to Stonehaven on May 17, although they were deprived of the services of vice-captain Harold Fullerton after his motorcycle broke down at the Bridge of Dee.

Initially Gordonians didn’t have a home ground, but that changed in 1925 when Seafield playing field in Thorngrove Avenue was able to be used for cricket. The club remained there until 1992 when they moved to Countesswells.

A major change in the history of Gordonians happened in 1974 when it became an open club rather than one restricted solely to former Robert Gordon’s pupils.

The club now boasts four teams which play in the Strathmore and Perthshire Cricket Union North-East Championship, North-East Grade One, Grade Two and Grade Three.

Reflecting on how things have changed over the last century, Hounsome added: “One thing to recognise is that the cohort of guys that play for us now is quite different to the early days.

“The demography of the population means a lot of the clubs, including ourselves, are supported by a lot of people from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh who have come to the area.

“The South Asian community has been integral to keeping cricket alive and buoyant in the area.”

Achievements

Having started out in the Grades, Gordonians were elected to play in the Strathmore and Perthshire Cricket Union in 1940, following their Three Counties Cup triumph a year earlier.

They were crowned Strathmore champions in 1994 and 2016, the latter being part of a memorable treble with the Three Counties Cup and Cricket Scotland Challenge Cup, something no other club has achieved.

In total Gordonians have claimed the Three Counties Cup seven times, the Challenge Cup twice as well as the Strathmore Union League Cup once.

In Grades cricket they have been Grade One champions five times, Grade Two champions four times and Grade Three champions twice as well as winning the now defunct Grade Four and Grade Five.

Gordonians’ Aberdeenshire Cup tally stands at 10, while they have also been victorious in the Bon-Accord Cup and Reid Cup on five occasions.

Over the last century eight Scotland internationals – George Forbes, Thomas Findlay, George Youngson, Frank Findlay, Ronald Chisholm, David Stewart, Frank Robertson and David Johnston – have played for Gordonians.

Recent success

Across their rich history, last year would rank among some of Gordonians’ best.

They were Three Counties Cup finalists, won Grade One for the first time since 1945, finished runners-up in Grade Three and reached the finals of the Aberdeenshire Cup and Reid Cup.

Their Juniors also performed well with the under-14s winning the Scottish Cup, while Adi Hegde and Pranav Gollakota won Scotland caps at U19 and U15 level respectively.

Hounsome said: “With the set-up we’ve got we hope we can continue to grow and be successful.

“We’ve got a booming junior set-up of around 100 who are playing with us and we’ve got a dedicated team of coaches and volunteers running that.

“With four teams playing every Saturday it takes a big effort from everyone involved for it to run smoothly.”