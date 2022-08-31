Glasgow Warriors determined to impress from the start in pre-season clash in Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Glasgow Warriors determined to impress from the start in pre-season clash in Highlands

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 31, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 31, 2022, 8:24 am
Franco Smith has been getting to know his Glasgow Warriors group since taking over this summer.
Franco Smith has been getting to know his Glasgow Warriors group since taking over this summer.

New Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith insists the time to put the work into practice starts on Friday when they tackle Worcester Warriors in Inverness.

Smith, who has replaced Danny Wilson in the Scotstoun hotseat, cannot wait to see how his group take his ideas on to the pitch at the Caledonian Stadium against their English top-flight opponents.

This will be one of two warm-ups for Glasgow, with a home clash with Ulster seven nights later followed on September 16 with their United Rugby Championship (URC) kick-off away to Benetton.

A punishing 74-17 URC Championship quarter-final defeat to Leinster ended their season in crushing fashion.

Former Italy coach Smith has recently come in and set out what he expects from his squad and he’s been delighted with the response from day one.

The ex-South African international said: “It has been really enjoyable. The guys have been really working hard.

“They are reacting very well to the new things, the different things and I am really excited about the way they have gone about adapting first, then also about how they have been applying themselves and taking that next step, that we all need.

“It’s one thing saying we’re working hard and talking about effort, it’s the application of those two things which is important.

“We set ourselves proper goals in the first couple of weeks and the guys are really aiming and working towards that.

“As we move forward, we can move those boundaries and look a little bit further. The effort and the hard work, which we’ve talked about in pre-season, we aim to now put into practice.”

Warriors ‘ready to give to the club’

Smith explained the players are determined to hit the ground running and make supporters have a real sense of pride in their club.

He added: “Nothing has changed from two weeks ago, other than I know the guys much better. They are a good group of guys who are ready to give to the club.

“They want to make the supporters proud and fill the stadium and play an entertaining brand (of rugby), but also execute well and not disappoint. That was the driving force, now it is about those things not becoming obsessive.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith.

“We want to look at the process of getting want we want instead of just wishing to get what we want. It is the physical process, on the field, from now on in preparation and execution which will make the difference from now on.”

The pre-season showdown between the two Warriors is taking place in Inverness as part of the centenary celebrations for Highland Rugby Club.
Glasgow Warriors will be holding an open training session at Canal Park, Inverness, on Thursday from 10.30am.

Free tickets for the session can be booked at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/open-training-session-at-highland-rfc-tickets-405167255167

Worcester ready for trip north

Worcester are delighted to be heading to the north of Scotland, having been issued recently with a winding-up petition over unpaid tax.

Their former chief executive Jim O’Toole has submitted a bid to keep the club afloat, although reports suggest it would require Warriors being placed into administration for it to work.

Any doubts about the game in Inverness being called off were swept away at the weekend when long-term partner and main shirt sponsor Adam Hewitt pledged to finance Steve Diamond’s squad’s trip.

Tickets for the match can be purchased from Scottish Rugby’s eTicketing website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

