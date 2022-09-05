Rugby: Winning start from Highland but head coach Davie Carson wants more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Winning start from Highland but head coach Davie Carson wants more

By Jack Nixon
September 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 5, 2022, 8:22 am
Highland kicker Scott Fraser.
Highland kicker Scott Fraser.

Highland launched their National League 1 season with a comfortable 26-17 win at home to Ayr but head coach Davie Carson insists there is still room for improvement.

Highland head to Rubislaw to face Aberdeen Grammar on Saturday and Carson, despite being pleased with his side’s application against Ayr, knows the decision making can be better.

He said: “Considering this was our first competitive game of the season, it was a good, positive all-round performance.

“It’s always good to get a winning start. I thought we were very focused, although we probably should have scored more than two tries.

“We took some poor options at key moments but it’s a win, setting us up nicely for our trip to Aberdeen next week.”

Highland fightback following early score for visitors

The afternoon started badly for the home side in front of a substantial Canal Park crowd when winger Mo Zimmerman kicked a penalty to give the west coast side an early lead, but instead of lifting the visitors, it served to inspire the home pack who stormed back to give lock Owen MacDonald the opening try in seven minutes.

Stand off Scott Fraser kicked the difficult, out wide conversion, going on to kick 16 points in an excellent demonstration of place kicking which included four penalties and two conversions, proving to be vital to the home win.

Highland kept up the pressure, adding a penalty and another forward inspired touchdown attributed to No 8 Stuart Butler converted by Fraser and with Zimmerman kicking a second penalty for the Millbrae side it was 17-6 at half time.

Highland continued to dominate but were stunned by an Ayr break out which led to a try from flanker Michael Kirk.

The conversion was missed but despite Fraser adding two more penalties, Ayr were back in the game, more so when Zimmerman kicked his third penalty, making it 23- 17 going into the dying minutes.

Inevitably it was Fraser who calmed home nerves to make it 26-17 when the final whistle went, giving Highland supporters another opportunity to carry on their 100th anniversary celebrations.

Orkney win on the road on their National League return

Orkney head coach Garry Coltherd. Rugby.
Orkney head coach Garry Coltherd.

Orkney, in the meantime, were making a winning return to national league rugby in Edinburgh where they crushed Royal High 52-17 in their National League 3 game to the delight of president Garry Coltherd.

He said: “We kept our shape and focus in a great win. New head coach Frank Robb deserves credit for getting the team up to scratch. Winning on the road is always a bonus.”

Big wins for Ellon and Aberdeenshire in Caley leagues

The Caledonian leagues also got under way with Ellon grabbing the headlines in Caley Division 1 in Thurso where they beat Caithness 60-24, underlining their promotion intent early in the season at the expense of one of top rated teams in the division.

Dunfermline also confirmed they will be up there again after handing newly promoted Aberdeenshire a 47-17 beating.

Blairgowrie were unable to raise a team for their game against Aberdeen Wanderers at Groats Road.

In Caley 2 North, 2nd Gordonians eased past North Police Scotland 34-31, while RAF Lossiemouth were 48-7 winners at home in 2nd Aberdeen Grammar.

Elsewhere, Ross Sutherland comfortably saw off the challenge of Banff 40-10 at Invergordon. Shetland beat Mackie 32-19 in Lerwick and in Inverness 2nd Highland were 29-10 winners against Moray.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Rugby

Gregor Townsend paid Ellon RFC a visit to thank them for their fundraising efforts. From L-R: Eilidh Craig, Brodie Macalister, Gregor Townsend, Boyd Cooper, Layla Mitchell.
Rugby: Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend visits Ellon RFC to thank them for fundraising…
Ayrshire's Jordan Lenac tackles Warriors Walter Fifita.
Glasgow Warriors thrilled by Highland welcome as new era starts with close win over…
0
CR0018312 Vandalism at Kellands Park. Garioch rugby club are hitting out at teenagers who use Kellands Park as a drinking/drugs ground and leave glass scattered across the pitches, skate park and paths. Pic by...............Chris Sumner Taken...............13/1/2020
Rugby: Ellon head to Caithness in Caley Division 1 opener
Chris McIlroy is the new captain of Gordonians. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Chris McIlroy to lead Gordonians into new National 3 campaign
Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith will lead his team into action against Ayrshire Bulls on Friday at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Glasgow Warriors grateful to Ayrshire Bulls for answering SOS for Highland fixture
Highland head coach Dave Carson.
'No early slip-ups' is call from Highland head coach Davie Carson, while Orkney relish…
0
CR0037731 Aberdeen Grammar training ahead of the start of the new rugby season. Picture of Greig Ryan, one of the new head coaches. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
Greig Ryan: Hard work over the summer will pay off for Aberdeen Grammar
Warriors Head Coach Franco Smith during a Glasgow Warriors Open Training session at Scotstoun Stadium.
Glasgow Warriors to face Ayrshire Bulls at Caledonian Stadium following Worcester Warriors woes
The Caledonian Stadium in Inverness was set to host Glasgow Warriors v Worcester Warriors.
Worcester Warriors pull out of Inverness friendly against Glasgow Warriors as players remain unpaid
Franco Smith has been getting to know his Glasgow Warriors group since taking over this summer.
Glasgow Warriors determined to impress from the start in pre-season clash in Highlands
0

More from Press and Journal

Councillor Ian Yuill and Councillor Miranda Radley discuss plans to tackle housing issues. Picture by Darrell Benns
'It's clearly unacceptable': Aberdeen City Council leaders pledge to improve social housing amidst mould…
0
Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. Picture by Darrell Benns
North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss - 'I don't think many sides will…
0
People of all ages enjoy a spot of gardening.
Jim McColl: Young and old can be bitten by the gardening bug
0
Photographer Johnny Forbes is opening up a new gallery shop within the Bon Accord Centre. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'Is there ever a right time to take a risk?' - new gallery shop…
0
Lossiemouth v Nairn County Lossiemouth's Dean Stewart, left, tries to get to grips with Nairn's Liam Shewan Photos by Sandy McCook
Dean Stewart pleased to make dream Lossiemouth return following prison sentence - and is…
Ross County's Jordan Tillson (l) and Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson in action in Dingwall.
Duncan Shearer: One effort from THIRTEEN corners not good enough from Aberdeen at Ross…