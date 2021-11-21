Highland edge a thriller to keep their National 1 title challenge on track

Highland kept their National League 1 title challenge on track at Stirling, but had to come from two tries down to earn their 36-31 win in a thrilling encounter.

Despite being short of three key players in their back division head coach Dave Carson was delighted with his side’s application in the unusual Friday night setting under floodlights at Bridgehaugh.

He said: “Not surprisingly we took time to adjust but once we settled into our game, we recovered from losing two early converted tries.

“The win was all the more merited when you think we had key players missing in the backs.

“Our stand outs were loose head Stevie Murray who played with his fingers strapped after an accident at work. Centre Seamus Ross was also immense, while winger Andy Kellock, probably the smallest player in the league, tackled like a demon.

“It’s a great try bonus win, especially on the road and keeps in the chase.”

Highland, as is the Canal Park way made a slow start, conceding two early tries but turned things around by half time to lead 19-17 on their way to keeping in touch with the six other teams in contention for promotion.

Thereafter the Inverness side were in charge but had to see out the last 10 minutes to ensure the victory, something which Carson found equally encouraging.

He said: “We are learning to see out games when we are winning. The games we lost at the death against Ayr and Gala are hopefully behind us.”

Highland will need to retain this away form in the run up to the Christmas break, as they have two games on the road out of four coming up, including trips to Ayr, and Heriots with one game at home to Kelso sandwiched in between.

The Highland try scorers were Owen McDonald, Lewis Sinclair, Andriu Murikoti, Magnus Hendry, and Timoci Junior. Ben Morris kicked four conversions and a penalty.

The win keeps the Canal Park side in seventh place, although only six points separate the six teams chasing Heriots, the league leaders with Highland having a game in hand on all them bar Gala.