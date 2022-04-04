Rugby: Comforts of home help Highland to victory against Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport Rugby

Rugby: Comforts of home help Highland to victory against Stirling

By Jack Nixon
April 4, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 4, 2022, 11:59 am
Canal Park, home of Highland Rugby
Canal Park, home of Highland Rugby

Highland kept themselves on track for their target for a top-five finish in National League 1 after easing past Stirling Wolves at Canal Park.

The home side ran in seven tries in their 47-21 win much to the delight of coach Davie Carson.

He said: “It was good to get a game at home. Our first since March 5 and only our second this year. It’s been a tough winter on the road. I was delighted with the performance and the outcome.

“Stirling were a young but gutsy side who gave us problems from time to time, but it was a comfortable win in the end.

“I was particularly happy with our good, running rugby. We can now look forward to another home game against Cartha Queens Park on Saturday.”

Highland scored in the first minute of the game. Patrick Ratumasese setting the tone for the afternoon as the Inverness side eased into a 32-14 half-time lead.

Other try scorers were Mike Gordon, Owen McDonald, Andriu Murikoti,  Rory Cross, Milton and Rokoduguni – who also kicked two conversions, while stand-off Scott Fraser kicked four conversions, keeping the substantial home crowd happy.

One more win needed for Orkney to secure title

Orkney moved to within one maximum try win of landing the Caley Division 1 after beating Hillfoots 58-7 in Kirkwall, scoring 10 tries in the process.

Garry Coltherd, the Orkney coach, said: “We are nearly there. The boys are getting excited.

“I like to think we can win the league next week at home to Glenrothes next week, but then we are taking nothing for granted after they beat Caithness 39-19.”

Ellon were unable to cash in on the Caithness slip up in the race for third place after their game with Blairgowrie was called off due to Covid at the Meadows-based club.

In Caley 2 North, 2nd Aberdeen Grammar wound down their season with a 58-10 win at home to Mackie.

The eagerly-awaited title-decider between Deeside and 2nd Caithness was called off after the Millbank side were unable to raise a side and will now be played on April 16 when the Banchory side need a try bonus win to pip Dyce to the Caley 4 North championship.

