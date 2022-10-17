Aberdeen Grammar’s losing streak continues at Ayr; Gordonians make it six wins on the spin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Grammar’s worrying start to the National League One season continued with 43-5 defeat at Ayr.

The Rubislaw men have lost all six of their opening matches in the division.

Next up for Grammar are home games against Stewart’s Melville and Dundee with a chance to make up some ground on the teams above them.

The only time the visitors were in serious contention at Ayr was when prop Mark Galloway tied up the scores early in the game after stand-off John Fulton had opened the scores.

The Millbrae side dominated the game with some fine attacking play to lead 24-5 at halftime on the back of further tries from centre Jamie Bova (2) and replacement Ciarn Wood before going to add three more touchdowns in the second half, attributed to Wood, Fulton and their man of the match Cameron Reece.

Grammar were best served by fullback Craig Shepherd and most of the pack, including flanker Jack Burnett, making his debut but the standout for the visitors was hooker Jonny Spence who covered every inch of Millbrae in his efforts to fire up his team.

Craig McLeod, in charge of the Grammar team in the absence of the two head coaches, was defiant in the face of the odds.

He said: “The score did not reflect the performance and fight we put in.

“Our set pieces were solid throughout.

“There were young players out there who gave everything.

“We can now look forward to two home games as we rebuild.”

Momentum continues for the GoGos

In stark contrast, Gordonians cruised to a sixth successive win, keeping them comfortably ahead of the pack in National 3 after their 61-7 victory over Royal High in Edinburgh.

Assistant coach Ryan Morrice was pleased with the nine-try romp but said: “We took 25 minutes to get into our stride but once we were in full flow, the result was never in doubt.

“We can now look forward to a much tougher challenge when we entertain Hillhead Jordanhill at Countesswells next week.

“I would expect a full-on performance from the guys.”

Fullback Ross Birnie converted eight of the nine tries scored by Gordonians.

In Caley Division One, there were wins for the joint leaders Ellon and Dunfermline who were convincing 79-0 and 65-12 winners at home to Aberdeen Wanderers and Caithness.

At Woodside, Aberdeenshire derailed Grangemouth Stags’ title hopes with a 36-24 win to the delight of head coach Charlie Catto.

He said: “After a slow start to the season we are gathering some momentum. This was an outstanding performance against one of the top teams in the division.

“Our defence was good, while we ran in six good tries. It was a great advert for the game.”

In Caley 2 North, Moray continued their fine run at the head of affairs, running out winners at home to Ross Sutherland, while 2nd Highland crept into second place after beating 2nd Gordonians 33-22 at Canal Park, taking full advantage of Shetland’s slip up at home to RAF Lossiemouth where they lost 29-20.

Elsewhere 2nd Grammar were thrashed 62-19 at Rubislaw by Mackie.

In Caley 3 North, Garioch extended their lead to 14 points after easing past Fraserburgh 26-19 at East Ramsey Park.