EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Hale happy after Huntly hold their nerve

By Callum Law
August 31, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 31, 2022, 8:30 am
Huntly's players celebrate their penalty shoot-out victory against Aberdeen in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.


Huntly manager Allan Hale saluted his players for holding their nerve to reach the semi-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

The Black and Golds defeated a young Aberdeen side at Christie Park 4-2 on penalties following an absorbing 0-0 draw.

Huntly – who will face Formartine United at North Lodge Park next week in the last four – lost their last penalty shoot-out in the final of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield last season.

Hale was pleased to come out on the right side on this occasion.

He said: “They were excellent penalties, we asked them to step up with conviction, strike them hard and either high or low and not to get caught in two minds.

“I’m delighted for Euan Storrier as well making the saves. We had the heartache of the penalty shoot-out last season against Banks o’ Dee.

“That was still raw in the players’ minds but they overcame that with four great penalties and Euan’s made two excellent saves.”

‘We had golden opportunities’

Reflecting on the 90 minutes, Hale added: “We knew it would be a really tough game against a full-time team who move the ball really well.

“But we dealt with it well I felt against players who have bright prospects ahead of them.

“On another night we could have scored a few goals, first half especially we had three or four golden opportunities.

“I’m delighted for players, that’s two clean sheets in a row and another semi-final with a tough game against Formartine to look forward to.”

It was the home side that had the better first half opportunities. Gavin Elphinstone raced in down the right but shot into the side-netting.

Huntly captain Michael Clark scores the winning penalty to send the Black and Golds into the semi-final of the Aberdeenshire Cup.

Ryan Sewell and Adam Morris sent efforts off target from the edge of the area and Elphinstone stung the palms of goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi from similar range.

In the 40th Ross Still’s looping header from Sewell’s free-kick bounced back off the crossbar.

On the hour mark the woodwork thwarted Still again with his blast from 12 yards, following Brodie Allen’s cross from the right, coming back off the left post.

The Dons got into some good areas in the final third without troubling home goalkeeper Euan Storrier too often.

Although Michael Clark did almost slice a dangerous Findlay Marshall delivery into his own net midway through the second period.

In the shoot-out Storrier saved Aberdeen’s first two penalties from Dylan Lobban and Alfie Stewart.

That meant Still, Elphinstone, Dalling and Clark scoring took Huntly through.

Dons take positives

Barry Robson, manager of what was effectively an Aberdeen Under-18 side, said: “We’d two players who weren’t sure if they wanted to take penalties but we made sure they took them because they’ll learn that way.

“I’ve missed penalties at the highest level so I know how they feel but it’s important they stood up and took them.

“I’m extremely pleased with the boys and I can see the development in them.

“When Huntly played long and direct it was difficult for us to stand up to that and we had to adapt.

“We had to stand up and fight against their physicality and direct style which is not easy because they are a decent side.

“But we did it and that is the most pleasing factor for me.”

