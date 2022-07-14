Talk of the Town: Cure your sweet cravings at Fat Batch’s new shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Talk of the Town: Cure your sweet cravings at Fat Batch’s new shop

By Jamie Wilde
July 14, 2022, 11:45 am
Eve Smith launched her first Fat Batch shop just a few weeks ago and it's already going down a treat.
Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

If you’re in need of something sweet this summer, Fat Batch is definitely the new place to be. We also have cocktails, Mexican cuisine and good old ice cream to tickle your fancy in our latest north-east food and drink round-up.

Fat Batch

Fat batch brookies.

Fat Batch is the hottest new bakery in Aberdeen.

Eve Smith’s baking business has been a revelation since starting online last year and she has now stationed its first shop in Elmbank Terrace. Aberdonians can’t get enough of her signature brookies, cookie pies and cookies.

Sell-outs before noon are a regular occurrence, so get down early to secure Fat Batch’s chocolatey, biscuity, and oh-so indulgent goods.

Itsu

Sushi at the new Itsu in Union Square, Aberdeen.

Another brand new opening Aberdeen has welcomed this summer is Itsu in the city’s Union Square.

Free sushi was offered out to lucky customers who made it down to its opening day just two weeks ago.

Rice and noodle bowls in a variety of flavours are popular staples, but its gyozas, new hoisin duck bao buns and sushi sharing platters are also ideal for group meals.

Paco’s Tacos

Tacos galore.

Fan of Mexican food? You’re in for a treat with Paco’s Tacos on Aberdeen’s Market Street.

This is one of the top-rated Aberdeen food businesses on Just Eat – and for good reason.

Flavoursome nachos, cool quesadillas and super tasty tacos are all favourites here. Pair up with a packed burrito for a Mexican feast to savour.

Gaslamp Bar

Mojito cocktail.

Also conveniently located on Market Street in Aberdeen – if you fancy a tipple to cool down from some Mexican spice – is Gaslamp Bar.

Homely pub food is served up here, but its cocktails of the week are definitely worth a look in.

Mojitos and Sunday morning cocktail specials have been popular this summer. And at only £5.50, they’re a bargain too.

Smugglers Cone

Nothing beats an ice cream cone in the summer.

This family run ice cream shop at Collieston Beach serves nothing but delights for people of all ages.

The sister business of Newburgh Inn, picnic bags for two with additional prosecco, is one of its latest enticing offers. But of course, you can’t beat a cone in the summer sun.

Try some salted caramel or lemon cheesecake ice cream whilst soaking in the seaside views.

