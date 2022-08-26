Rugby: Caithness and Ellon among the early Caledonian starters for new season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A number of Caledonian clubs get their seasons underway on Saturday in the first rounds of the Shield and Bowl competitions before the leagues start the following week.

Among those who will kick off their campaigns will be Caithness and Ellon who on last season’s form could both be pushing for promotion from Caley Division 1.

They will first test their resources in the first round of the National Shield with Caithness up against Grangemouth away from home while Ellon host Dundee Medics.

Elsewhere, Banff play Glenrothes at Duff House and Aberdeen Wanderers host Hillfoots in the same competition.

In the Caledonian North Bowl, Dyce will launch their season with a home game against RAF Lossiemouth, hoping to build on their second place last season in Caley 4 North.

Deeside, who were promoted from the same division, entertain Kinloss Eagles and Inverness Craig Dunain host Stornoway.