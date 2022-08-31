Glasgow Warriors determined to impress from the start in pre-season clash in Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith insists the time to put the work into practice starts on Friday when they tackle Worcester Warriors in Inverness.

Smith, who has replaced Danny Wilson in the Scotstoun hotseat, cannot wait to see how his group take his ideas on to the pitch at the Caledonian Stadium against their English top-flight opponents.

This will be one of two warm-ups for Glasgow, with a home clash with Ulster seven nights later followed on September 16 with their United Rugby Championship (URC) kick-off away to Benetton.

A punishing 74-17 URC Championship quarter-final defeat to Leinster ended their season in crushing fashion.

Former Italy coach Smith has recently come in and set out what he expects from his squad and he’s been delighted with the response from day one.

It's beginning to look a lot like match week 🤩 🎟️ Join us in Inverness! https://t.co/Sh973ri18f pic.twitter.com/hk4698dev3 — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) August 29, 2022

The ex-South African international said: “It has been really enjoyable. The guys have been really working hard.

“They are reacting very well to the new things, the different things and I am really excited about the way they have gone about adapting first, then also about how they have been applying themselves and taking that next step, that we all need.

“It’s one thing saying we’re working hard and talking about effort, it’s the application of those two things which is important.

“We set ourselves proper goals in the first couple of weeks and the guys are really aiming and working towards that.

“As we move forward, we can move those boundaries and look a little bit further. The effort and the hard work, which we’ve talked about in pre-season, we aim to now put into practice.”

Warriors ‘ready to give to the club’

Smith explained the players are determined to hit the ground running and make supporters have a real sense of pride in their club.

He added: “Nothing has changed from two weeks ago, other than I know the guys much better. They are a good group of guys who are ready to give to the club.

“They want to make the supporters proud and fill the stadium and play an entertaining brand (of rugby), but also execute well and not disappoint. That was the driving force, now it is about those things not becoming obsessive.

“We want to look at the process of getting want we want instead of just wishing to get what we want. It is the physical process, on the field, from now on in preparation and execution which will make the difference from now on.”

The pre-season showdown between the two Warriors is taking place in Inverness as part of the centenary celebrations for Highland Rugby Club.

Glasgow Warriors will be holding an open training session at Canal Park, Inverness, on Thursday from 10.30am.

Free tickets for the session can be booked at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/open-training-session-at-highland-rfc-tickets-405167255167

Worcester ready for trip north

Worcester are delighted to be heading to the north of Scotland, having been issued recently with a winding-up petition over unpaid tax.

Their former chief executive Jim O’Toole has submitted a bid to keep the club afloat, although reports suggest it would require Warriors being placed into administration for it to work.

Any doubts about the game in Inverness being called off were swept away at the weekend when long-term partner and main shirt sponsor Adam Hewitt pledged to finance Steve Diamond’s squad’s trip.

Tickets for the match can be purchased from Scottish Rugby’s eTicketing website.

Don't miss Glasgow Warriors back in action in Inverness on Friday 2 September, 7.30pm 🙌 Be quick! Get your tickets 🆚 Worcester Warriors for the first of our pre-season fixtures for the 2022/23 campaign! 👉 https://t.co/ZK7nvopHqQ pic.twitter.com/kDS4fYGa0X — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) August 14, 2022