Youngsters stepping up to the plate for Huntly Cricket Club

Four teenagers have been ever-presents for the Castle Park outfit this season.

By Callum Law
Pictured from left to right are Huntly Cricket Club's Michael Myron-Petrie, Lewis Myron-Petrie, Charlie Kennedy and Shannon Thorp. Pictures by Kami Thomson/DCT Media
Pictured from left to right are Huntly Cricket Club's Michael Myron-Petrie, Lewis Myron-Petrie, Charlie Kennedy and Shannon Thorp. Pictures by Kami Thomson/DCT Media

The adage “if you’re good enough, you’re old enough” certainly rings true at Huntly Cricket Club.

The Castle Park outfit are putting their faith in some promising youngsters in the testing environment that is the North-East Championship.

Huntly have won two of their opening three league fixtures ahead of tomorrow’s home game against Stoneywood-Dyce.

Opening bowler Lewis Myron-Petrie, wicketkeeper Charlie Kennedy, leg-spinner Shannon Thorp – who are all 16 – and 14-year-old opening batter Michael Myron-Petrie have played in all three games.

Siblings taking on key roles

The Myron-Petrie brothers, who are from Dufftown, have been relishing the responsibility of opening the batting and bowling at such a young age.

Lewis, who has taken five wickets in the first three league games, said: “It’s great to get the chance to play in the first-team.

“I feel I’m meriting my place in the side and not just making up the numbers.

“I’ve been given a lot of responsibility in the team and I enjoy that.

“I was a bit nervous before the start of the season, but the whole team has your back – it’s a great team environment.

Lewis Myron-Petrie enjoys playing for Huntly.

“Playing with Michael is good. Our dad Andrew also plays for Huntly. It’s a family thing really and it’s really good we’re all playing together.”

Michael echoed those sentiments, and added: “It’s really good of the club to have faith in me. Last season, I was sort of wondering: ‘Could I get in?’

Michael Myron-Petrie.

“There were a few games I was close to playing, so it’s good this season to get a proper go at it.

“The team environment is really good and so is the standard of cricket.

“I know juniors at other clubs who maybe don’t get as many chances, whereas Huntly’s very good at getting the junior players involved in the first-team.

“I didn’t necessarily choose to open the batting, but it’s been really good to be given a chance in that position.”

Big move worthwhile for Thorp

Thorp lives in Drumnadrochit and joined Huntly this season, having previously played for Inverness outfit Northern Counties in the North of Scotland Cricket Association.

Despite the 160-mile round trip to training and home games, Thorp believes the move is worthwhile as he tries to progress in cricket.

The former Scotland Under-15 international said: “Huntly approached me and invited me to come to the club this season. It was a no-brainer really because of the chance to play at a higher standard in the North-East Championship.

“Everyone at the club has been very welcoming to me as a new player.

Huntly’s Shannon Thorp.

“It’s a great bunch of players and there’s a really good buzz around the team.

“Huntly’s not exactly on my doorstep, but to live where I do and play cricket you just have to put the miles in unfortunately.

“I can’t drive yet, but my mum Abbi takes me down in the car.

“I’ve played for the Caledonian Highlanders regional team since I was 11 and for Scotland under-15s, so we’re used to the travelling involved.”

Support network benefits Kennedy

For some, taking on the pressurised role of first-team wicketkeeper would be a daunting challenge, but not for Kennedy.

He believes having the support of his fellow youngsters in the Huntly side has helped him settle into the role.

Kennedy said: “The team is really supportive of me, so it’s not really daunting playing at the level we’re at.

“I enjoy the challenge and enjoy facing more challenging opponents, because it helps to push me on as a cricketer.

Wicketkeeper Charlie Kennedy.

“I’d like to start scoring more runs, but it takes time to get used to things against quality opposition.

“Going from inside on a hard pitch to playing outside on a softer wickets takes time to get used to.

“The standard of bowling is very high – it’s quicker, the ball swings and spins more so that creates a challenge.

“The four of us relate to each other and it’s good that we’re all going through it together, breaking into the first-team, and we’re able to support each other.”

