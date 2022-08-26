Junior football: The journey to Scottish Cup glory starts on Saturday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This weekend sees the opening exchanges in the long journey for national glory with the first round of the Scottish Junior Cup.

There are only a couple of all-north ties with Forres Thistle hosting Aberdeen University and Maud on the road against Montrose Roselea at Broomfield Park.

Dyce, who reached the quarter finals last season, are at Dundee Downfield who currently sit mid-table in the Midlands League while Culter are also in Dundee to play Violet, as are Deveronside who meet a North End side sitting in second place.

Premier League leaders Hermes are also away from home, at high flying West Third Division Lesmahagow and Bridge of Don Thistle visit Wishaw, who are struggling in the West Second Division.

CUP ROUND 01 – WE ARE just days away from Round 1 of our famous #cup competition with 44 games to be played. The Winners of each tie will be joined by 10 clubs who have received a bye to Round 2, along with the 10 clubs exempt from Round 1 due to participation in @ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/jns9jXppjq — Scottish Junior FA (@scottishjuniors) August 24, 2022

Saints on their travels

Also on their travels are Banchory St Ternan, up against West opposition in the shape of third division Vale of Leven, Nairn St. Ninian who go to Petershill, Fraserburgh United, who visit Irvine Victoria, Ellon United who are at Carluke Rovers and Cruden Bay who are at Keppoch Park to face Glasgow Perthshire.

Facing a shorter journey are Burghead Thistle, Newmachar United and New Elgin who play Letham, Lochee Harp and Scone Thistle respectively.

At New Advocates Park, East End welcome a Lanark United side sitting top equal in the West Third Division, while at Balmoral Stadium, Banks o’ Dee welcome a Newmains United outfit currently at the wrong end of the same league.

Buchanhaven Hearts have home advantage against West Second Division Ashfield, Colony Park welcome Bellshill Athletic of the West Third to Inverurie, Dufftown entertain Maryhill, Islavale are at home to Dalry Thistle, Longside host Stoneyburn, Lossiemouth United face Arbroath Victoria in Moray and Rothie Rovers meet Armadale Thistle in Rothienorman.

All matches kick off at 2.30pm.