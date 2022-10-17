Aberdeen Grammar’s losing streak continues at Ayr; Gordonians make it six wins on the spin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Grammar’s losing streak continues at Ayr; Gordonians make it six wins on the spin

By Jack Nixon
October 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 17, 2022, 7:05 am
Grammar's Craig Shepherd is brought down before the tryline. Picture by Kath Flannery
Grammar's Craig Shepherd is brought down before the tryline. Picture by Kath Flannery

Aberdeen Grammar’s worrying start to the National League One season continued with 43-5 defeat at Ayr.

The Rubislaw men have lost all six of their opening matches in the division.

Next up for Grammar are home games against Stewart’s Melville and Dundee with a chance to make up some ground on the teams above them.

The only time the visitors were in serious contention at Ayr was when prop Mark Galloway tied up the scores early in the game after stand-off John Fulton had opened the scores.

The Millbrae side dominated the game with some fine attacking play to lead 24-5 at halftime on the back of further tries from centre Jamie Bova (2) and replacement Ciarn Wood before going to add three more touchdowns in the second half, attributed to Wood, Fulton and their man of the match Cameron Reece.

Grammar were best served by fullback Craig Shepherd and most of the pack, including flanker Jack Burnett, making his debut but the standout for the visitors was hooker Jonny Spence who covered every inch of Millbrae in his efforts to fire up his team.

Craig McLeod, in charge of the Grammar team in the absence of the two head coaches, was defiant in the face of the odds.

He said: “The score did not reflect the performance and fight we put in.

“Our set pieces were solid throughout.

“There were young players out there who gave everything.

“We can now look forward to two home games as we rebuild.”

Momentum continues for the GoGos

In stark contrast, Gordonians cruised to a sixth successive win, keeping them comfortably ahead of the pack in National 3 after their 61-7 victory over Royal High in Edinburgh.

Assistant coach Ryan Morrice was pleased with the nine-try romp but said: “We took 25 minutes to get into our stride but once we were in full flow, the result was never in doubt.

“We can now look forward to a much tougher challenge when we entertain Hillhead Jordanhill at Countesswells next week.

“I would expect a full-on performance from the guys.”

Gordonians coach Ryan Morrice.

Fullback Ross Birnie converted eight of the nine tries scored by Gordonians.

In Caley Division One, there were wins for the joint leaders Ellon and Dunfermline who were convincing 79-0 and 65-12 winners at home to Aberdeen Wanderers and Caithness.

At Woodside, Aberdeenshire derailed Grangemouth Stags’ title hopes with a 36-24 win to the delight of head coach Charlie Catto.

He said: “After a slow start to the season we are gathering some momentum. This was an outstanding performance against one of the top teams in the division.

“Our defence was good, while we ran in six good tries. It was a great advert for the game.”

In Caley 2 North, Moray continued their fine run at the head of affairs, running out winners at home to Ross Sutherland, while 2nd Highland crept into second place after beating 2nd Gordonians 33-22 at Canal Park, taking full advantage of Shetland’s slip up at home to RAF Lossiemouth where they lost 29-20.

Elsewhere 2nd Grammar were thrashed 62-19 at Rubislaw by Mackie.

In Caley 3 North, Garioch extended their lead to 14 points after easing past Fraserburgh 26-19 at East Ramsey Park.

