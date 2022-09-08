Rugby: Matt Schosser reinvigorated for new challenge with Gordonians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Matt Schosser reinvigorated for new challenge with Gordonians

By Paul Third
September 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Matt Schosser spent nine years with Aberdeen Grammar
Matt Schosser believes it was time for a change after swapping Aberdeen Grammar for a new challenge in National 3 with Gordonians.

Schosser had near a decade of service at Rubislaw but is excited about the challenge of trying to win promotion back to National 2 with his new club at Countesswells.

He said: “I had nine years with Aberdeen Grammar but I’ve got quite a few mates who play with Gordonians.

“I’m getting a bit older now so I thought at 31 it would be a good time to go for the craic before I get too old.

“I made the move in the summer. I decided to play for GoGos and try something new.

“It’s a good club and everyone has been really nice and welcoming. We had a good pre-season and I’ve really enjoyed it so far.”

The German international prop played a starring role on his competitive debut last weekend as he helped Gordonians get their new campaign off to a solid start with a 30-12 win against Howe of Fife at Countesswells.

Schosser said:  “We had a good start at the weekend against Howe of Fife. It was a tough game but it was good to get the first one over and one with by taking full points.

“It’s all new to me as I don’t what any of the teams are like in this league but I’ve no doubt it will be quite tough.”

Gordonians aiming to build on opening day win

The challenge for Schosser and his players is now to take that form on the road when they travel on Saturday to face a Greenock Wanderers side which lost at Whitecraigs last weekend.

He said: “Away games always are no matter what level you are playing at.

“You want to win your home games of course but any points you can pick up on the road are vital come the end of the season.

“That’s especially important when teams from Aberdeen are involved. Most clubs seem to struggle to travel for away games due to work and other commitments.

“But we had a good win and hopefully we can go to Greenock and put in another good performance.”

