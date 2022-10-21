Highland’s unbeaten home record will be put to test by Gala, says Davie Carson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Highland’s unbeaten home record will be put to test by Gala, says Davie Carson

By Andy Skinner
October 21, 2022, 11:45 am
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland head coach Davie Carson.

Davie Carson says Highland must guard against a Gala backlash if they are to maintain their unbeaten home record.

Highland have won each of their three matches at Canal Park this season, and sit fifth in the National 1 table.

That record will be put to the test by formidable opposition in the form of Gala, who were knocked off top spot after losing 27-23 to Borders rivals Kelso last weekend.

Carson believes they will be eager to make amends when they make the trip north.

He said: “We were beaten home and away by them last year, including by a point at Canal Park from a last minute penalty.

“Gala are always a big, physical side with a massive pack. They like to run the ball as well, with some great backs who move it wide and have a go at you. They will test us all over the park.

“After losing a Borders derby it won’t have gone down well with themselves or their supporters.

“We haven’t lost at home, which is important if we want to challenge in this league. You’ve got to win your home games to start with.

Highland’s Canal Park.

“We are just looking for a repeat performance of the Biggar game really. If we can get an all-round 80 minute performance, hopefully we can come away with the points against a quality side that suffered their first defeat last week.”

Highland go into the match in confident mood, after recording their first away win of the campaign in a 21-18 triumph at Stewart’s Melville.

Carson, who welcomes Craig Findlater back from a groin injury, feels his side have given themselves plenty to build upon.

He added: “We had a good display, albeit not a good result down at Kelso. With another five minutes we would have won it.

Craig Findlater.

“To then get four points last week, it sets us up nicely for a home game against a top opposition in Gala.

“Hopefully we can keep improving on what we have been doing over the last couple of weeks, and what we have done at training, and get a result.

“We get a break in two weeks’ time for the autumn internationals. We want to get this home win, and an away win down at Stirling.

“That would allow us to get a wee break to reassess where we are, and go again.

“The next two weeks are important.”

Orkney gaining momentum in National 3

Orkney are also aiming to make it back-to-back wins in National 3, when they make the trip to Allan Glen’s.

The islanders recorded a convincing 38-19 win over Greenock Wanderers last weekend, moving them to fourth in the table.

Head coach Derek Robb insists confidence is high ahead of the trip to Bishopbriggs.

Robb, who is without injured pair Ali Linklater and Neil Campbell, said: “It was a nice feeling to get back to Picky and get another five-point win on the board.

“It’s a game would have targeted to win, but to carry that through was really pleasing.

“There is a lot of confidence there. We have had quite a lot of changes each weekend throughout the season.

“It’s not as if we have a settled team the whole team, quite often we have six or seven changes.

“To be winning with that in the background shows a good bit of depth in the squad.

“Allan Glen’s are sitting in a similar position in the table to ourselves, with a similar win ratio.

“They have come up from West Division 1 so it has been a while since we have crossed swords with them. They are probably a side on the up, the results they have had already this season seem to back that up.

“It’s hard to know what to expect but they seem to score a decent amount of points, which indicates they like to play an attacking game of rugby.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Rugby

New Aberdeen Grammar captain Jack Burnett. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar: Jack Burnett hopes for Rubislaw revival to re-energise National One prospects
Sean Mills makes a break for Gordonians. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Gordonians' Sean Mills wants to turn up the heat on title rivals at top…
Some intriguing matches set to take place this weekend. Image: Shutterstock.
Rugby: Ellon welcome Caithness while Aberdeenshire host Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: No surprise, but still a shock as Gregor Townsend axes…
Finn Russell is out of the squad and Stuart Hogg is out as captain for the Autumn Tests.
Gregor Townsend removes Stuart Hogg as Scotland captain and axes Finn Russell from Autumn…
Grammar's Craig Shepherd is brought down before the tryline. Picture by Kath Flannery
Aberdeen Grammar's losing streak continues at Ayr; Gordonians make it six wins on the…
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland claim first away win of the season as Orkney make home advantage count
Scotland's Emma Wassell and Hannah Smith console each other at the end of the loss to Australia.
Not again!? Scots suffer another heartbreaker in New Zealand, but this is getting to…
Scotland lost out 14-12 in a nerve-shredding World Cup match against Australia. (Image: PA)
Women's Rugby World Cup: Scotland make two changes for crunch game with Australia
CR0037731 Aberdeen Grammar training ahead of the start of the new rugby season. Picture of Greig Ryan, one of the new head coaches. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
National 1 proving a tough learning ground for Aberdeen Grammar

Most Read

1
Aberdeen and Greenock Morton (2016).
Date for Aberdeen’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Rangers revealed
2
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack will cover financial shortfall at Pittodrie
3
Carly Stafford was caught using a stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into the owner's Netflix account. Photo: Shutterstock
Woman caught using stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into owner’s Netflix account
4
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
3
5
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
6
The crash occurred close to the Bishopmill roundabout. Image: Google Maps
One-car crash causes rush-hour delays in Elgin
7
There's nothing humble about the giant burgers from Humble Burger, which is now in Elgin bar Foggies. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Humble Burger draws in the crowds as former Elgin food truck takes up permanent…
8
The crash happened on Crown Street on October 11. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man in court accused of attempted murder after horror Crown Street crash
9
Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath.
Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath heartened by high spirits as side target first victory…
10
There were fears that Aboyne Hospital could be closed amid the proposed Aberdeenshire health redesign. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Deeside and upper Donside health redesign scrapped after public outcry

More from Press and Journal

Nairn County boss Steven Mackay is hoping to guide his side to a first win of the season when Strathspey Thistle visit Station Park.
WATCH FREE: Highland League Weekly Friday preview - a crucial Station Park clash and…
Church of Scotland merger
Four Aberdeen parishes merged as Church of Scotland moves forward with reform plans
From Victorian theatres to modern arts spaces, take a look at our pick of the best 12 arts venues across the north and north-east. Picture by Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
12 of the best arts venues across north and north-east of Scotland
Post Thumbnail
Cooking on a Budget: A nutritious pork recipe by chef Ken Hom
Aberdeen chartered accountancy firm Meston Reid & Co has recruited five new accountancy trainees. Pictured from left to right, Zaki Hassan, Eilidh Shore, Ethan Booth, Jessica Stephen and James Chalmers.
Meston Reid & Co takes five new accountancy trainees on board
Aberdeen Women defender Donna Paterson. (Image: Shutterstock)
A dream to play at Pittodrie again, says Aberdeen Women defender Donna Paterson
aberdeen entertainment quiz
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie looking for answers to injury puzzle
Autumn has arrived. Take a look at our top five picks of things to do this weekend. Picture by Shutterstock
Autumnal feasts and Dracula festivals: 5 things to do this weekend
Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring against Partick Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: Rangers could be the best Premier Sports Cup semi-final opponents for Aberdeen

Editor's Picks

Most Commented