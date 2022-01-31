Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Orkney duo go above and beyond for the Aberdeen Grammar cause

By Jack Nixon
January 31, 2022, 6:00 am
The Orkney pair flew to Glasgow with the game delayed by an hour.
Aberdeen Grammar may not have got the result they wanted against GHA on Saturday but two Orkney players went the extra mile to play their part.

Front rowers Alistair Linklater and Scott Rendall had arranged to travel on the overnight ferry on Friday from Shetland to Aberdeen, which due to technical failures was not able to call in at Kirkwall on its way south.

Plan B then came into operation, instigated by Orkney head coach Garry Coltherd who contacted two of his friends who fly light aircraft from Kirkwall but the winds proved too strong for the short trip to the mainland to be considered.

Desperation was setting but the twosome persisted, first trying to find a flight to Edinburgh with Loganair before making it onto the Kirkwall to Glasgow flight.

Grammar’s chairman Gordon Thomson met the pair at Glasgow Airport in time to whisk them off to Braidholm where GHA played their part, moving the Premiership game to a secondary pitch where the floodlights were of better quality, allowing the game to go ahead an hour behind schedule.

There was no happy ending for Grammar, as they slid to a 64-27 defeat on their way to relegation to National League 1, but for the Orkney duo it was a day to remember.

Coltherd added: “From what I can gather both Ali and Scott aquitted themselves well.

“I am very proud of them both. I wish Grammar good luck in their rebuilding process. We were delighted to have been involved. Where there is a will, there is a way.”

