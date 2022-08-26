Junior football: The journey to Scottish Cup glory starts on Saturday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: The journey to Scottish Cup glory starts on Saturday

By Reporter
August 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 26, 2022, 8:48 am
Dyce Juniors reached the quarter finals last season.
Dyce Juniors reached the quarter finals last season.

This weekend sees the opening exchanges in the long journey for national glory with the first round of the Scottish Junior Cup.

There are only a couple of all-north ties with Forres Thistle hosting Aberdeen University and Maud on the road against Montrose Roselea at Broomfield Park.

Dyce, who reached the quarter finals last season, are at Dundee Downfield who currently sit mid-table in the Midlands League while Culter are also in Dundee to play Violet, as are Deveronside who meet a North End side sitting in second place.

Premier League leaders Hermes are also away from home, at high flying West Third Division Lesmahagow and Bridge of Don Thistle visit Wishaw, who are struggling in the West Second Division.

Saints on their travels

Also on their travels are Banchory St Ternan, up against West opposition in the shape of third division Vale of Leven, Nairn St. Ninian who go to Petershill, Fraserburgh United, who visit Irvine Victoria, Ellon United who are at Carluke Rovers and Cruden Bay who are at Keppoch Park to face Glasgow Perthshire.

Facing a shorter journey are Burghead Thistle, Newmachar United and New Elgin who play Letham, Lochee Harp and Scone Thistle respectively.

At New Advocates Park, East End welcome a Lanark United side sitting top equal in the West Third Division, while at Balmoral Stadium, Banks o’ Dee welcome a Newmains United outfit currently at the wrong end of the same league.

Buchanhaven Hearts have home advantage against West Second Division Ashfield, Colony Park welcome Bellshill Athletic of the West Third to Inverurie, Dufftown entertain Maryhill, Islavale are at home to Dalry Thistle, Longside host Stoneyburn, Lossiemouth United face Arbroath Victoria in Moray and Rothie Rovers meet Armadale Thistle in Rothienorman.

All matches kick off at 2.30pm.

