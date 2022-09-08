Rugby: Matt Schosser reinvigorated for new challenge with Gordonians

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Matt Schosser believes it was time for a change after swapping Aberdeen Grammar for a new challenge in National 3 with Gordonians.

Schosser had near a decade of service at Rubislaw but is excited about the challenge of trying to win promotion back to National 2 with his new club at Countesswells.

He said: “I had nine years with Aberdeen Grammar but I’ve got quite a few mates who play with Gordonians.

“I’m getting a bit older now so I thought at 31 it would be a good time to go for the craic before I get too old.

“I made the move in the summer. I decided to play for GoGos and try something new.

“It’s a good club and everyone has been really nice and welcoming. We had a good pre-season and I’ve really enjoyed it so far.”

The German international prop played a starring role on his competitive debut last weekend as he helped Gordonians get their new campaign off to a solid start with a 30-12 win against Howe of Fife at Countesswells.

Schosser said: “We had a good start at the weekend against Howe of Fife. It was a tough game but it was good to get the first one over and one with by taking full points.

“It’s all new to me as I don’t what any of the teams are like in this league but I’ve no doubt it will be quite tough.”

Gordonians aiming to build on opening day win

The challenge for Schosser and his players is now to take that form on the road when they travel on Saturday to face a Greenock Wanderers side which lost at Whitecraigs last weekend.

He said: “Away games always are no matter what level you are playing at.

“You want to win your home games of course but any points you can pick up on the road are vital come the end of the season.

“That’s especially important when teams from Aberdeen are involved. Most clubs seem to struggle to travel for away games due to work and other commitments.

“But we had a good win and hopefully we can go to Greenock and put in another good performance.”