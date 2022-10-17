Highland claim first away win of the season as Orkney make home advantage count

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland had a day out to remember in Edinburgh which included a delayed kick-off and a frantic finish as the Canal Park side held off Stewart’s Melville to win 21-18 for the first away victory of the season.

Kick-off was delayed by 90 minutes due to the referee being held up in traffic.

Highland head coach Davie Carson said: “We needed this win which keeps us in touch with Kelso, the new leaders.

“We were good value for our win but were hanging on in the last nine minutes just after taking the lead.

“This sets up nicely for our home game with Gala, the deposed leaders, who will have a point to prove.

“It was also good to have my son Calum and my two nephews Rory and Jamie on the pitch in the closing stages.

“A day to remember for us all which ended well.”

The home team opened the scoring with an early penalty, only for winger Andy Kellock to put the Inverness side 5-3 up after a searing run.

The Inverleith side regained the lead with a fine effort of their own before a flurry of scoring before the break.

Lock Grant Jamieson raced in for an unconverted try, followed by a penalty from full-back Rory Carson, standing in as kicker for the unavailable Scott Fraser.

A penalty for the hosts made it 13-11 for the visitors at the interval.

The second half was a frantic affair as the home side battled to take themselves out of the three relegation places but were stunned by a second try for Jamieson. They rallied to score a converted touchdown to tie the scores up at 18-18.

A draw looked to be on the cards until 10 minutes from time when Rory Carson made it a great away day for his club with a superbly struck penalty.

And try as they might Stewart’s Melville were unable to get any change out of the inspired Highland defence.

In National League 3, Orkney’s only stress was the incessant rain which bedevilled their convincing 38-19 home in at the expense of Greenock Wanderers.

Head coach Derek Robb was happy with the six-try performance but concerned about the stream of penalties his charges had conceded.

He said: “It was over the piece a very satisfying win but we must cut out the penalty count.

“Otherwise we were very impressive with ball in hand.

“Six games into the season and we have won four.

“I would have taken that at the start of the campaign. We have worked hard for this to happen.”

The islanders never looked like losing, impressing in the set pieces, while handling well in the atrocious conditions which prevailed throughout.

The Orkney try scorers were Scott Russell (2), Scott Rendall, William Thomson, Philip Ross and Adam Watt. Connor Hancock kicked three conversions and Jon Tait one.

The islanders will be back on the road on Saturday when they travel to Glasgow where they meet Allan Glen’s who are in fifth place, one point and one place behind Orkney.

“A good game to win,” added Robb.