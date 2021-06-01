Inverness teenager Jamie Dobie named in Scotland squad for summer internationals

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Inverness-born Jamie Dobie is edging closer to an international debut after being named in the Scotland squad for this summer’s international fixtures.

Dobie, 19, is part of a 37-strong squad for upcoming matches against England A, Romania and Georgia.

The Glasgow Warriors scrum-half has spent time in the Scotland setup before but is yet to earn full international honours.

Dobie, from Lentran, was part of Gregor Townsend’s travelling squad for the Six Nations victories away against England and France.

© Laszlo Geczo/INPHO/Shutterstock

Named Glasgow’s young player of the season in 2019-20, Dobie has recently earned himself a new long-term deal at Scotstoun.

The Highlander scored his first try for the club in a 31-20 win away at Zebre in March.

Blend of youth and experience

Edinburgh’s Jamie Ritchie will captain the Dark Blues while eight Scots regulars are away with the British and Irish Lions on their tour of South Africa.

Dobie is one of 17 uncapped players in the squad. Mike Blair is in charge while head coach Townsend assists Warren Gatland with the Lions.

Blair said: “We have selected a mix of genuine Test match experience and a number of players who have impressed in the recent past to warrant a place in a squad that will want to continue the positive progress we have built up on and off the pitch in recent months.

© SNS Group/ SRU

“England A, Romania and Georgia will each pose different and tough challenges and we will have to be operating at our best to enjoy success, continuing on from some promising performances during the Six Nations.

“With the next Rugby World Cup two years away this period gives us an opportunity to increase our depth in key positions and work with players who can put up their hands for international selection this summer, and beyond.”

As well as Dobie, uncapped Edinburgh duo Luke Crosbie and Charlie Shiel, Warriors trio Rory Darge, Rufus McLean and Ross Thompson as well as Josh Bayliss (Bath) and Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks) have been involved with Scotland camps before.

All 37 players will meet on Tuesday June 15 ahead of the England A fixture on Sunday June 27.

Blair will then take a smaller squad to face Romania on Saturday July 10 before taking on Georgia a week later.

Full squad

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks), Nick Auterac (Northampton Saints), Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby), Simon Berghan (Edinburgh Rugby), Jamie Bhatti (Bath Rugby), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh Rugby), David Cherry (Edinburgh Rugby), Alex Craig (Gloucester Rugby), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Cameron Henderson (Leicester Tigers), Robin Hislop (Doncaster Knights), Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh Rugby), Oli Kebble (Glasgow Warriors), Kiran McDonald (Glasgow Warriors), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby, captain), Javan Sebastian (Scarlets), Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs), Grant Stewart (Glasgow Warriors), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors).

🔹 @Jamie_T_Ritchie to captain

🔹 17 uncapped players

🔹 A blend of youth and experience View the full Scotland summer training squad, with reaction from Interim Head Coach @mikeblair9. 💬⤵️ — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) June 1, 2021

Backs: Jack Blain (Edinburgh Rugby), Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors), Cole Forbes (Glasgow Warriors), Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Damien Hoyland (Edinburgh Rugby), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby), James Lang (Harlequins), Rufus McLean (Glasgow Warriors), Matt Scott (Leicester Tigers), Charlie Shiel (Edinburgh Rugby), Scott Steele (London Irish), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), Ross Thompson (Glasgow Warriors), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors).