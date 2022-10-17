SCDI boss: ‘You’ve got something really special happening in the north-east’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SCDI boss: ‘You’ve got something really special happening in the north-east’

By Kelly Wilson
October 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 17, 2022, 7:07 am
Scottish Development and Industry (SCDI) chief executive Sara Thiam pictured at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Scottish Development and Industry (SCDI) chief executive Sara Thiam pictured at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

The transition from oil and gas to renewable energy provides the north-east with “enormous opportunity” to use its expertise to grow businesses and jobs.

This was the view of Scottish Council for Development (SCDI) chief executive Sara Thiam who was visiting the Granite City for the World Energy Council summit.

Talking about the transition from oil and gas to renewable energy she said it was clear there was “real economic opportunities”.

Radical shift for energy companies

She said: “Clearly the most important thing for Aberdeen and the north-east is energy transition.

“We are seeing the oil and gas companies really making a radical shift and getting involved in hydrogen and offshore wind so I think there are real economic opportunities in the north-east.

“It’s about keeping our eye on the prize and keeping going.”

SCDI chief executive Sara Thiam

“Given the skills and expertise that we have in the north-east, there is an enormous opportunity ahead.”

Earlier this week the city played host to a global event on behalf of the World Energy Council.

The Energy Trilemma Summit and 2022 Executive Assembly brought together energy sector leaders from nearly 100 countries to the two-day event at the P&J Live.

She said: “I’ve been at the World Energy Council and what’s striking is yes we’ve got to deal with what’s immediately in front of us with regards energy security issues and energy supply issues but we can’t take our eye off the main prize of energy transition.

“It’s about keeping our eye on the prize and keeping going.

Picture by Kenny Elrick

“The diversification we are seeing in the energy industry is fantastic.

“It does need to happen quickly but it can’t happen overnight. The clue is in the name, energy transition, and clearly, this is a region that is heavily dependent.

“But the whole country is very dependent on what we have in the north-east of Scotland.

“We are going to need oil and gas for a considerable amount of time. We can’t just turn off the tap overnight.

“We have to keep exploring these new technologies and diversifying.”

‘Lifelong earning, upskilling and reskilling’

SCDI, founded in 1931, is an independent membership network, representing a cross-section of the private, public and social economy sectors.

Its stated aim is to “engage Scotland and influence government and key stakeholders to ensure sustainable inclusive economic growth and flourishing communities.”

The organisation is well known for its events across the north and north-east, although its business awards event that was due to take place in Inverness last month had to be postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Ms Thiam said: “Our role above all is to convene and to bring together all the different players in the economy.

“We can really help by bringing people together and providing inspiration.

“Whilst businesses are hugely important to that process and lead much of that, I think what’s really great about the north-east is there’s a recognition in order for businesses to succeed at what they do they need a strong public sector, good services, a strong further and higher education sector.

“I think there’s an understanding of the interconnected nature of the economy and that each and everyone of us has a part to play.

“We really need significant innovation change to be ready for the future and think differently about what higher and further education looks like.

“It’s all about lifelong learning and upskilling and reskilling.

Aberdeen oil and gas ‘phenomenal’

“Making sure that support is in place for our workers because it’s becoming very clear that the energy workers of the future may well spend a period of time in oil and gas but they may also spend time in hydrogen, offshore wind, electric or carbon capture and storage.

“Our mission is to ensure Scotland continues to play a role in the economy and be the best it can be as a small country on the edge of Europe but we have real strengths and must build on them.

“Look at what Aberdeen has done around oil and gas it has been phenomenal. You’ve got a whole supply chain.

“Aberdeen has been incredibly canny at leveraging that oil and gas expertise to actually have a whole load of other business on the back of that.

“You’ve got something really special happening in the north-east I think and a real opportunity.

“There’s phenomenal energy in Aberdeen.”

