Boxing Day rugby to return to Rubislaw after enforced break

The Boxing Day rugby match between Aberdeen Exiles and an Aberdeen Select will return to Rubislaw next month after an enforced break.

The match was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 restrictions but organiser Jim Sugden is pleased this year’s event looks set to take place on December 26.

He said: “After surviving what is hopefully the worst of the pandemic, I think that it is vital the game between Aberdeen Exiles and an Aberdeen Select goes ahead, keeping faith with one of the best traditions in north-east rugby.

“Not to play would also be disrespectful to Doug Cochrane and Tommy Robertson, two homesick Aberdonians who dreamed cup the idea back in 1930 in the Savoy Grill in London.

“It could also be an opportunity to celebrate us all being back in action after what was a difficult time for all clubs.”

Over its 90 years in existence, the fixture has only been called off three times, including a gap for World War 2, a snowstorm in the 1940s and due to Covid last year.

On occasions when the ground has been too too hard to play on, the participants have resorted to playing touch rugby.

Sugden, a former player and president at Gordonians, is asking local clubs to put names forward to make up an Aberdeen Select side.

He said: “Over the years, we have had some of the top names in the Scottish game turning out, including Scottish internationalists like captains Jason White and Chris Cuisiter.

“Some of the best players in the Aberdeen area have also made themselves available. Players like Scotland, Aberdeen Grammar and Ellon player Andrew Wilson have also graced the game, as did Grammar head coach Damian Reidy in his spell at Rubislaw.”

Perhaps the days of Exiles jetting in from San Francisco, Hong Kong, New York, Paris and London belong in the past but whatever their destination, Sugden will make them welcome.

He added: “Even if they have just come from up the road at Auchnagatt, they will be warmly received.”

More information on the fixture can be found on the Aberdeen Exiles Facebook page, while anyone wishing to take part can contact organiser Jim Sugden on 07960 669944.