Highland’s unbeaten home record will be put to test by Gala, says Davie Carson

Davie Carson says Highland must guard against a Gala backlash if they are to maintain their unbeaten home record.

Highland have won each of their three matches at Canal Park this season, and sit fifth in the National 1 table.

That record will be put to the test by formidable opposition in the form of Gala, who were knocked off top spot after losing 27-23 to Borders rivals Kelso last weekend.

Carson believes they will be eager to make amends when they make the trip north.

He said: “We were beaten home and away by them last year, including by a point at Canal Park from a last minute penalty.

“Gala are always a big, physical side with a massive pack. They like to run the ball as well, with some great backs who move it wide and have a go at you. They will test us all over the park.

“After losing a Borders derby it won’t have gone down well with themselves or their supporters.

“We haven’t lost at home, which is important if we want to challenge in this league. You’ve got to win your home games to start with.

“We are just looking for a repeat performance of the Biggar game really. If we can get an all-round 80 minute performance, hopefully we can come away with the points against a quality side that suffered their first defeat last week.”

Highland go into the match in confident mood, after recording their first away win of the campaign in a 21-18 triumph at Stewart’s Melville.

Carson, who welcomes Craig Findlater back from a groin injury, feels his side have given themselves plenty to build upon.

He added: “We had a good display, albeit not a good result down at Kelso. With another five minutes we would have won it.

“To then get four points last week, it sets us up nicely for a home game against a top opposition in Gala.

“Hopefully we can keep improving on what we have been doing over the last couple of weeks, and what we have done at training, and get a result.

“We get a break in two weeks’ time for the autumn internationals. We want to get this home win, and an away win down at Stirling.

“That would allow us to get a wee break to reassess where we are, and go again.

“The next two weeks are important.”

Orkney gaining momentum in National 3

Orkney are also aiming to make it back-to-back wins in National 3, when they make the trip to Allan Glen’s.

The islanders recorded a convincing 38-19 win over Greenock Wanderers last weekend, moving them to fourth in the table.

Head coach Derek Robb insists confidence is high ahead of the trip to Bishopbriggs.

Final score from a very wet Picky: Orkney 38-19 Greenock Wanderers pic.twitter.com/zOqkzccUbu — Orkney RFC (@OrkneyRFC) October 15, 2022

Robb, who is without injured pair Ali Linklater and Neil Campbell, said: “It was a nice feeling to get back to Picky and get another five-point win on the board.

“It’s a game would have targeted to win, but to carry that through was really pleasing.

“There is a lot of confidence there. We have had quite a lot of changes each weekend throughout the season.

“It’s not as if we have a settled team the whole team, quite often we have six or seven changes.

“To be winning with that in the background shows a good bit of depth in the squad.

“Allan Glen’s are sitting in a similar position in the table to ourselves, with a similar win ratio.

“They have come up from West Division 1 so it has been a while since we have crossed swords with them. They are probably a side on the up, the results they have had already this season seem to back that up.

“It’s hard to know what to expect but they seem to score a decent amount of points, which indicates they like to play an attacking game of rugby.”