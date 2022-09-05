Elderly and terminally ill could ‘freeze to death’ as care home energy bills to quadruple

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elderly and terminally ill could ‘freeze to death’ as care home energy bills to quadruple

By James Wyllie
September 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 5, 2022, 8:25 am
We're being warned that care homes could close and elderly people could die amid the rapid rises in energy bills
We're being warned that care homes could close and elderly people could die amid the rapid rises in energy bills.

Charities are warning that ill and elderly people could “freeze to death” with care homes in the north and north-east facing closure as energy bills soar.

The chief executive of Age Scotland says facilities are facing an “incredible financial shock”.

Some are expecting energy costs to triple or even quadruple in the coming months.

Brian Sloan says this isn’t something care homes can compromise on, with warmth and electricity to run medical equipment absolutely vital.

Brian Sloan, Age Scotland chief executive
Brian Sloan, Age Scotland chief executive

“Without urgent support, an increasing number of care homes will find it extremely challenging to manage their overheads and stay open,” he added.

“That would probably mean an overstretched NHS needing to step in and take over their care.”

And charity Marie Curie says some people’s energy bills could be thousands of pounds higher than this time last year.

Matthew Reed, the chief executive of Marie Curie.
Matthew Reed, the chief executive of Marie Curie.

Chief executive Matthew Reed warned: “Terminally ill people could freeze to death this winter without further support.”

Last week Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there will “of course” be more financial help on offer in the coming months, but care home providers are calling for action much sooner.

What are local care homes saying about the energy bill hikes?

Balhousie Care Group: ‘Alarming increases’

Homes in: Huntly, Milton Mews, Tarland

Huntly Care Home, one of 26 operated by Balhousie. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Huntly Care Home, one of 26 operated by Balhousie. Picture by Kenny Elrick

With 26 homes across Scotland, Balhousie has the benefit of collective bargaining and bulk buying when it comes to energy,

But chief executive Jill Kerr says the soaring costs are still “alarming”.

“From October, our utility bills will rise more than 120% over our April 2022 costs,” she explained.

“That is taking into account the discounts we are able to achieve through bulk buying.

“We know smaller providers who don’t have that strength in numbers are facing even higher increases.”

Inchmarlo House: ‘Significant cause for concern’

Homes in: Banchory

Inchmarlo House care home
Inchmarlo House care home

Skene group chairman, Charles Skene, says the unprecedented hikes in energy bills are causing “significant cause for concern.”

His firm runs a 200-home retirement village and 52-bed care facility near Banchory.

Already they’ve been working with social enterprise Scarf to improve energy efficiency and offer advice to homeowners.

But he says “serious financial implications” are looming for care homes across the country.

Prof Skene added: “We urge the government to act promptly and effectively to support the care home sector and to enable the elderly to live in a warm environment without worrying about paying bills.”

Sue Ryder: Energy bills hiked by 10%

Homes in: Aberdeen

Dee View Court in Kincorth, Aberdeen, is run by Sue Ryder. Picture by Scott Baxter
Dee View Court in Kincorth, Aberdeen, is run by Sue Ryder. Picture by Scott Baxter

Charity Sue Ryder operates a range of services across the UK. This includes a specialist neurological care centre in Aberdeen, Dee View Court.

The organisation relies on fundraising through the initiatives like the December Daily Dash initiative and auctions backed by A-listers including Eddie Redmayne and Kate Moss.

Its chief operating officer, Alan Bowers, says bills are already increasing – and they don’t know how much higher they’ll soar.

“On average, we are seeing around a 10% increase in the total costs to keep our neurological care services running,” he said.

“Although we are currently in a stable position financially, we need to plan for the unknown levels of rising costs in the future.”

