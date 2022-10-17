Highland claim first away win of the season as Orkney make home advantage count

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Highland claim first away win of the season as Orkney make home advantage count

By Jack Nixon
October 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 17, 2022, 6:58 am
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland head coach Davie Carson.

Highland had a day out to remember in Edinburgh which included a delayed kick-off and a frantic finish as the Canal Park side held off Stewart’s Melville to win 21-18 for the first away victory of the season.

Kick-off was delayed by 90 minutes due to the referee being held up in traffic.

Highland head coach Davie Carson said: “We needed this win which keeps us in touch with Kelso, the new leaders.

“We were good value for our win but were hanging on in the last nine minutes just after taking the lead.

“This sets up nicely for our home game with Gala, the deposed leaders, who will have a point to prove.

“It was also good to have my son Calum and my two nephews Rory and Jamie on the pitch in the closing stages.

“A day to remember for us all which ended well.”

The home team opened the scoring with an early penalty, only for winger Andy Kellock to put the Inverness side 5-3 up after a searing run.

The Inverleith side regained the lead with a fine effort of their own before a flurry of scoring before the break.

Lock Grant Jamieson raced in for an unconverted try, followed by a penalty from full-back Rory Carson, standing in as kicker for the unavailable Scott Fraser.

A penalty for the hosts made it 13-11 for the visitors at the interval.

The second half was a frantic affair as the home side battled to take themselves out of the three relegation places but were stunned by a second try for Jamieson. They rallied to score a converted touchdown to tie the scores up at 18-18.

A draw looked to be on the cards until 10 minutes from time when Rory Carson made it a great away day for his club with a superbly struck penalty.

And try as they might Stewart’s Melville were unable to get any change out of the inspired Highland defence.

In National League 3, Orkney’s only stress was the incessant rain which bedevilled their convincing 38-19 home in at the expense of Greenock Wanderers.

Head coach Derek Robb was happy with the six-try performance but concerned about the stream of penalties his charges had conceded.

He said: “It was over the piece a very satisfying win but we must cut out the penalty count.

“Otherwise we were very impressive with ball in hand.

“Six games into the season and we have won four.

“I would have taken that at the start of the campaign. We have worked hard for this to happen.”

The islanders never looked like losing, impressing in the set pieces, while handling well in the atrocious conditions which prevailed throughout.

The Orkney try scorers were Scott Russell (2), Scott Rendall, William Thomson, Philip Ross and Adam Watt. Connor Hancock kicked three conversions and Jon Tait one.

The islanders will be back on the road on Saturday when they travel to Glasgow where they meet Allan Glen’s who are in fifth place, one point and one place behind Orkney.

“A good game to win,” added Robb.

