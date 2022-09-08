Undefeated Aberdeen boxing star Dean Sutherland targets knock-out win in Glasgow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Undefeated Aberdeen boxing star Dean Sutherland targets knock-out win in Glasgow

By Sean Wallace
September 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen super welterweight boxer Dean Sutherland.
Aberdeen super welterweight boxer Dean Sutherland.

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland aims to mark his step up to super-welterweight with a knock-out victory.

The 23-year-old will fight Bulgarian Angel Emilov over six rounds at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Glasgow, on Friday night.

Boasting a flawless pro return of 13 wins from 13 bouts, Sutherland will step up a weight for the first time to super-welter.

It will be Sutherland’s first fight since a comprehensive 98-90 points win over Corey McCulloch at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen in March.

Highly-rated Sutherland, aka “Deadly”, is aiming for a stoppage win against Emilov ahead of a much-anticipated return to the Granite City.

Southpaw Sutherland will fight for a major title when headlining at the Beach Ballroom on Saturday, November 26.

He said: “I have seen him (Emilov) fight a couple of times and I expect him to bring it.

“When he is in with decent boxers and they hit him with a good few shots, he comes for it.

Aberdeen’s Dean Sutherland holds the WBC International Silver welterweight belt up to his fans.

“Then he lands a good few shots of his own.

“I expect him to be dangerous, but I will put on a clinical performance.

“My objective is to get him out of there early.”

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland skipping during training.

Feeling great at new weight division

Sutherland secured three titles at welterweight before stepping up a division.

He pushed hard at welter by taking on tough fights, going up against boxers with impressive records… and triumphing.

In winning the WBO Youth title, Sutherland stopped Jose Delgado Velazquez, who had won 10 of 11 pro fights.

Then “Deadly” stopped Michele Esposito to claim the WBC International Silver belt.

Former Italian champion Esposito had previously never been stopped in his 10-year career and had won 18 of 23 fights prior to facing Sutherland.

Aberdeen’s Dean Sutherland (in red) won the WBC International Silver welterweight title against Michele Esposito.

Sutherland said: “Preparations for this fight have been brilliant and I feel really confident at the new weight.

“I have been able to put on a good bit of muscle and practise on a lot of things such as explosive work.

“I feel great for this fight.”

Sparring sessions ahead of fight

A former multiple-weight world champion in kick-boxing, Sutherland changed sports in 2018.

He has quickly racked up title success and is now targeting more belts at super-welter.

Confirmation of the title he will fight for in Aberdeen in November is set to be announced soon after the Glasgow fight.

Sutherland was scheduled to top a home city fight at the Beach Ballroom in June. However, that fight was cancelled.

Now Sutherland aims to bounce back with a 14th pro victory.

Aberdeen’s Dean Sutherland (in red) lands a punch against Michele Esposito in the WBC International Silver title fight.

In preparation for the Glasgow showdown, Sutherland has packed in sparring sessions with undefeated Hassan Azim.

At amateur level, Azim won six national titles and secured a Youth Olympics bronze medal.

Azim boasts a pro record of four wins from four fights and works with renowned trainer Shane McGuigan.

Sutherland said: “I sparred at the McGuigan gym with Hassam Azim, which was a great experience.

“Then I got good sparring rounds up here in Aberdeen to keep everything nice and sharp.

“I feel great for this fight in Glasgow.

“After that, all the focus goes on to Aberdeen where I aim to have a long training camp in preparation.”

 

