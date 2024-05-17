Gordonians Cricket Club mark their centenary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gordonians Cricket Club mark their centenary

The occasion is being commemorated with a series of events this weekend.

By Callum Law
An image for a piece about the 100th anniversary of Gordonians Cricket Club, which played it's first game on May 17 2024. In the picture is club captain Indy Pandit, left, and president Simon Hounsome and the 2016 treble-winning Gordonians team (top) and the 1939 Three Counties Cup winning team (bottom). Pandit and Hounsome picture was taken by Darrell Bens/DCT Media. Image created on May 16 2024 by DCT Design Desk.
An image for a piece about the 100th anniversary of Gordonians Cricket Club, which played it's first game on May 17 2024. In the picture is club captain Indy Pandit, left, and president Simon Hounsome and the 2016 treble-winning Gordonians team (top) and the 1939 Three Counties Cup winning team (bottom). Pandit and Hounsome picture was taken by Darrell Bens/DCT Media. Image created on May 16 2024 by DCT Design Desk.

It’s a 100 not out for Gordonians Cricket Club today.

Exactly a century ago was the first time a Gordonians team took to the field and the club, which was founded by former Robert Gordon’s College pupils, is marking the occasion with a hat-trick of events this weekend.

This afternoon there is a T20 match between current and former players, which is being billed as all-stars v legends, at Countesswells (2pm start).

That is followed by the club’s centenary dinner at the Palm Court Hotel tonight (7pm).

Then on Sunday Gordonians’ President’s XI will welcome an MCC side to Countesswells (11.30am start).

Club president Simon Hounsome said: “It’s great to be able to celebrate our centenary and the rich history of Gordonians Cricket Club.

“At our dinner there will be a lot of people who are very proud to have been associated with the club.

“We’re really looking forward to playing the MCC, it’s a very auspicious fixture for us.

Gordonians club captain Indy Pandit, left, and president Simon Hounsome.

“After getting in touch at the end of last year initially I didn’t hear anything and thought it hadn’t gone anywhere.

“But then a couple of months ago I got an email back saying from the MCC they were sending a team up.

“They don’t generally play a lot of games in the north-east of Scotland so it will be a great occasion.”

Formation

Having formed a rugby club in 1905 and a hockey club in 1911, Gordonians Cricket Club came into being in 1924 following the success of another team containing former Robert Gordon’s pupils called the Nomads.

George Dickie, who was also heavily involved with the rugby club, served as captain, secretary and treasurer following the cricket club’s formation.

Gordonians’ first match was away to Stonehaven on May 17, although they were deprived of the services of vice-captain Harold Fullerton after his motorcycle broke down at the Bridge of Dee.

Initially Gordonians didn’t have a home ground, but that changed in 1925 when Seafield playing field in Thorngrove Avenue was able to be used for cricket. The club remained there until 1992 when they moved to Countesswells.

Gordonians’ Indy Pandit, left, and Simon Hounsome at Countesswells.

A major change in the history of Gordonians happened in 1974 when it became an open club rather than one restricted solely to former Robert Gordon’s pupils.

The club now boasts four teams which play in the Strathmore and Perthshire Cricket Union North-East Championship, North-East Grade One, Grade Two and Grade Three.

Reflecting on how things have changed over the last century, Hounsome added: “One thing to recognise is that the cohort of guys that play for us now is quite different to the early days.

“The demography of the population means a lot of the clubs, including ourselves, are supported by a lot of people from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh who have come to the area.

“The South Asian community has been integral to keeping cricket alive and buoyant in the area.”

Achievements

Having started out in the Grades, Gordonians were elected to play in the Strathmore and Perthshire Cricket Union in 1940, following their Three Counties Cup triumph a year earlier.

They were crowned Strathmore champions in 1994 and 2016, the latter being part of a memorable treble with the Three Counties Cup and Cricket Scotland Challenge Cup, something no other club has achieved.

In total Gordonians have claimed the Three Counties Cup seven times, the Challenge Cup twice as well as the Strathmore Union League Cup once.

The Gordonians team of 1939 which won the Three Counties Cup. Back row from left to right: William Addison (groundsman), Richard Gamblin, John Forbes, Bruce Tough (scorer), Leith Low, George Youngson, John Bisset (secretary). Front row from left to right: James Murray, Ted Mathieson, James Cutt (captain), Charles Emslie, James Low. Sitting in front: William Robertson (left) and Alastair Fraser (right.) Insets: Bob Ogg (bottom left), William Johnston (top), Douglas Fox Christie (bottom right). Picture courtesy of Alan Adie/Gordonians Cricket Club.

In Grades cricket they have been Grade One champions five times, Grade Two champions four times and Grade Three champions twice as well as winning the now defunct Grade Four and Grade Five.

Gordonians’ Aberdeenshire Cup tally stands at 10, while they have also been victorious in the Bon-Accord Cup and Reid Cup on five occasions.

Over the last century eight Scotland internationals – George Forbes, Thomas Findlay, George Youngson, Frank Findlay, Ronald Chisholm, David Stewart, Frank Robertson and David Johnston – have played for Gordonians.

Recent success

Across their rich history, last year would rank among some of Gordonians’ best.

They were Three Counties Cup finalists, won Grade One for the first time since 1945, finished runners-up in Grade Three and reached the finals of the Aberdeenshire Cup and Reid Cup.

Their Juniors also performed well with the under-14s winning the Scottish Cup, while Adi Hegde and Pranav Gollakota won Scotland caps at U19 and U15 level respectively.

The Gordonians treble-winning team of 2016. Back row from left to right: Aman Arora, Mayank Bhandari, Himanshu Saraswat, Chris Forbes, Hamza Arshad, Debo Barnan. Front row from left to right: Jason Stark, Marc Jones, Krutik Patel, Swapnil Rane, Sree Devadas, Chamila Perera. Picture courtesy of Alan Adie/Gordonians Cricket Club.

Hounsome said: “With the set-up we’ve got we hope we can continue to grow and be successful.

“We’ve got a booming junior set-up of around 100 who are playing with us and we’ve got a dedicated team of coaches and volunteers running that.

“With four teams playing every Saturday it takes a big effort from everyone involved for it to run smoothly.”

