Inverness teenager Jamie Dobie to train with Scotland Six Nations squad

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Former Highland minis player Jamie Dobie will train with Scotland’s Six Nations squad ahead of next month’s tournament.

Inverness-born scrum-half Dobie, who plays for Glasgow Warriors is one of three youngsters who has been invited to train with Gregor Townsend’s 35-man squad with a view to the future, along with his club team-mate Rufus MacLean and Edinburgh Rugby’s Rory Darge.

It caps a fine week for the 19-year-old, who has also signed a new long term contract with Warriors.

After playing for Highland at minis level, Dobie moved to Glasgow where his performances at Merchiston Castle saw him become the first player Warriors have signed directly from school in 2019.

After breaking into the first team later that year Dobie has continued to progress with 14 first team appearances to his name, winning the club’s young player of the season award last year.

After signing his new deal with Warriors, Dobie, who has captained Scotland’s under-18s side, said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time at the club, being part of the squad and being in the environment with the boys.

“I’ve spent a lot of time learning and it’s been great to have the two top scrum-halves in the country to learn from.

“Despite the results not going our way, we’re moving in the right direction as a squad and as club, and I’m looking forward to being part of that for the next few years.

“I’m excited to continue to progress my game here, keep improving and continue to run out in the Warriors jersey.”