Rugby: Winning start from Highland but head coach Davie Carson wants more

Highland launched their National League 1 season with a comfortable 26-17 win at home to Ayr but head coach Davie Carson insists there is still room for improvement.

Highland head to Rubislaw to face Aberdeen Grammar on Saturday and Carson, despite being pleased with his side’s application against Ayr, knows the decision making can be better.

He said: “Considering this was our first competitive game of the season, it was a good, positive all-round performance.

“It’s always good to get a winning start. I thought we were very focused, although we probably should have scored more than two tries.

“We took some poor options at key moments but it’s a win, setting us up nicely for our trip to Aberdeen next week.”

Highland fightback following early score for visitors

The afternoon started badly for the home side in front of a substantial Canal Park crowd when winger Mo Zimmerman kicked a penalty to give the west coast side an early lead, but instead of lifting the visitors, it served to inspire the home pack who stormed back to give lock Owen MacDonald the opening try in seven minutes.

Stand off Scott Fraser kicked the difficult, out wide conversion, going on to kick 16 points in an excellent demonstration of place kicking which included four penalties and two conversions, proving to be vital to the home win.

Highland kept up the pressure, adding a penalty and another forward inspired touchdown attributed to No 8 Stuart Butler converted by Fraser and with Zimmerman kicking a second penalty for the Millbrae side it was 17-6 at half time.

Highland continued to dominate but were stunned by an Ayr break out which led to a try from flanker Michael Kirk.

The conversion was missed but despite Fraser adding two more penalties, Ayr were back in the game, more so when Zimmerman kicked his third penalty, making it 23- 17 going into the dying minutes.

Inevitably it was Fraser who calmed home nerves to make it 26-17 when the final whistle went, giving Highland supporters another opportunity to carry on their 100th anniversary celebrations.

Orkney win on the road on their National League return

Orkney, in the meantime, were making a winning return to national league rugby in Edinburgh where they crushed Royal High 52-17 in their National League 3 game to the delight of president Garry Coltherd.

He said: “We kept our shape and focus in a great win. New head coach Frank Robb deserves credit for getting the team up to scratch. Winning on the road is always a bonus.”

Big wins for Ellon and Aberdeenshire in Caley leagues

The Caledonian leagues also got under way with Ellon grabbing the headlines in Caley Division 1 in Thurso where they beat Caithness 60-24, underlining their promotion intent early in the season at the expense of one of top rated teams in the division.

Dunfermline also confirmed they will be up there again after handing newly promoted Aberdeenshire a 47-17 beating.

Blairgowrie were unable to raise a team for their game against Aberdeen Wanderers at Groats Road.

In Caley 2 North, 2nd Gordonians eased past North Police Scotland 34-31, while RAF Lossiemouth were 48-7 winners at home in 2nd Aberdeen Grammar.

Elsewhere, Ross Sutherland comfortably saw off the challenge of Banff 40-10 at Invergordon. Shetland beat Mackie 32-19 in Lerwick and in Inverness 2nd Highland were 29-10 winners against Moray.