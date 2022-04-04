Rugby: Comforts of home help Highland to victory against Stirling

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland kept themselves on track for their target for a top-five finish in National League 1 after easing past Stirling Wolves at Canal Park.

The home side ran in seven tries in their 47-21 win much to the delight of coach Davie Carson.

He said: “It was good to get a game at home. Our first since March 5 and only our second this year. It’s been a tough winter on the road. I was delighted with the performance and the outcome.

“Stirling were a young but gutsy side who gave us problems from time to time, but it was a comfortable win in the end.

“I was particularly happy with our good, running rugby. We can now look forward to another home game against Cartha Queens Park on Saturday.”

Highland scored in the first minute of the game. Patrick Ratumasese setting the tone for the afternoon as the Inverness side eased into a 32-14 half-time lead.

Other try scorers were Mike Gordon, Owen McDonald, Andriu Murikoti, Rory Cross, Milton and Rokoduguni – who also kicked two conversions, while stand-off Scott Fraser kicked four conversions, keeping the substantial home crowd happy.

One more win needed for Orkney to secure title

Orkney moved to within one maximum try win of landing the Caley Division 1 after beating Hillfoots 58-7 in Kirkwall, scoring 10 tries in the process.

Garry Coltherd, the Orkney coach, said: “We are nearly there. The boys are getting excited.

“I like to think we can win the league next week at home to Glenrothes next week, but then we are taking nothing for granted after they beat Caithness 39-19.”

Ellon were unable to cash in on the Caithness slip up in the race for third place after their game with Blairgowrie was called off due to Covid at the Meadows-based club.

In Caley 2 North, 2nd Aberdeen Grammar wound down their season with a 58-10 win at home to Mackie.

The eagerly-awaited title-decider between Deeside and 2nd Caithness was called off after the Millbank side were unable to raise a side and will now be played on April 16 when the Banchory side need a try bonus win to pip Dyce to the Caley 4 North championship.