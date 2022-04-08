Rugby: Gordonians targeting a perfect finish as they bid to stay in National League 2

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gordonians are focused on a perfect finish as they bid to take their National League 2 survival hopes to the final day of the season.

An incredible 33-33 draw with Preston Lodge at Countesswells last weekend leaves the Aberdeen side second bottom of the division, seven points adrift of Kirkcaldy.

With three games remaining, full-back Sean Mills knows a maximum is required for his club.

He said: “We need 15 points, it has to be. Even three wins are not enough, we’ve got to win and pick up a bonus point from every game.

“The worst part of it all is that our fate is out of our hands as we are dependent on Kirkcaldy slipping up.

“It’s not the position we wanted to be in, but we just have to throw everything at it and hope it is enough to stay up.”

Gordonians must lift themselves following Preston Lodge disappointment

The thriller against Preston Lodge last week was a rollercoaster of emotion for Jim Greenwood’s side, but Mills is trying to remain positive.

He said: “It was heartbreaking to let victory slip at the death.

“We played pretty well at the start of the game, but towards the end of the first half we tailed off and conceded two cheap tries.

“In the second half, we let them back in again, but thought we’d done enough to get the win only for them to level the match at the very end.

“It was so tough to take. We had three guys, including myself, just come out of Covid isolation.

“I was only free on the day of the game to play and felt pretty terrible, but it was a situation where we had to give everything we had.

“We’re disappointed not to win the game, but we’re trying to look on the bright side. We took three points from a possible five and we have to believe it is still all to play for.”

Win or bust approach at Newton Stewart

Gordonians’ fight for survival continues on Saturday with a trip to fourth-placed Newton Stewart.

The home side have won their last three games and Mills knows his side face a huge challenge.

He said: “It’s going to be a really tough one for us. We’re missing three players including myself – as I tweaked my hamstring at the end of last week’s game.

“It is going to be an uphill battle, but we are going there with the belief we have nothing to lose and we simply have to go for broke to have a chance of getting the win we need.”