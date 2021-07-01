LIONS TOUR 2021: Stuart Hogg takes the captaincy for the first tour game in South Africa

Stuart Hogg will be the first Scot to captain a British and Irish Lions team in the 21st Century when he leads the side out on the first tour match against the Emirates Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday.

It’s a formidable and exciting looking side with a new midfield combination of Scotland’s Finn Russell and England captain Owen Farrell.

But it’s the Scotland captain who will lead out a team which also features Scots Chris Harris, Hamish Watson and Ali Price, with Zander Fagerson on the bench.

Hogg, a Lions tourist in 2013 and 2017, has blossomed as Scotland skipper this season and head coach Warren Gatland has been a long-time admirer.

‘He’s very calm – without ranting or raving’

TEAM NEWS 🦁 Here is our #LionsRugby team for the battle of the big cats as we face @LionsRugbyCo on Saturday 💪 Read more below via our Official App 👇#CastleLionsSeries #BoksvLions — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) July 1, 2021

“You’re looking for players with experience and Stuart in on his third tour,” said the coach. “He’s done a great job with Scotland, he’s got those leadership skills and he’s very calm.

“He delivers from the way he plays and gives clear and concise messages without ranting or raving.

“After losing Alun Wyn (Jones) at the weekend, the responsibility fell to our leadership group to step up and support each other. They’ve done a great job, not just with Stuart’s experience, by everyone’s.”

Hogg said he was honoured and excited to take the job for this game – Conor Murray has been named as Jones’ replacement as squad captain.

‘I like to lead by the way I perform’

“Being captain is that it doesn’t change anything that you do,” he said. “You go out and be your own man, be yourself.

“I’ve never been one to scream and shout and boss people around. I like to lead by the way I perform.

“I’m very fortunate that in this team there’s a huge amount of experience and some great leaders. Guys like Owen, Finn, Maro (Itoje) and Jamie (George).”

Hogg added he would be calling Jones to “pick his brains”.

“Alun Wyn will still have a massive impact on this tour based on what he’s done in the last few weeks and going forward,” said the Scot.

“It’s just the type of guy he is. I’ll definitely be picking his brains, that’s for sure.”

Unlikely combination of Russell and Farrell ‘work really well together’

The combination of Russell and Farrell at 10 and 12 is one many Lions will be itching to see, and the same goes for the head coach.

“They’ve worked really well together,” said Gatland. “Owen has a huge amount of experience, now, three Lions tours and he’s captain of England.

“Finn has a slightly different way of playing. He’s matured amazingly in the last few years in terms of game management and the way he controls the game. We know his flair, but I thought against France the way he managed the game with kicking and control was outstanding.

“We do want to have a look at Owen at 10 at some stage, but we know he’s equally comfortable at 12. In 2017, he played 10 and then we moved him to 12 when Jonny Sexton came on. That worked really well.”

‘Hopefully we will all click nicely’

Scotland centre Harris, who will be making his Lions debut, said he was excited to play outside Russell and Farrell.

“I’ve played quite a bit with Finn and he’s exciting to play with,” said the centre. “Owen is a brilliant player and leader. It’s been good to listen and learn from him, hopefully we will all click nicely.

“It’s good to have the contrast of the two, they will complement each other’s games and bring real variety.”

Lions team: Stuart Hogg (Exeter and Scotland, capt); Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester and Wales), Chris Harris (Gloucester and Scotland), Owen Farrell (Saracens and England), Josh Adams (Cardiff and Wales); Finn Russell (Racing 92 Paris and Scotland), Ali Price (Glasgow and Scotland); Wyn Jones (Scarlets and Wales), Jamie George (Saracens and England), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol and England); Maro Itoje (Saracens and England), Jonny Hill (Exeter and England); Courtney Lawes (Northampton and England), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh and Scotland), Taulupe Faletau (Bath and Wales).

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter and England), Mako Vunipola (Saracens and England), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow and Scotland), Iain Henderson (Ulster and Ireland), Sam Simmonds (Exeter and England), Gareth Davies (Scarlets and Wales), Bundee Aki (Connacht and Ireland), Elliot Daly (Saracens and England).