Six Nations 2022: Rory Darge earns first start as Scots change just three for France

Scotland will give a first start to Glasgow Warriors back-rower Rory Darge in the Guinness Six Nations against France in one of just three personnel changes enforced after the defeat to Wales.

Darge, just 22, made his Scotland debut off the bench in Cardiff. Sam Skinner as expected moves forward to lock to replace the injured Jonny Gray while Magnus Bradbury will start at No 8 in the injury absence of Matt Fagerson. Zander Fagerson will start at tight-head after being on the bench against Wales.

Primarily a 7 for Glasgow, Darge start at 6 in a double open-side move by the Scots, a clear move by Gregor Townsend to sort the breakdown issues against Wales.

Ditched by Edinburgh, blossomed at Glasgow

Your Scotland team for Saturday’s @SixNationsRugby clash with France has been confirmed. Hear from Gregor Townsend as he gives an insight into the team selected. Team news & interview: https://t.co/e8LGmx2LcO#AsOne pic.twitter.com/iYND8vwJLC — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 24, 2022

Selection completes an incredible year for the former Under-20 captain, who in March was deemed surplus to requirements at Edinburgh under Richard Cockerill and loaned to Glasgow.

He signed full-time terms with the Warriors in the summer and has blossomed under Danny Wilson, becoming one of the most dynamic back rowers in the United Rugby Championship.

He was called into the Scotland squad last November but suffered an untimely injury that delayed his debut until Cardiff two weeks ago.

“Selection is down to seeing what strengths a certain player can bring,” said Townsend. “For us, Rory brings a lot either side of the ball.

“Defensively he’s one of our best tacklers, a very good jackaller, very disciplined in contact area with his decisions and technique.

“And if you look at his performances and stats he breaks more tackles than most back rowers playing just now.”

‘One of the top two or three teams in the world’

The scale of the challenge isn’t lost on the Scots, but they’ve derailed France’s championship hopes in the last two seasons.

“This is probably up there with playing South Africa in November,” he said. “They’re one of the top two or three teams in the world right now. A huge pack, momentum behind them, results behind them.

“When France deliver their game it’s very good, against New Zealand and Ireland in particular. “They’ve got their full squad this week and lots of confidence, they rested up last week too. They’ll be raring to go.

“But I’ve seen our group rise to this challenge in the past and I’m sure we’ll do that again.

“We know it’s our last opportunity to win something. We believe in our team.”

Bench changes and Bennett recalled

Scotland have re-jigged their bench, with Oli Kebble returning to duty as back up to Pierre Schoeman.

Edinburgh’s Jamie Hodgson and Nick Haining – who started against France in 2021 – also come in as does Mark Bennett.

Last capped on the North American tour of 2018, the 29-year-old is having a fine season with Edinburgh.

France have made just one change from the team that defeated Ireland. With wing Gabin Villiere injured, Yoram Moefana moves out in his place with Jonathan Danty recalled in the centre.

The teams

Scotland team: Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs); Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Gloucester), Sione Tuipolatu (Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester); Finn Russell (Racing 92), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors); Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors); Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs); Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh).

Replacements: George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Oli Kebble (Glasgow Warriors), WP Nel (Edinburgh), Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh), Nick Haining (Edinburgh), Ben White (London Irish), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Mark Bennett (Edinburgh).

France team: Melvyn Jaminet (Perpignan); Damien Penaud (Clermont-Ferrand), Gael Fickou (Racing 92), Jonathan Danty (Stade Francais), Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux-Begles); Romain N’Tamack (Toulouse), Antoine Dupont (Toulouse, capt); Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Uini Antonio (La Rochelle); Cameron Woki (Bordeaux-Begles), Paul Willemse (Montpellier); Francois Cros (Toulouse), Anthony Jelonch (Toulouse), Gregory Alldritt (La Rochelle).

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse), Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon), Demba Bamba (Lyon), Romain Taofifenua (Toulon), Thibaud Flament (Toulouse), Dylan Cretin (Lyon), Maxime Lucu (Bordeaux-Begles), Tomas Ramos (Toulouse).