THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Will the Wallabies finally balance the law of averages against Scotland?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Will the Wallabies finally balance the law of averages against Scotland?

By Steve Scott
October 26, 2022, 1:43 pm
Ewan Ashman's debut try was the difference against Australia a year ago.
Ewan Ashman's debut try was the difference against Australia a year ago.

Ah, the law of averages. Analytical studies in modern sport – and they’re everywhere now – decry the existence of any such thing.

But the ledger does seem to have a mystical way of balancing. And you feel it’s about to balance to the detriment of Scotland when they play Australia at BT Murrayfield in the opening game of the Autumn Series on Saturday.

Scotland’s recent record against Australia

First and foremost, Scotland’s recent results against the Wallabies have been rather good.

Since 2009, the Scots have won five of eight games, including all of the last three. One of the Australian wins was THAT Rugby World Cup quarter-final game at Twickenham, the other two have been by a single score.

This perhaps reflects why Scotland are currently ranked sixth in the world while Australia are ninth. Also, the Scots have a 50% record of won six, lost six in the last 12 months, the Wallabies have won three and lost nine.

The last meeting of the sides, almost exactly a year ago, was simply too close to call. Australia felt that a perfectly good try by captain Michael Hooper was chalked off for a marginal high clearout.

Ewan Ashman’s try eventually proved the difference. But it was one of the many wins by Scotland in 2021-22 that didn’t entirely convince.

Hooper took a mental health break the latter half of the Rugby Championship and returns to action for Australia this weekend, and his presence could be crucial.

Rennie’s sorry Murrayfield record

Wallaby head coach Dave Rennie, formerly of Glasgow, has to be under some degree of pressure. The upward curve hoped for the Wallabies hasn’t really materialised, despite the odd decent result.

They beat South Africa, England and Argentina handsomely this summer but subsequently lost to them all in following matches. Consistency, like Scotland, seems to elude them at present.

And if we’re talking laws of averages, you imagine that Rennie has to celebrate a victory at Murrayfield some time. Not once in his tenure at Glasgow did the Warriors win at the national stadium, and that sorry record continued with the Wallaby defeat last November.

But Scotland, I think, are crucially weakened for this game because it’s been scheduled outside the international window.

Townsend has been trending toward a more Scots-based team in recent times, and Duhan van der Merwe’s unexpected return to Edinburgh allows greater scope for that.

But I’d want to see Cameron Redpath, Jonny Gray, Chris Harris and obviously Stuart Hogg.

The definitive judgement for the Blair Switch Project

Townsend has apparently limitless faith in the untried (against top quality opposition) Blair Kinghorn. But I’d definitely want to see Adam Hastings there as insurance against a team as good as the Wallabies, if they’re so bloody-minded to do without Finn Russell.

This experiment – no matter what Townsend says, it’s definitely that – will surely get a definitive judgement in the coming month.

Perhaps there’s actually a method in this. Russell certainly responded to being omitted in last week’s game for Racing against La Rochelle, although I would argue he wasn’t out of form anyway.

And by this time next month, we’ll have a far clearer idea of how Kinghorn operates at the top level with the pressure on him. And whether this project is really worth continuing with.

A cure for white line fever

Social media posts are no guide to anything, especially when it comes to Scotland teams. Everything coming out of the Scotland camp from the World Cup in New Zealand suggested a happy, united camp.

And you know, let’s just accept it all at face value. Having not been at a World Cup since 2010, the squad quite rightly revelled in being part of the tournament.

We are proud of them that they got there at all. And we are proud of their effort and fight in their three games. The second rows especially, Emma Wassell and Sarah Bonar, were the equal of any duo in New Zealand.

But you can’t escape the fact that Scotland have now lost their last nine games in 2022.

You can put aside the games against England, France and New Zealand. They’re all so far ahead of the rest that it’s barely worth a measurement.

But in all the other six games, the Scots lost by one score. Often conceded late in the game, often after they’d dominated possession and territory.

The unsung hero

You should hesitate before making any comparison between the men’s and women’s games. But in a broad sense Scotland Women this year remind me very much of Scotland Men in the Andy Robinson era.

Gritty, defensively sound, a strong and well-drilled setpiece, but chronic white line fever. They seem to really struggle to score in a 15-to-15 situation other than lineout drives.

Scotland Men really had this problem all the way up until 2015, when Vern Cotter hired Jason O’Halloran as attack and skills coach.

Suddenly, under the New Zealander’s canny and innovative guidance, they scored tries for fun. He’s the unsung hero of Scotland’s renaissance in the 2010s.

I’m not sure if Bryan Easson is the answer going forward as head coach, or if he wants to continue the role. But Scotland Women really need a Jason O’Halloran to finally reflect their good work on to the scoreboards.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Rugby

Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey could play for Scotland against Australia on Saturday.
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey can be a massive player for Scotland against Australia
Yes, he did it again. Finn Russell celebrates with the Calcutta Cup.
Neil Drysdale: Gregor Townsend badly needs Scotland to continue winning run against Australia
Grammar's Ben Renton scores a try against Stewart's Melville. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Grammar claim first win of the season; Gordonians make it seven in a…
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland edge tight encounter against Gala; Orkney pay for poor second half
Aberdeen Taexali Rugby Club are hoping to double its squad of players.
Inclusive rugby club Aberdeen Taexali launch first-ever training bootcamp in bid to sign more…
New Aberdeen Grammar captain Jack Burnett. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar: Jack Burnett hopes for Rubislaw revival to re-energise National One prospects
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland's unbeaten home record will be put to test by Gala, says Davie Carson
Sean Mills makes a break for Gordonians. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Gordonians' Sean Mills wants to turn up the heat on title rivals at top…
Some intriguing matches set to take place this weekend. Image: Shutterstock.
Rugby: Ellon welcome Caithness while Aberdeenshire host Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: No surprise, but still a shock as Gregor Townsend axes…

Most Read

1
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
‘It ends today or it ends in jail’: Sheriff’s warning to seagull shooter
2
Ewan Ashman's debut try was the difference against Australia a year ago.
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
3
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
4
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident’s debit card
5
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
7
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Forecast of 59mph winds prompt ferry cancellations and warnings
8
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of ‘leaders’ Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
9
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
10
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…

More from Press and Journal

Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022 comes to a close - but 2023 festival will be…
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o' Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
Dunphail Distillery
Third generation moonshiner ready to distill Forres whisky after raising £2m
Shetland Islands Council is delighted to announce that it has now taken possession of the new Anderson High School and Halls of Residence
Biggest island school will need a new leader after 20 years of service
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
Moray wind farm public inquiry costs council £150k
Charlie Nicholas playing for Aberdeen against this weekend's opponents Rangers in the 1989 League Cup final.
Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas a 'Jim Goodwin fan' and backs Aberdeen to finish third…
Park House oozes style and luxury with open-plan spaces and the chance for indoor-outdoor living.
Five-bedroom house with gym and games room scores high points
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.
Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers
Bellabeg Shop & Post Office up for sale. Image: Christie & Co
128-year-old Strathdon shop and post office on market with £650,000 price tag
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended

Editor's Picks

Most Commented