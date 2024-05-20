Barry Wilson says former management team take share of blame for Caley Thistle slide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Wilson says former management team take share of blame for Caley Thistle slide

Wilson served as assistant to Billy Dodds, with the pair sacked five games into Inverness' relegation campaign.

By Paul Chalk
Former Inverness manager Billy Dodds with first team coach Barry Wilson. Image: SNS
Former Inverness manager Billy Dodds with first team coach Barry Wilson. Image: SNS

Former Caley Thistle assistant manager Barry Wilson says he and ex-boss Billy Dodds must accept their share of the blame for the club’s relegation.

The 52-year-old, whose skills as an ICT winger over two spells helped the club hit the top-flight 20 years ago this month, is gutted to see the club drop to League One.

On Saturday, they lost 3-2 against Championship play-off opponents Hamilton Accies, whose 5-3 aggregate score, took them up and hauled Inverness down.

Wilson was Dodds’ assistant when one point from five league games saw them shown the door by the board.

Former managers John Robertson and Charlie Christie took the team for the 1-0 loss to Dundee United in September then Duncan Ferguson was installed as the new boss.

By the end of the campaign, ICT gathered 42 points and were one point below Queen’s Park and one win away from mid-table Morton.

With crunch talks going on at boardroom level, Wilson speaking on BBC Radio Scotland, says the fault lies in several areas over the past 10 months.

Former Inverness head coach Billy Dodds, right, and coach Barry Wilson watch on from the sidelines. Image: SNS

He said: “Everyone has got to take a share of it. We were not blameless either. We had a bad start and that cost us our jobs.

“I blamed a couple of years of playing a month’s extra football. We had the (Premiership) play-off final in 2022 and the Scottish Cup final last year.

“We didn’t have much time this season to get the players ready. Five games into the season, Billy and I lost our jobs, but there were 31 games to go when we left.

“So, there’s blame there with everyone – the board, the management and the players.”

Ferguson future among many matters for Caley Jags to resolve

Wilson says whether Ferguson is the boss for the League One kick-off “remains to be seen” and he added: “The board will be discussing loads of matters, not just Duncan’s future.

“Some fans would like to back Duncan, some would like to see him go. I hear all the noise.

Caley Jags boss Duncan Ferguson watches the play-off final defeat to Hamilton. Image: SNS.

“It is a tough one and I feel for everyone at the club.”

Wilson, who helped ICT rise from Division Three, which is now League Two, all the way to the top table felt letting two senior players move on during the winter transfer window was a risk which didn’t pay off.

He said: “It was strange to lose a couple of experienced boys like Sean Welsh and David Carson.

“Duncan let them go in January and brought in three or four young loanees. That was strange.

Former Caley Thistle skipper Sean Welsh. Image: SNS

“When you are in these battles, you need experience. Duncan Ferguson thought otherwise, but it didn’t work out.

“Unfortunately for the club and everyone concerned, it’s dark days at the minute.”

Wilson hopes, when the dust settles on the weekend’s heartache, fans will rally round the team and roar them on for a promotion push next season.

He said: “The main thing is that the club are up there contending. The home fans will want to watch a winning side, no matter what league they’re in.

“They want entertained – but they want winning football as well. If they can get that and get off to a fast start, then hopefully the home crowd will back them, and they can get back up to the Championship in one season.”

