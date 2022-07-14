Commonwealth Games spot vindicates Highland rugby star Paddy Kelly’s career change

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paddy Kelly finding his new lease of life has taken him to the world stage with a berth at the Commonwealth Games.

Highlander Kelly will wear the Scotland jersey as part of the rugby sevens side in Birmingham this summer, vindicating his change of career path.

He was a promising 15s player who was on the books of Glasgow Warriors but a series of injuries derailed his prospects. A lack of game-time at senior level also dimmed his enthusiasm for the game.

However, a switch to sevens in 2020 has seen him represent his country around the world and in the process, bring the enjoyment back to his game.

“I’ve got over all those injury concerns and got a full season under my belt. I’m feeling good for Birmingham,” said the Invernessian.

“They all came when I was contracted with Glasgow and not really playing much rugby. I then started with the sevens and got the opportunity to play a full season.

“People have asked me if I’d go back to 15s but I’m quite happy I’ve found my niche in sevens. I enjoy sevens a lot more than 15s, I enjoy the squad environment.

“I’m enjoying having the opportunity to actually play, as while I was at Glasgow I was doing a lot of bag-holding and training and not a lot of actual game-time.

“I don’t wish I’d done it earlier, but if I’d had the opportunity, I would have realised how much I loved it.

“My game is more suited to sevens than 15s, so I just want to enjoy a few good seasons of it now with the Scotland squad.”

Name: Patrick Kelly

D.O.B: 18/10/95

Home town: Inverness

Previous CG experience: none

Event(s): Rugby sevens

Kelly came through the ranks at Highland before moving to Merchiston Castle in Edinburgh as a teenager. His senior career has seen him turn out for Ayr, London Scottish and Glasgow, before being called into the Scotland sevens set up at the start of the 2019-20 season.

He made his debut during the World Series event in Hamilton in 2020 and was part of the training squad for Team GB ahead of the Tokyo Olympics last year. Unfortunately, though, he was cut from the final squad, which hardened his focus to be part of the Scotland team in Birmingham

Ready for ‘party atmosphere’

Kelly said: “I remember being at Ibrox in 2014 and it was packed. Hopefully it will be the same in Coventry.

“It’s always a popular event to be at because of the party atmosphere and it’s exciting to be part of.

“For a rugby player, unless you’re playing at a World Cup for Scotland, there’s no other world championships like there is in something like athletics. That’s why it’s such a drive for us as sevens players.

“Even the Olympics is different because it’s Great Britain.

“To actually represent Scotland at a major Games is a privilege and it’s something I and the whole squad take great pride in.”

Scotland will face South Africa, Tonga and Malaysia at the Commonwealth Games, with the sevens taking place between July 29 and 31.

Alongside Kelly in the squad will be 20-year-old Jacob Henry, who hails from Dingwall and turned out for Ross Sutherland and Highland before moving to the central belt to further his rugby career.

‘You’re part of something bigger’

He added: “I’ve got lots of good mates at Highland who I’m still in touch with. They’re the first to congratulate me and remind me who my first club was.

“It’s a nice moment of reflection, all the years that have built up to this point and all the different team-mates and coaches I’ve had.

“Jacob is a really exciting kid and makes me feel old – I’m only 26. He’s shown a bit of what he can do at the World Series and I hope for him he can really kick on.

“It’s nice to have a fellow Highlander – albeit from Dingwall – doing it at the same time. He obviously played for Highland, too, and we’ve got a lot of mutual friends there.

“We were up a couple of weeks ago in Inverness and it was nice to be able to see the kids camps. It was good to see first-hand how Highland has grown.

“Hopefully myself and Jacob can act as role models of what can be done coming from a smaller club or town.”

Both Henry and Kelly have spoken of their desire to bring home a medal for Scotland at the Games and there will be no shortage of motivation for either once the action begins.

“I’ve been really driving towards this for more than a year now and I’ll be immensely proud to represent my country at a major Games.

“It’s not just Scottish Rugby – you’re part of something bigger again.”