Elderly and terminally ill could ‘freeze to death’ as care home energy bills to quadruple

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charities are warning that ill and elderly people could “freeze to death” with care homes in the north and north-east facing closure as energy bills soar.

The chief executive of Age Scotland says facilities are facing an “incredible financial shock”.

Some are expecting energy costs to triple or even quadruple in the coming months.

Brian Sloan says this isn’t something care homes can compromise on, with warmth and electricity to run medical equipment absolutely vital.

“Without urgent support, an increasing number of care homes will find it extremely challenging to manage their overheads and stay open,” he added.

“That would probably mean an overstretched NHS needing to step in and take over their care.”

And charity Marie Curie says some people’s energy bills could be thousands of pounds higher than this time last year.

Chief executive Matthew Reed warned: “Terminally ill people could freeze to death this winter without further support.”

Last week Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there will “of course” be more financial help on offer in the coming months, but care home providers are calling for action much sooner.

What are local care homes saying about the energy bill hikes?

Balhousie Care Group: ‘Alarming increases’

Homes in: Huntly, Milton Mews, Tarland

With 26 homes across Scotland, Balhousie has the benefit of collective bargaining and bulk buying when it comes to energy,

But chief executive Jill Kerr says the soaring costs are still “alarming”.

“From October, our utility bills will rise more than 120% over our April 2022 costs,” she explained.

“That is taking into account the discounts we are able to achieve through bulk buying.

“We know smaller providers who don’t have that strength in numbers are facing even higher increases.”

Inchmarlo House: ‘Significant cause for concern’

Homes in: Banchory

Skene group chairman, Charles Skene, says the unprecedented hikes in energy bills are causing “significant cause for concern.”

His firm runs a 200-home retirement village and 52-bed care facility near Banchory.

Already they’ve been working with social enterprise Scarf to improve energy efficiency and offer advice to homeowners.

But he says “serious financial implications” are looming for care homes across the country.

Prof Skene added: “We urge the government to act promptly and effectively to support the care home sector and to enable the elderly to live in a warm environment without worrying about paying bills.”

Sue Ryder: Energy bills hiked by 10%

Homes in: Aberdeen

Charity Sue Ryder operates a range of services across the UK. This includes a specialist neurological care centre in Aberdeen, Dee View Court.

The organisation relies on fundraising through the initiatives like the December Daily Dash initiative and auctions backed by A-listers including Eddie Redmayne and Kate Moss.

Its chief operating officer, Alan Bowers, says bills are already increasing – and they don’t know how much higher they’ll soar.

“On average, we are seeing around a 10% increase in the total costs to keep our neurological care services running,” he said.

“Although we are currently in a stable position financially, we need to plan for the unknown levels of rising costs in the future.”