Swimmer Toni Shaw vows to win fitness battle ahead of Paralympics

Toni Shaw has vowed to win her fitness fight to make the Paris Paralympics and upgrade her bronze from the pool in Tokyo to a glorious gold.

The 20-year-old Aberdonian was confirmed on Monday in a 24-strong British swimming squad for August’s Games alongside fellow Scots Stephen Clegg and Louis Lawlor.

But Shaw, who broke through as the youngest member of Scotland’s travelling party at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, is set to undergo intensive treatment on a back issue that has flared up at the worst possible time.

It has left the three-time world champion in a race against time to be fully healthy and with the right preparation to chase her dreams.

The prospect of lighting up the French capital, however, means it is a battle she’s determined to win.

Shaw said: “It’s a bit stressful, but I’m so excited to be able to go to another Paralympics and it to be more normal.

“I’m going to a rehab clinic at Bisham Abbey this week and I’m hoping the back will be fixable.

“I don’t know what shape I’ll be in, because I can’t train properly right now.

“But I’m definitely hoping that I’ll still be able to go and race.

“It has been really hard. Because, with swimming, the only way to perform well is to train.

“I’ve never been injured before, and obviously this is not the time you do want to be injured.

“But I’ve had so much support from everyone in the swimming environment and family and friends.

“So I couldn’t have been better supported.”

Shaw turns to new coach Patrick Miley

The freestyle specialist, born without a right hand, has undergone a reboot since deciding to quit the swimming programme at the University of Stirling and return home to Aberdeen to work under new coach, Patrick Miley.

Taking the experience he gained while leading his daughter Hannah to countless major medals and a fourth place at the Rio Olympics has Shaw ready for a title tilt.

She said: “He’s definitely a really experienced coach and he’s got a lot of knowledge.

“But my old coach before I left Aberdeen, Gregor McMillan, is there, so I probably speak to him more.

“He’s my go-to since he was my coach since I was 14 – and he went to Tokyo with me.

“So to still have his support alongside Patrick, I couldn’t really ask for any more.”