Orkney head coach Garry Coltherd pleased with side’s response to Dunfermline defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Orkney surged back to form in Caley Division 1, comprehensively beating Glenrothes 47-7.

The win put helped put last week’s narrow defeat by Dunfermline, another Fife team, behind them although they were unable to take over the leadership of the top Caley League.

But for Garry Coltherd, the Orkney head coach, the seven-try win was step in the right direction.

“It was important we bounce back after last week’s setback.

“This we did in some style, although we had to rely on our superior fitness in the second half as Glenrothes made it difficult for us the first half, restricting us to two tries but we were comfortable winners in the second period.”

Leaders Dunfermline were also in action against a depleted Aberdeen Wanderers who were unable to repeat the 24-20 win they enjoyed when the two met at Groats Road earlier in the season, losing out 68-5 at the McKane Park.

Going into the last third of season, Dunfermline are two points clear but have played two more games than Orkney.

The promotion race in Caley 2 North swung dramatically in favour of Aberdeenshire who moved clear at the head of affairs after beating Ross Sutherland 41-29 in Invergordon while their nearest challengers Moray were beaten 32-0 at Rubislaw by 2nd Aberdeen Grammar who were recording only their second win of the season.

The home side benefitted from having several first team players in their team, the most impressive being forwards Scott Renfrew and Patrick Mullholland and back division players Craig Shepherd and Ross Cameron, all making their cases for inclusion in Grammar’s team to meet Premiership side to meet league leaders Currie at Rubislaw on Saturday.

Shire have moved six points clear of Moray with only two games to play, not that head coach Charlie Catto was taking anything for granted.

“It was an impressive team win in a quality game of rugby, but the celebrations are on hold until we win one of our two remaining games,” he said.

In Caley 3 North, 2nd Gordonians took another step towards the title after thrashing Garioch 55-5 at Kellands Park.

In the only game played in Caley 4 North, Caithness moved into title contention after beating Inverness Craig Dunain 22-14 in Inverness.