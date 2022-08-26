Rugby: Caithness and Ellon among the early Caledonian starters for new season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Caithness and Ellon among the early Caledonian starters for new season

By Jack Nixon
August 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 26, 2022, 8:45 am
There will be some intriguing fixtures this weekend.
There will be some intriguing fixtures this weekend.

A number of Caledonian clubs get their seasons underway on Saturday in the first rounds of the Shield and Bowl competitions before the leagues start the following week.

Among those who will kick off their campaigns will be Caithness and Ellon who on last season’s form could both be pushing for promotion from Caley Division 1.

They will first test their resources in the first round of the National Shield with Caithness up against Grangemouth away from home while Ellon host Dundee Medics.

Elsewhere, Banff play Glenrothes at Duff House and Aberdeen Wanderers host Hillfoots in the same competition.

In the Caledonian North  Bowl, Dyce will launch their season with a home game against RAF Lossiemouth, hoping to build on their second place last season in Caley 4 North.

Deeside, who were promoted from the same division, entertain Kinloss Eagles and Inverness Craig Dunain host Stornoway.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Rugby

New Aberdeen Grammar signing Gregor Gourlay. Photos by Wullie Marr
From Houston to Harlaw Road: Gregor Gourlay follows American dream to fulfil rugby ambitions…
Glasgow Warriors prop Zander Fagerson visited the Caledonian Stadium on Wednesday to preview their pre-season clash against Worcester Warriors in Inverness next Friday.
Scotland and Glasgow Warriors star Zander Fagerson targets big season - starting in Inverness
The Caledonian Stadium in Inverness is set to host Glasgow Warriors v Worcester Warriors on September 2.
Glasgow and Worcester Warriors game in Inverness still on despite tax bill concerns for…
0
Goal posts for football, rugby union or league on field at sunset; Shutterstock ID 107464289; Purchase Order: -
Charity rugby tournament to be held in memory of former Aberdeen Wanderers player
Nat Coe, who has stepped up from playing into a coaching role at Aberdeen Grammar
Aberdeen Grammar excited for arrival of new recruits ahead of National One return
Emma Wassell, front row left, and Sarah Bonar, back row right, with Ellon rugby club's young players.
Rugby competition winners Ellon treated to visit from Scotland internationals
Gregor Townsend put a very positive spin on Scotland A's second half struggles in Santiago.
Neil Drysdale: The contrast between Scotland and Ireland in sport is all black and…
0
Inside Ellon Rugby Club. Photo: DC Thomson
Ellon Rugby Club secures £1,000 funding boost
0
Paddy Kelly. Photo by Huw Evans/Shutterstock (12770694a)
Commonwealth Games spot vindicates Highland rugby star Paddy Kelly's career change
Former Highland RFC player Jacob Henry. Photo by David Gibson/Fotosport/Shutterstock (12541804j)
Dingwall-raised rugby player Jacob Henry puts miles in to reach Commonwealth Games goal

More from Press and Journal

Julie Hunter of Spotlessly Chic with her own dogs Cielo and Cooper. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Dog's Big Day: Wedding chaperone gets pets Spotlessly Chic
0
Robbie Scullion in action for Peterhead. Photo by Duncan Brown
Robbie Scullion reckons he called it right with Peterhead move
Orkney council pension
'Tough times' for investments hits Orkney council's pension pot
0
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns, who will be riding the Tour of Britain next week
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns confirmed for Tour of Britain
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 after netting on his debut for Aberdeen.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen should sign another striker to complete an impressive summer transfer window
0
Cove Rangers striker Mitchel Megginson. Photos by Dave Cowe
'It's not going to be a case of winning every game and coast the…