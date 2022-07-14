Talk of the Town: Cure your sweet cravings at Fat Batch’s new shop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

If you’re in need of something sweet this summer, Fat Batch is definitely the new place to be. We also have cocktails, Mexican cuisine and good old ice cream to tickle your fancy in our latest north-east food and drink round-up.

Fat Batch

Fat Batch is the hottest new bakery in Aberdeen.

Eve Smith’s baking business has been a revelation since starting online last year and she has now stationed its first shop in Elmbank Terrace. Aberdonians can’t get enough of her signature brookies, cookie pies and cookies.

Sell-outs before noon are a regular occurrence, so get down early to secure Fat Batch’s chocolatey, biscuity, and oh-so indulgent goods.

Itsu

Another brand new opening Aberdeen has welcomed this summer is Itsu in the city’s Union Square.

Free sushi was offered out to lucky customers who made it down to its opening day just two weeks ago.

Rice and noodle bowls in a variety of flavours are popular staples, but its gyozas, new hoisin duck bao buns and sushi sharing platters are also ideal for group meals.

Paco’s Tacos

Fan of Mexican food? You’re in for a treat with Paco’s Tacos on Aberdeen’s Market Street.

This is one of the top-rated Aberdeen food businesses on Just Eat – and for good reason.

Flavoursome nachos, cool quesadillas and super tasty tacos are all favourites here. Pair up with a packed burrito for a Mexican feast to savour.

Gaslamp Bar

Also conveniently located on Market Street in Aberdeen – if you fancy a tipple to cool down from some Mexican spice – is Gaslamp Bar.

Homely pub food is served up here, but its cocktails of the week are definitely worth a look in.

Mojitos and Sunday morning cocktail specials have been popular this summer. And at only £5.50, they’re a bargain too.

Smugglers Cone

This family run ice cream shop at Collieston Beach serves nothing but delights for people of all ages.

The sister business of Newburgh Inn, picnic bags for two with additional prosecco, is one of its latest enticing offers. But of course, you can’t beat a cone in the summer sun.

Try some salted caramel or lemon cheesecake ice cream whilst soaking in the seaside views.